The coming of the steam locomotive meant prosperity for early East Texas communities.
As those villages grew into cities, residents realized they needed not only long-distance passenger service but also easy transportation access to other nearby towns.
And that’s when the unique electric “interurbans” made their appearance in the Lone Star State.
It was 1901 when the very first electric trolley, or interurban, began to operate in Texas. The Denison and Sherman Railway ran the 10 miles between the two cities and the 30-minute trip cost a quarter.
From this humble beginning came the Northern Texas Traction Company with a second route in 1902, this one 35 miles between Dallas and Fort Worth. Then in 1908 the Texas Traction Company built a 65-mile interurban line from Dallas to Sherman.
Suddenly, the electric trolley was all the rage. Why, it wasn’t unusual for East Texans to travel to Big D just to have an opportunity to ride the trolley cars.
Fancy cars
And what cars they were! The electric trolleys featured special lounge chairs, carpet on the floors, brass spittoons and — believe it or not — restrooms.
A 13-mile track began to operate in 1904 between Temple and Belton, and in 1911 an interurban was opened between Houston and Galveston. Other trolleys soon began to function between Beaumont and Port Arthur, Fort Worth and Cleburne, and to smaller towns outside Houston. Bryan and College Station opened an interurban line. So did El Paso and Ysleta.
Interestingly, not all of the interurbans originally were electric. Several at first operated gasoline motor cars.
From the very beginning, the interurbans were able to compete with the larger, more established steam railroad lines thanks to convenient stops and lower fares. The Galveston-Houston interurban, for instance, provided a special observation car on the back end and a schedule that offered quicker service than any existing steam railroad.
Passengers could travel to Galveston from the Bayou City for a night on the beaches and then take the late-night interurban back home. Between Houston-Galveston and in other areas, special excursions were offered.
But these electric cars resulted in more than just convenience. They even helped create more interest in what was surely becoming the national pastime. You see, baseball teams popped up in communities located all along the interurban lines.
Batter up!
The so-called Class C and Class D “Trolley League” attracted thousands of riders who could hop aboard an interurban, travel down the road a ways to a ball game, then climb back aboard and be home before nightfall. Baseball grew rapidly, and so did the interurbans.
By the early 1920s, almost 4 million passengers were riding the state’s interurbans. In 1931 there were more than 500 miles of electric interurban lines operating, connecting the cities of Denison, Sherman, Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton, Terrell, Cleburne, Waxahachie, Waco, Corsicana, Hillsboro, Ennis and smaller towns.
But eventually progress began to spell doom for the electric trolleys. The coming of the reliable automobile and construction of an adequate Texas highway system made certain the interurban days were numbered. Texans, who have a history of being opposed to mass transit, wanted the convenience and independence of driving their own cars at their own schedules.
One by one, the interurban tracks were paved over to make way for the thousands — no, millions — of automobiles that began clogging the state’s roadways. By the late 1940s, the interurbans had become only a memory.
