One hundred twenty three years ago, Claude Lacy had everybody’s number.
“Longview is at last to have a telephone exchange,” reported the Dallas Morning News of Sept. 17, 1897. Lacy, from a prominent pioneer Longview family, operated a hardware store when he was awarded the local telephone franchise over two other bidders. (One of the bidders was Phil Pegues, who operated the Longview Opera House on Tyler Street.)
Born on a Rusk County farm in 1863, Lacy moved to Longview at age 11 with his family. Always an industrious fellow, he labored at a sawmill as a youngster. He attended Texas A&M and worked in Oklahoma for a couple of years before returning to East Texas. By 1883, at the age of 20, his parents had died and Claude was appointed guardian of his eight siblings. He and his wife needed all the income they could get to feed and clothe the sizable family.
With the help of Claude’s sister, Fannie Lacy Scoggins, the Lacy Telephone Co. set up shop above Dr. C. W. Lawrence’s Drug Store downtown at Tyler and Fredonia streets. Claude brought a switchboard from Waco and began to build his system.
By October 1897, Lacy had erected most of the necessary poles and cross-arms “and will start to string wire immediately. He wants to have the exchange in operation in ten days,” said the Longview Times-Clarion newspaper. “The telephones are of the best made and arrived today and people may soon be using the much-needed instruments.”
Night shift
There was much excitement when the exchange went into service that fall.
Kelly Plow Co., the town’s biggest employer, got the coveted telephone No. 1. The S.C. Forman Furniture was No. 2, and dialing “3” got the caller Dr. W.D. Northcutt. The Texas and Pacific downtown depot was No. 31, while the Junction depot east of town was No. 34. The Mobberly Hotel was No. 43.
Fannie and Betty Lacy Curtis were the company’s first daytime operators. They were later joined by Dora Simmons. Claude’s younger teenage brother, Edwin, got the night shift.
“There were 120 telephone numbers in Longview then and I had to remember every one,” Edwin Lacy recalled in a 1967 speech to the Gregg County Genealogical Society. The exchange shut down at 10 p.m. but was kept open later if an ill resident might need to call a physician.
The second-story exchange was reached by an open stairway, which unfortunately attracted an occasional vagrant. Family members were fond of telling about the time Lacy filled a nail keg full of rocks and rolled it down the stairs, scattering several sleeping loafers.
By August 1899, the local paper reported that Lacy “has arranged to extend the Longview and Carthage telephone line from Carthage to Timpson by September.”
Claude Lacy continued to expand his operation, selling his hardware business in 1901 to devote full attention to the telephone company.
To Judson
By August 1907, a new line was strung “to Judson ten miles and connects up ten subscribers along the road and opens up telephone communications to the most thickly settled portions adjacent to this place,” said the Longview paper.
The exchange had several hundred subscribers by 1912 when Lacy sold it to the new Southwestern Bell Telegraph and Telephone Company. Selling price reportedly was $65,000.
He then organized Security State Bank and Trust Co. and was involved in lumber and oil businesses.
The man who ushered in phone service in Longview died in 1957 at the age of 94.
Younger brother Edwin Lacy, the nighttime operator, graduated from Baylor University and was licensed to practice law in 1901. He became Gregg County judge, Longview mayor, and was involved in oil, gas and cattle. Judge Lacy died in July 1969 at age 89.