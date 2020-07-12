Now most of you folks know the pecan is the official Texas state tree. But did you ever wonder why?
Well, you can thank James Stephen Hogg, whom history records as Texas’ first native-born governor and a pioneer East Texas newspaper publisher at the age of 20. Hogg also was a man possessed with a wry sense of humor. After all, Hogg did name his daughter Ima.
Born in 1851 near the small town of Rusk, Cherokee County, Hogg became interested in the newspaper business. At age 20 he opened Longview’s first newspaper, the Longview News, in late 1871.
“This is the age of energy, progress and vigor … Longview must continue to grow more rapidly than it has ever done, and will astonish in its strides to greatness even its best friends,” Hogg told his readers.
But after only a few weeks, Hogg packed up his printing press and relocated his business to Quitman.
In Wood County, Hogg became a justice of the peace, studied law, was elected county attorney and then district attorney. The ambitious young man married Sallie Stinson and eventually had four children.
No Ura Hogg
Daughter Ima Hogg was born in 1882 in Mineola. Actually, Hogg had no pun in mind. Ima had been named after the heroine in a poem written by her uncle, Thomas Elisha Hogg. But there’s no truth to the tale that Ima had a sister named Ura.
Establishing a law practice in Tyler, Hogg continued to climb the political ladder and was elected state attorney general in 1886.
In 1891, he became governor. In fact, he’s considered one of the best governors the state has ever had. He was immensely popular with most Texans. He helped establish the Texas Railroad Commission and successfully lobbied for increased spending on public education.
Hogg wasn’t popular with everybody, however. Early in his administration, the governor angered the Daughters of the Republic of Texas when he vetoed the $15,000 that the Texas Legislature had approved to purchase the San Jacinto Battleground.
Oh yes, the pecan trees.
Not long after the turn of the century, Gov. Hogg was shocked to discover that the once-common pecan tree had all but disappeared from the Texas landscape.
It seems that most of the trees had been cleared away to make room for cotton fields. Countless others were being used to make furniture, boxes and crates.
Out on a limb
So Hogg appealed for a state law that would protect the pecan tree. (You might say he went out on a limb for the legislation.)
Hogg loved pecan trees. On March 2, 1906, he told family members: “I don’t want when I die any cold marble placed at the head of my grave. I want a soft-shell Texas pecan tree planted there and at the foot, a regular walnut, and when they bear fruit I want the nuts sent out to the farmers of Texas that they may plant.”
The very next day Jim Hogg died, three weeks shy of his 55th birthday.
Not long after his death, representatives of the State Horticultural Society, per Hogg’s request, planted a pecan tree at the head of his grave in Austin’s historic Oakwood Cemetery. A black walnut tree was placed at the foot of the plot. Later, when the trees bore fruit, the nuts were collected and given out to Texans and organizations around the state.
The governor’s unusual request was printed in newspapers around the state, and soon Texans everywhere were planting pecan trees right and left.
And just as he’d requested, for many years the pecan seedlings produced by the tree over Hogg’s grave were handed out for planting.
Why, by 1919, there were so many pecan trees in the Lone Star State again that the Texas Legislature formally declared the pecan to be the official state tree. And even today, Texas is one of the biggest pecan producers in the nation.
All because James Stephen Hogg was a real pecan nut.