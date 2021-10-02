I feel I should issue a public apology to my neighbors or anyone who has risked their lives driving down the small side street that runs between my house and the city baseball fields in Kilgore.
I didn’t realize I was such a public nuisance until a nice police officer knocked on my door around 11 a.m. on Thursday to let me know someone had complained about me.
Actually, the complaint wasn’t about me, but since I am the one who — with obvious malicious intent — placed a basketball goal on the street, I got the visit from the police.
The officer, who couldn’t have been more polite, explained that someone driving down the street said they had nearly hit the basketball goal.
Full disclosure here.
The basketball goal in question is indeed on the street. This particular one has been in the same spot for nearly two years. The previous one was in the same spot for 13 years.
I’m not sure why it has just now become dangerous. I’m also not sure what the speed limit on the small side street by the city baseball fields is, but I’m certain if someone is driving too fast to see a basketball goal — or maybe a kid chasing a foul ball from one of the baseball fields — they probably need to slow down.
I’ll move the basketball goal when I get time this weekend because I don’t want to be that person who knowingly breaks some sort of law or city ordinance.
My son, who learned to shoot a beautiful 3-pointer on that goal when he realized driving to the bucket on Big Daddy was hazardous to his health, probably won’t miss it. He doesn’t use it much these days since he discovered golf.
But, here’s the thing. I don’t know their names, but I know a bunch of kids who will miss it.
I’m not sure where they all come from, but occasionally I’ll arrive home from work and there will be anywhere from five to 10 kids shooting hoops on that goal.
A couple of years ago, I was about to shut things down for the evening, and when I went outside around 11:30 p.m. to see if our cats — Freeloader, Doc and Murphy — wanted to come into the garage, three young boys were hooping it up.
I don’t know why three young boys were playing basketball on our goal that late at night.
Maybe they had great home lives and parents who let them have a little freedom on a beautiful spring night.
Maybe they had horrible home lives, and this is a way to escape for a little while.
Maybe they watched the Michael Jordan documentary that had come out around that time and simply couldn’t think of anything but basketball.
Maybe they didn’t even have a television, and playing basketball was all that was keeping them from being bored and finding trouble.
Maybe they were planning to try out for the local high school basketball team and needed somewhere to practice.
Maybe none of them could play a lick, but at night — in the semi-darkness with no one else watching — they could be Kobe, Magic and Michael, burying 3-pointers, breaking ankles and dunking on some poor fool who attempted to guard them (the goal was set at 7-6).
I didn’t ask.
I took them all bottles of water from the small refrigerator we keep in the garage for just such an occasion, and my wife mentioned to them the lights from the baseball field still work — if they promised to turn them off when they were done.
Not looking for any applause here. That’s simply how I grew up, and I can’t imagine where I would be if folks in my neighborhood hadn’t considered all the kids in the neighborhood their own kids.
I just hope the kids in my neighborhood find somewhere else to play soon.
Sure would be a shame if they gave up basketball and formed a garage band — and moved next door or across the street from the person who complained about my basketball goal.