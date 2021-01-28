Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Sharp to retire as Greater Longview United Way executive director,” Tuesday:
“Congratulations, Bud. So excited for you. Many thanks for all you do and have done through GLUW and the organizations you are a part of. Well deserved retirement!”
— LaDelle R Kay
“You have done great work for the community.”
— Loretta Petitjean Story
“Best wishes Donna Lukens Sharp and congratulations on your retirement. You and Jamie Sharp should sway the days away in a hammock on that island he wrote about.”
— Claudia Lowery
“Congratulations, Donna!”
— Gwendolyn Garrison Tomlin
“Enjoy the retirement.”
— Jason Baker
“Congratulations Donna!!! Thank you for all that you do for the community.”
— Suzette Lucy
“Congratulations, Donna! Our community has been so blessed to have you serving in the roles you have!”
— Deena Shelton
“Congratulations on your well deserved retirement, Donna! Thank you so much for your faithful service to our community!”
— Jenn Eldridge
“Congratulations. You have made a tremendous impact on this community.”
— Vincent Karen Dulweber
“Congratulations Donna Lukens Sharp — a wonderful Legacy you will leave at GLUW!”
— Libby Griffin Bryson
“Those are some big shoes to fill! Congrats, you’ve done amazing work!”
— Jenna Avery Yeakley
Regarding, “Spring Hill ISD calls special meeting to discuss resignation of superintendent,” Monday:
“I hate to hear this. I have really enjoyed having Mr. Guidry as our Superintendent and his family as part of our district family. He will be sorely missed.”
— Tina Lee
“Well instead of changing superintendents every couple of years might serve the district well to change board members...”
— Renea Schott
“Amen Renea!!! This is the hardest working superintendent I’ve seen here in 50 years. His interest in and love for our kids is evident daily. He shows up everywhere to give them support.
I don’t know the details but I say the community show up and voice their feelings Thursday.
Come on.”
— Linda K. Carr
“The school board has good reason. This is very one-sided.”
— Holly Bunata Whittington
“This makes me so sad. Dr. Guidry is a great man with a great family and cares about SH kids, employees and families. You will be greatly missed!!!”
— Suzanne Moore Barlow
“If he truly wants to go then that is what he must do but if he was asked to resign and we have to buy out another superintendent contract then we need to know exactly what the board had against him. Our kids deserve a superintendent that will stay not one that is changed every 2 years.”
— Jo Shelton
“This makes me sad. As parents my husband and I have loved Dr. Guidry. We appreciate everything he’s done for SH. He truly cares about the staff and students.”
— Brittany Reeves
“I hope this is not true. We love the Guidrys and everything he has done since he got to SH.”
— Kathryn McPhetridge
“Wonder why???”
— Jordan Noelle Baze
“Noooo!!! We love him!”
— Lindy Lawson Warren
“Something wrong at that school ... they can’t keep anyone very long must me those uppity up school board members.”
— Keith Johnson
Regarding, “Christus Good Shepherd named Gregg County COVID-19 vaccine hub; first clinic set for Saturday,” Monday:
“All registered.”
— Paula Rogers
“Thank YOU Judge Bill Stoudt.”
— Scooter Griffin
“Hope that doesn’t mean the forced vaccinations start here first ... if soooo good luck.”
— Dustin Thomas Wisdom
“Has anyone seen the ‘red heart’ that supposed to show up under location?”
— Patty McCarty Bernhardt
“It’s giving me an error page as soon as it takes to schedule an appointment.”
— Kelly Danielle Ramon
“I went to laptop as suggested and it went through. Have a confirmation.”
— Dianne Bishop Smith
Regarding, “Property used by family business likely target of eminent domain by city of Longview,” Sunday:
n
“This is sad. You need to offer them a number that good for both of the parties. Their time and established customer base for 20 years needs to be in that number. Which I get is hard but as a small business owner you have sacrificed so much just for the city to come in and offer you less than $200 thousand so your value is less than $10 thousand a year. Pshh, but in the end the city will take it away from them. Then complain the area has no economic value to the city and do what it wants to other small businesses in that area. Domino effect.”
— Jessica Acker
“Sad this house/business it’s there life and they are just taking it like that not good.”
— Maria Soledad
“I really upset me and that’s what Hispanic community cuz she’s always willing to help her doors are always so good if you go knocking at 10:00 at night or 6:00 in the morning cuz he needs something from her most of us will watch her girls grow up there she put them to school she work day and night at that place and to see personally everything she worked for very hard for years they should get sleep didn’t eat she was at the store by herself running it it’s just going to be taken away just like that.”
— Patricia Sanchez
“Sell it to someone else at a higher price like a developer who knows he would get more for it.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“200k is going to be hard to find a building and move into. Then also no longer people know where business is at. Then looking at loosing tons of customers. So less revenue than what they are used to.”
— Jeffery Wilson
“Imminent Domain should not be a thing, but under $200k for an established business is an insult. I hope they have a good attorney to try to get fair value.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“The revised intersection may increase the block’s property value. Hope they find out what other improvements in the area are occurring, both public and private, if the land will remain intact (or a bigger parcel) after the redo, and if any major businesses are eyeing the area. The city is low-balling with hardly any money to cover buying a new property, relocating and marketing new place to old and new customers, higher property expenses including taxes, plus possible loss of a good site now. Then city will probably give the land away (or sale with tax abatements) to a major retailer or outside property group wanting the new property.”
— Japheth Pace
“The Longview City Council owns this decision. The use of eminent domain on this property and along South Mobberly Avenue was never discussed in the public meetings I attended at Letourneau University, Maude Cobb and Councilman Wray Wade’s Town hall meeting at Broughton. It has not been mentioned in past News-Journal articles. Please inform us when this was discussed. When the bond package was presented to the voters we were told there would be ‘minimal’ impact with right away acquisitions and eminent domain cases. What else are we not being told?”
— Murray Moore
“It would be wise of them to settle. Housing prices are going to drop under Obama’s third term, just like the first two.”
— Kenny Kirkpatrick