David G. Burnet and Sam Houston didn’t always despise one another. It just turned out that way.
It was March 1836. Burnet and Houston found themselves at Washington-on-the-Brazos, where 59 delegates were declaring Texas independence from Mexico. In addition, a constitution was being drawn up for the new Republic of Texas.
The delegates also needed a provisional president. They selected Burnet to serve in that role.
On the surface, the stocky 47-year-old Burnet seemed an unlikely choice. After all, he was a New Jersey accountant who carried a Bible in his coat pocket and had come to Texas as a land speculator. Burnet was a shy, humorless fellow who despised both liquor and profanity.
And he had no use at all for somebody like Sam Houston, who was probably the biggest foul-mouthed drunk in Texas.
‘Hog thief’
During the 1836 Convention, Burnet made it known he was finding it difficult to sleep because of the nightly fall-down-drunk goings-on of Sam Houston and other delegates at Washington-on-the-Brazos.
Houston retaliated, nicknaming Burnet “Wetumpha,” which Sam said meant “hog thief” in Cherokee. Relations between the two Texas patriots promptly went downhill from there.
Even though Burnet was selected provisional president of Texas, Houston was re-appointed commander-in-chief of the tiny Texas Army and was clearly the dominant personality at the Convention. Burnet, most folks said, was clearly jealous of Sam’s stature among the men there. And the Burnet-Houston feud didn’t end when the Convention broke up on March 17, 1836.
While Houston stayed busy avoiding Santa Anna’s larger army while trying to train his own small rag-tag band of Texans, Burnet used the opportunity to publicly chide Houston for not engaging the Mexicans. “The enemy are (sic) laughing you to scorn. You must fight them. You must retreat no farther,” Burnet wrote. “The country expects you to fight.”
But Houston knew what he was doing and, on April 21, 1836, he surprised Santa Anna and won Texas’ independence at San Jacinto. Typically, Burnet was jealous of Houston’s victory.
Burnet wrote: “Sam Houston has been generally proclaimed the hero of San Jacinto. No fiction of the novelist is farther from the truth. Houston was the only man on the battlefield who deserved censure. The (Texas) Army regarded him as a military fop, and the citizens were disgusted at his miserable imbecility.”
The feud hit a new low when Burnet refused to authorize a Texas naval vessel to carry Houston to New Orleans for surgery on his shattered left leg, which had been struck by a Mexican bullet during the battle.
Houston had to round up a private schooner to take him to New Orleans. Not only that, but Burnet even dismissed from army service one of the surgeons who had treated Houston’s wound at the battle site.
Houston wins again
During his brief term as provisional president, Burnet trusted few people, especially anyone who backed Sam Houston.
By September 1836, some five months after independence had been won from Mexico, Burnet decided to call an election to let the residents of the new Republic of Texas pick their own officials at the ballot box.
And wouldn’t you know it? Voters selected Sam Houston as president of Texas.
But the Houston-Burnet feud was a long way from being over. In 1841, Houston again ran against Burnet, whom he called “a political brawler and canting hypocrite,” and defeated Burnet for president by a vote of 7,915 to 3,616.
It seems Burnet never could get the best of Houston. And for the rest of their lives, the two men who had played so big a role in Texas independence continued to despise one another.