Editor’s note: May 23 marked the 126th anniversary of the Dalton Gang’s Longview bank robbery.
Tom Clemmons hadn’t planned on being a hero, and he surely didn’t want to be a victim.
But the young Longview banker turned out to be both, thanks to the Dalton Gang’s bank robbery in downtown in May 1894.
Clemmons, 32, was working as a cashier in the First National Bank when a bearded stranger walked in and handed him a note that read:
“This will introduce you to Chas. Specklemeyer who wants some money and is going to have it …”
The note-writing bandit turned out to be Bill Dalton, at the time probably the most famous outlaw in America. Dalton and three pals had been casing out the Longview bank for weeks. The bank was ripe for the taking and on May 23, 1894, the bad guys made their bold move.
It should have been an easy bank job, except for the unexpected reaction of Tom Clemmons. Although Dalton had drawn his six-shooter and aimed it at the banker, Clemmons quickly slammed the bank vault shut with his foot and then lunged at the outlaw.
In the ensuing struggle, Dalton fired his pistol pointblank at Clemmons several times. But in grabbing Dalton’s gun, Clemmons had placed his thumb between the hammer and the cylinder. Although his hand was torn and bloody from the repeated hammer’s blows, Clemmons’ quick action had kept him alive.
Vat of lime
An angry Bill Dalton dragged Tom Clemmons out into the alley (today known as Bank Alley).
Dalton then ordered Clemmons to mount one of the horses in the bank’s alley. The plan was to have Clemmons ride out of town as the robbers’ hostage. He didn’t like that idea at all. Clemmons jumped off the horse and began to race down the alley as bullets whizzed by his head.
Clemmons looked for something that would offer safety. That’s when he spied a large vat of lime that was being used at a construction site. A gun battle raged for several minutes between the outlaws and the townspeople. Clemmons lay low in the lime vat, thanking his lucky stars he apparently had escaped the bandits.
Because of Clemmons’ actions, the outlaws made their escape with only a little more than $2,000 in silver and bank notes. The young banker was considered a hero by his friends and neighbors.
But sadly, the gunfight had resulted in three deaths that day: outlaw Jim Bennett (shot down in the alley behind the bank) and local residents George Buckingham and Charles Learned. Several other residents had been seriously injured, including City Marshal Matt Muckleroy.
For several minutes, Clemmons had breathed the lime into his lungs. The banker never again enjoyed good health after that fateful day. His medical condition continued to worsen and he finally died on Dec 20, 1896, a little more than two-and-a-half years after the 1894 bank robbery.
A true hero
Only 34 years old, Clemmons left behind a wife, Cora, and four sons, Theodore, Joseph, Thomas and Morris. Yes, the 1894 bank robbery had claimed yet another victim.
All of the businesses in Longview closed for the funeral and the mourners overflowed the First Baptist Church. The local newspaper, the Times-Clarion, called him one of the town’s “noblest, purest, most enterprising and Godlike characters it was ever our pleasure to know.”
The paper even ran Clemmons’ last will and testament on page one, including goodbye messages to his wife, each of his sons and to his brother Joe.
Shortly before he died, Clemmons told the pastor who would perform his funeral that he had tried to live so that “my life would do good and not harm, (and) that whatever mistakes I have made were of the head and not of the heart.”