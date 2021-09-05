I read an article in Wednesday’s News-Journal with the headline: “Why I voted no to Gregg County tax increase” with great interest. It was not what was contained in the article I found so interesting, but, more importantly, what critically important information was not contained in the article. It’s been 18 years since the county tax rate was increased.
First, the article implies Gregg County possesses a $72 million “hoard of cash” that can be used to operate day-to-day operations. What is not stated is half of those dollars ($36 million) are restricted funds designated for road and bridge projects, airport improvements and capital funds and cannot legally be used for operations.
Second, the article implies Smith County is more financially sound than Gregg County. Comparing Gregg County to Smith County is literally comparing apples to oranges. Smith County has approximately twice the population, twice the tax base and twice the revenues of Gregg County. What is not stated is that Smith County borrowed $36 million to partially re-work its road system. Gregg County has no road improvement debt.
It is important that we continue to have the foresight to engage in projects that make Gregg County a better place to live and conduct business. Some of these take years to plan and orchestrate to conclusion. For example, had Gregg County not led the partnership of the city of Longview, Longview Economic Development Corp. and TxDOT with the George Richey Road project, it is extremely doubtful that Dollar General and the new Old Navy/Gap installations would have located here. Currently, Dollar General employs 632 people, and the Old Navy/Gap project is slated to employ over 1,200.
Third, the article states there has been a 72% increase in county spending over the past decade. What is not stated is that during this period, all capital improvements in Gregg County have been paid for in cash, without the county incurring any debt.
It also does not state that included in the spending are $2 million for East Texas Regional Airport (which is to be reimbursed to Gregg County by the Federal Aviation Administration) and approximately $2 million appropriated to the sheriff’s office, whose operating costs continue to rise. These expenditures also include increased costs from unfunded state mandates in health and defense costs for our indigent citizens of over $1 million. This year alone, health insurance costs for county employees increased $604,000 and are projected to continue to increase in the future.
What was also not included in the article is that we have kept our operating expenses below the inflation rate over this same 10-year period of time. Further, we paid cash for every capital project. In essence, we slashed operating expenses down to 93.5% so we could use the remaining 6.5% for capital expenses as opposed to burdening Gregg County taxpayers with debt to be paid over many, many years, and still remained below the inflation rate.
Fourth, the article implies the county can use the $24 million in federal stimulus funding as the county chooses. What is not stated is these funds must be used exclusively for costs and expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, water and sewer infrastructure or broadband improvements .
The truth is, it is easy to be a political grandstander and vote “no” to the budget and then author an article to justify your position with half-truths that mislead the citizens. It is much more difficult to be a leader — one who is required to make the hard and difficult choices that, although unpopular, are necessary for the continued progress of this county. Someone that has been in office almost 27 years should know that.
At no time did the commissioner of Pct. 2 contact the budget director or me to ask questions or express any concerns. Nor did he say anything during the two public hearings the Commissioners Court conducted relating to the budget.
Increasing the county tax rate is a serious matter and is not done without significant thought and deliberation and only after determining it is what is best for this county. It has taken strong leadership from the Commissioners Court to look at what the future holds for the county and vote “yes”.