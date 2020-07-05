Fireworks, patriotic speeches, parades, prayers of thanksgiving. Ah, what better way to celebrate the day Americans learned they were fighting for independence from Great Britain. July 8, 1776.
That’s right. July 8, not July 4.
Truth is, July 4, 1776, was a very dull day in Philadelphia. No speeches, no parades, no celebrations of any kind. The reason, you see, is that although the Second Continental Congress delegates OK’d the principle of independence, they didn’t bother to tell anybody.
Not only that, but it’d be almost another month before any of the 56 delegates even got around to signing the Declaration of Independence.
There was a reason for all this secrecy. First, signing such a declaration was an act of treason. Second, this wasn’t a particularly good time to declare independence from England. The British had just arrived in New York Harbor with a huge fleet, and on July 2 another 10,000 Redcoats landed at Staten Island.
That same day, 12 of the 13 delegations in Congress (New York abstained) approved a resolution submitted by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia that said “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent …”
Word leaked out
It was for that reason that John Adams thought July 2 would be the day everyone would remember. July 2, 1776, would be “the most memorable epoch in the history of America,” Adams wrote. “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations at the great anniversary festival … It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time to forward evermore.”
After the July 2 approval of the principle of independence, on July 4, the delegates adopted the Declaration of Independence. But they decided to keep the declaration a secret until a copy could reach George Washington, who was trying to put together an army in New York.
However, word began to leak out. Rumor in Philly was that the delegates had gone and done something, well, really big. So on July 8, the Declaration of Independence was read publicly in the yard of the State House (today called Independence Hall).
The call for independence resulted in unprecedented celebrations in Philadelphia. Folks took to the streets, singing, dancing and generally making fools of themselves. Bonfires were lit all over the city. Church bells tolled through the night.
Loud demonstrations
Yes, they said, July 8, 1776, surely would go down in American history.
A copy of the Declaration of Independence reached General Washington that same day. On July 9, the document was made public in New York. “This afternoon the Declaration of Independence was read at the head of each brigade of the Continental Army,” a newspaper reported. “It was received everywhere with loud huzzas and the utmost demonstrations of joy.” And England learned it now had a full-scale revolt on its hands.
Anyway, whether you pick July 2, July 4, July 8 or even July 9, the point is that the Declaration of Independence meant there was no turning back. The colonies would either win independence or perish in the attempt. Or as Ben Franklin put it, they had to hang together or they would “surely hang separately.”
Fortunately, the colonists of 1776 all hung together. The result was a new nation that the colonies called the United States of America. God bless America!