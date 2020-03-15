Longview’s first-ever visit from a U.S. President was by William Howard Taft. He was famous for his voracious appetite, was the chief executive, and during the fall of 1909 was taking a tour of Texas.
The 325-pound Taft had lost the Lone Star State in the previous year’s election to that great Democratic orator William Jennings Bryan. (Bryan has a local connection, too, but more on that in a moment.)
However, Republican Taft was a popular figure (After all, there was lot of Taft to love). He drew large crowds in Waco, Houston and Dallas during his Texas soiree. During a quick stopover in Hempstead, Waller County, someone in the crowd presented the president a live possum.
It was suggested that Taft might like to try a “possum-and-taters” dinner, but the thought apparently wasn’t a pleasant one for the Yale-educated president who already knew what he liked when it came to food. (Taft often ate steak for breakfast, lunch and dinner.) The possum was safely tucked away in a baggage car on the Mayflower, as the presidential train was called.
However, by mid-morning on Oct 24, 1909, when Taft’s train pulled out of Dallas and headed toward Longview, the president was starting to get hunger pangs. When the train stopped off at Wills Point to take on water, Taft told his chef to go get the possum and prepare a sumptuous possum-and-taters dinner. Yum!
Missing marsupial
But, horror of horrors, when the chef reached the baggage car he discovered that the cage was empty. The possum had departed for parts unknown.
When Taft got hungry, he also got grumpy. Within minutes, half the party on the train — including at least one cabinet member — had fanned out in search of the missing marsupial. The search proved unsuccessful.
When the Mayflower chugged into Longview’s downtown Texas & Pacific depot just before noon, a crowd of several thousand (some sources said as many as 6,000) had gathered to get a glimpse of a living, breathing U.S. president.
Taft did not disappoint. Standing under a 25-toot-tall triumphal arch covered with bunting in the city park, the Ohio native addressed the large gathering for several minutes. Taft — ever the politician — made points by praising former Longview resident Thomas Campbell, who had been elected governor of Texas in 1907.
The 27th president also noted the friendly receptions he’d been accorded during his trip to Texas, drawing laughter when he pointed out he’d received “more friends and less votes (in Texas)” than in just about any other state.
From behind his walrus moustache, Taft exhibited what one observer had called “the most effective chuckle in the history of politics.”
Surprise dinner
Now, here is where the story takes a strange twist. From out of the crowd came resident Cooper Sheftall who wanted to present the president with a special gift. The gift wasn’t a key to the city or a plaque suitable for framing. No sir. Rather, it was (I’m not making this up) a possum-and-taters dinner!
No doubt the president’s eyes grew as large as his stomach. Now, I don’t know if word of the missing possum at Wills Point had reached Longview, or whether it was strictly coincidence. However it came about, we can be pretty certain that the president left Longview with a good taste in his mouth for local hospitality.
History doesn’t record what Taft thought of his possum-and-tatters meal, but I suspect the president stuck with steak.
Oh yes, I mentioned William Jennings Bryan’s local connection. Bryan made a stop in Longview in 1910. The man considered America’s greatest speechmaker talked to a packed crowd at Smith’s Upstairs Opera House.