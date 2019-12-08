Harmon General Hospital existed just three years.
The U.S. Army hospital closed in December 1945 and was declared war surplus. Local officials hoped the South Longview facility would remain open as a post-World War II veterans’ hospital. When those plans fell through, the facility found new life as a college campus.
Construction of the massive hospital had begun in early 1942 on farmland just south of town. The facility on South Mobberly Avenue was activated in October that year and boasted 1,500 beds and 200-plus buildings.
The sprawling hospital was named after Col. Daniel Warrick Harmon, who had served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps 36 years at the time of his death in 1940.
“With the dedication of Harmon General Hospital, Longview at once moves more fully into the war effort at a critical period,” reported the Longview Daily News of Dec. 13, 1942. “The city welcomes into its midst an entire body of men and women who apart from their participation in all-out war constitute an important addition to the local community.”
The newspaper noted: “Many of these men and women have come to Longview and East Texas from distant parts of our great nation; their viewpoints and ours will not always coincide in matters of common interest, but we feel certain that mutual understanding and helpfulness will prevail on every occasion.”
Historical marker
Residents quickly adopted the “outsiders.” Individuals and civic organizations supported the hospital and patients in any way they could. The Garden Study Club of Longview landscaped a large portion of the hospital grounds.
A number of the military personnel who came through Harmon decided to stay in East Texas after the war.
Before war’s end, Harmon served 23,405 military patients suffering from diseases, injuries and battle wounds. In 1945, the facility received 150 to 200 German prisoners of war.
An Official Texas Historical Marker erected in 1975 notes Harmon “had facilities for surgery, physical therapy, laboratory analysis, dental care and medical treatment. Associated with the hospital were a post exchange, chapel, library, post office, bank, theater, gymnasium, laundry, mess halls, barracks and living quarters for the nurses and physicians.”
On June 14, 1945, “Twelve hundred people attended the Harmon Bond Queen Dance at the Post Gymnasium, one of the nicest functions ever held at Harmon,” said the Daily News. “Mrs. Betty LaRocca was crowned queen. Both the 455th ASF Dance Band and the Harmon Generals provided music continuously throughout the evening.”
College campus
With the war’s end, the Army began plans to phase out the 156-acre facility. When it became clear it wouldn’t be used as a veterans’ hospital, local officials encouraged industrialist R.G. LeTourneau to use Harmon as a veterans’ training school for a manufacturing plant he was locating in Longview.
LeTourneau was able to purchase the property from the federal government for $1 and founded LeTourneau Technical Institute of Texas. Today, the private, nondenominational Christian school is called LeTourneau University and known for its aeronautical, engineering, arts and sciences, business and education programs.
When Harmon was formally dedicated in December 1942, the Daily News noted, “A beautiful and inspiring chapel is provided for worship and other related services as part of the facilities at Harmon.”
The chapel, a house of worship for military personnel of all faiths, later served as a chapel for college students. Now known as Speer Chapel, the structure is thought to be the only remaining campus structure from the 1940s. It is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and stands as a permanent memorial to old Harmon General Hospital.