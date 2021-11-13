I’d been awake for about 20 minutes Nov. 2 when my phone buzzed at 4:20 a.m. and my sister-in-law Lory’s name popped up to tell me who the call was from.
I hesitated answering the call, because I knew what it meant.
My big brother Randy, 58, had lost his battle with COVID-19.
Lory confirmed what I already knew, adding Randy had died about 20 minutes before she called. That was about the same time I'd been woken by something that felt like someone patting me on the shoulder.
My almost famous dogs sleep with (or on) me most nights. It could have been Sarge or Bentley moving around that awakened me, but I’ll go to my grave believing my big brother said goodbye to me.
I knew Randy needed a miracle, and the chances were slim he would survive this awful virus, but I held out hope like so many others. I thought I had prepared myself for the worst, but I was wrong.
As anyone who has lost a loved one knows, you’re never really prepared to let them go.
I’ve mentioned Randy a few times in this space over the past few years, most recently back in July when he retired from the Lufkin Police Department after 28 years of service.
I called him my hero in that column, and since his death almost two weeks ago I’ve discovered that nearly an entire town and an entire school district felt the same about him.
Tributes poured in for Randy from people in Lufkin who were fortunate enough to work with him or see him perform his duties as a police officer for nearly three decades. Those tributes, along with the phone calls, texts and emails my family has received from random people down there, will be cherished forever, and they do help ease the pain a little.
I expected those, because Randy entrenched himself in that community and had spent a career helping keep Lufkin safe and making sure every person he came in contact with — even the ones he eventually had to put in handcuffs — knew they had value.
When he retired from the police department in Lufkin, he took what I knew would be his dream job — school resource office at Central Elementary School in Pollok.
He was there for just six weeks before he got sick, but from the reports I’ve heard, he needed about one day to win over the administration and the teachers.
The kids?
They loved him — and the feeling was mutual — in about five minutes, and I also knew that would happen.
It breaks my heart they only got to be around him for six weeks, but thinking about those kids 20 years from now telling their kids about “Officer Randy” makes me smile.
By some miracle, Randy managed to patrol the streets of Lufkin for 28 years and see heartbreak, loss and tragedy on a daily basis without ever changing his outlook on life.
As Lufkin police Lt. Travis Strickland said in his tribute to Randy, “It takes a certain kind of person to swim in a world of pain and not get wet. Randy never got wet, and not only did Randy not get wet, he dried you off when things started to get to you.”
To the family and friends he left behind, and to those beautiful kiddos down at Central ISD, I know Randy wouldn’t want any more tears shed over his death.
It’s OK, however, if you cry a few tears of joy when you think about his life and the example he set for us all. And, if you want to honor him, take the time to check on your friends.
They just might need some drying off.