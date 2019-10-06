An East Texas musician gave the world a couple of popular phrases: “honky-tonk” and “pistol-packin’ mama.” It made Al Dexter famous … and wealthy.
Clarence Albert Poindexter was born in 1902 in Jacksonville (Cherokee County). The youngster loved music, especially gospel tunes, at an early age.
His first guitar was homemade from sweet gum and a kitchen-sink drain board. He also played the banjo, fiddle, organ and mouth harp.
As a young man he earned a living as a house painter but soon was singing and picking in Jacksonville-area clubs. While his main musical love was gospel (the first song he ever wrote was titled “Coming Home to Glory”), one day a friend asked if Poindexter wanted to “write pretty songs or make money.”
Adopting the stage name of Al Dexter, he switched to honky-tonk. By the early 1930s Dexter and a newly formed band, the Texas Troopers, began playing clubs in the oil-boom towns of Kilgore and Longview. He later opened his own honky-tonk at Turnertown west of Henderson.
‘Honky Tonk Blues’
In the mid 1930s Dexter, along with songwriting partner James B. Paris, wrote “Honky Tonk Blues.” It was the first time the phrase “honky-tonk” had been used in a song title. The tune, recorded for American Recording Corp., was an immediate hit.
In 1943, during World War II, Dexter teamed with Gene Autry’s band in a California studio to record a song he called “Pistol-Packin’ Mama.” The tune had been inspired by rough-and-tumble characters Dexter knew from the oil field clubs.
The lyrics were about a two-timing fellow “drinking beer in a cabaret” discovered by a gun-toting sweetheart. However, it was the song’s refrain that had millions singing:
Lay that pistol down, babe, lay that pistol down,
Pistol Packin’ Mama, lay that pistol down.
The rollicking lyrics lifted the war-torn spirits of America. It topped the Billboard charts for two months and sold a million copies in six months.
A 1943 newspaper interview noted the “lanky youth from the piney woods of East Texas” was the author of “the nation’s top-flight corny tune. The song has zoomed high on America’s hit list. Doughboys on the battle fronts are singing it.”
“Pistol-Packin’ Mama” made a major recording star of Dexter, who followed with other hits such as “Rosalita,” “So Long Pal,” “I’m Losing My Mind Over You” and “Guitar Polka.”
During a five-year period, Dexter earned 12 gold records for million-sellers. He toured nationally and after the war opened a club in Dallas. Then he got involved in real estate and other business interests.
Hall of Fame
Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters had hits with “Pistol-Packin’ Mama.” Through the years most every country singer worth their salt recorded the song, said to have sold more than 10 million copies.
“It was a great experience writing the number one song in the nation. I wouldn’t mind doing it again,” Dexter recalled in a 1962 interview with Tony Zoppi, the one-time News-Journal writer who was The Dallas Morning News’ entertainment editor for many years.
Dexter was inducted into Nashville’s Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1971. The former house painter who influenced decades of country singers continued to receive royalties for “Pistol-Packin’ Mama” until his death in 1984 at the age of 81.
In 2010, Al Dexter was posthumously inducted into Carthage’s Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
When Bing Crosby recorded his version of “Pistol-Packin’ Mama,” the NBC radio network banned it because of the line “drinking beer in a cabaret.” The lyrics had to be changed to “singing songs in a cabaret” before it could air.
My, how times have changed.