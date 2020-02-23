With great fanfare, Oliver Pegues and several dozen other area folks boarded the small Southern Pacific freight to celebrate the very first locomotive to roll into the new village of Longview.
The date was Feb. 21, 1871. It would be a two-or-three-hour westbound 10-mile trip from Hallsville to Longview. It turned out rail officials were much too optimistic on their timetable. That first Hallsville-Longview railroad trip took two days, with riders eventually making it home Feb. 23.
That first round trip was plagued by several mechanical failures. When the train jumped the track, everybody had to get off. They managed to get the engine back on the rails and continue the ever-so slow journey westward toward Longview. The locomotive was a wood-burner so had to make frequent stops along the way to take on new wood.
The aforementioned Pegues told the Longview Daily News about the trip in a 1931 interview:
“Two or three miles out of Hallsville, the train jumped the track and seemed to break down. Since I had no idea how long it would take to get things going again, I went over to old man Green’s (farm) and borrowed a horse to get into Longview.
“It took that train over two days to come to Longview and return to Hallsville, a round trip of 20 miles. It jumped the track about five times,” Pegues said.
On track
Railroad officials had ensured the new rail line would “enhance the value of lands along the line … opening up and developing the resources of the country.” The railroad agreed to bypass the little settlement of Earpville and instead locate a depot and plat a new town site a mile or so west. The new village was named for the scenic “long view” from atop Rock Hill.
By early 1870, the line extended from Marshall to Hallsville as rails continued to be laid westward.
In March 1871, the U.S. Congress granted a federal charter to the Texas Pacific Railroad Company (soon to be called the Texas & Pacific) with the mandate to build the line from East Texas all the way to San Diego, California. The line was to run due west to Dallas, missing the town of Tyler.
The T&P absorbed the Southern Pacific line, arrived in Longview and soon faced competition from other rail lines.
By 1872, the International and Great Northern Railroad was laying track to serve Longview and planning a line that would link Longview with the Gulf Coast.
To Galveston
In November 1872, The Galveston News reported: “We are officially informed that 137 miles of (International) road are now in operation … and the road will be in full operation to Longview by Jan. 1. Our readers will therefore bear in mind that in 30 days from this time they may take the (rail) cars from Galveston, or from Houston, and proceed direct to Shreveport (La.) by steam engine.”
In addition to a downtown Longview T&P depot, the International & Great Northern Railroad opened a small depot just east of town in 1872 as the I&GN built line southward to Palestine.
The Texas & Pacific line reached Dallas in July 1873. By December that year the Texas & Pacific line ran from Texarkana to Dallas. The line finally reached Fort Worth in 1876.
By the way, Pegues gave up train-hopping after that first train trip in February 1871. He then served as first postmaster of Longview. He was Gregg County treasurer for almost a quarter century, succeeding his father in that position. Best of all, Pegues was a newlywed, having married Henrie Dyer in December 1870.