Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Downtown doings
Regarding “New businesses inject more energy into downtown Longview,” Sunday:
“Great info! So excited about all this new business and revitalization in downtown Longview!”
— Dionne Whaley Lott
“I’m so excited for all of these!”
— Michelle Norris
“Great things are coming!”
— Little Light Pediatric Therapy
“Super exciting!”
— Jenny Williams
“I think SFA Lumberjacks ought to get a discount lol.”
— David Starr
“Mike Jimenez we don’t need to go to Shreveport anymore!”
— K Paris Herrera
“Shawna Fulgham Posey I need to try most of these places with you.”
— Bonnie Lester Venable
Schools get funds
Regarding “Gregg County schools to get almost $5 million in federal stimulus funds,” Saturday:
“These ISDs need to lower the property taxes since they are getting federal money. This constant over-taxation and their wasteful spending needs to be stopped.”
— Jerry Bagley Jr
“They’ll be waiting a while. Still haven’t received ours.”
— Aaron Cody Wright
And more funds
Regarding “Longview ISD could get $52 million from charter partnerships, $5 million would go to student needs,” Tuesday:
“Hope there’s a good oversight committee!”
— Cindy Lowman
“And the rest to the part-time superintendent and his puppet Cynthia Wise. Watch.”
— Amanda Boze
Mother’s Day cases
Regarding “Six Gregg County family members who gathered on Mother’s Day test positive; officials watching for Memorial Day outcome,” Tuesday:
“This was a lady and her family that works with my friend at Great American Coil in White Oak that has not been at work for two weeks and the job told everyone that she was on vacation but knew that she had tested positive and hid it from the employees until it got out today. All of the employees are upset because not once was it shut down to be sanitized or anything. My friend went and got tested today and luckily her results were negative because we are roommates and both have children.”
— Shatoshama Russ
“I dont know the six but i do know the man in the hospital. He is a real person with a family. He is being treated but doesn’t know if it will get worse before it gets better.”
— Marty Duplissey
“I hope he recovers quickly.”
— Cynthia Anne Pittmon
“Praying for all of them.”
— Dinetha Reese Harris
“Article says all six are from the same family but the reporting party doesn’t know if they live in the same house? If they live in the same house all the time then celebrating Mother’s Day would make no difference. I am certain there is real news, practical data that needs to be reported in reference to COVID-19 and many other subjects, it would just be nice if our ‘journalist’ knew the difference between op/ed and journalism.”
— Amy Works
“How is reporting new cases considered op/ed in your eyes?”
— Yvonne Garcia
“Dr. Browne said he didn’t know if they all lived together. It’s not like he told the newspaper who they were so they could call them up and ask. The newspaper reported what Dr. Browne said. How is that an op/ed?”
Cynthia Anne Pittmon
“Everyone that I know personally (a real person, not a social media person) that has been tested has been negative. So that is a plus.”
— Misti Scudday
“Why did they gather for a family reunion in the first place? That was a big mistake.”
— Dianne James Futch
“How do you not build your immune system to fight it if you’re not exposed? It’s like people wanting to take antibiotics for everything and when you really need them they won’t work.”
— Andy Sumrow
“If this is Monday’s news I wouldn’t know since we no longer get a newspaper on Monday.”
— Vicky Van Zandt
“What is the real number of people that have recovered from COVID-19? They say 58 but I think it is more. Why are they not saying?”
— Billy Hill
“Billy Hill, if you know then why not tell them?”
— Bryan Wolfbane
“This is WHY we have social distancing and EVERYONE SHOULD be wearing a mask! It’s to protect you from others and them from you!”
— Elaine Fletcher
Mayor’s prayer rules
Regarding “Texas mayor says women can’t lead prayer at council meetings,” Monday:
“WOW! The town of Wylie elected a caveman for mayor!”
— Tom Peterson
“How about no prayer since there should be separation of church and state?”
— Barbara Hunter
“If you look at history and the Founding Fathers they came here to escape an overreaching state. The separation of church and state was to keep the state out of church not necessarily the church out of state. I mean the country was founded on Christian principles after all. I just wish people were this adamant about separation of church and state when they want to tax churches of any kind, not just the Baptist ones.”
— Michael Lambert
“Sadly, prayer should be the key component to every meeting. Leaving God out is what has us in this mess in the first place. Religion is one thing. Honoring God and asking for His help is another.”
— Sharon Jones
“Those who make uninformed comments such as this do more harm to Christianity than all the actual naysayers. There are those who will believe that he knows whereof he speaks when he couldn’t be farther from the actuality.”
— Violet Melton
“He is mistaken and and needs to sit under a Biblical pastor. Yes there are specific roles for men and women; but being ‘seen and not heard in the marketplace’ is not one of the roles of women. Context is important here.”
— Lori Daniels Weatherford
What about the Constitution Bill of Rights Article 3? ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.’ “
— Charles Risinger
“Last time I checked, in the USA we still have separation of church and state. In his church he can preach whatever his beliefs are, but when it comes to the City of Wiley, his religious beliefs don’t apply.”
— Becky Rainey Butler
Christianity is so enormous, and it takes a small mind and a small heart to say, ‘My understanding of it is the only true one.’ American Taliban.”
— Karen Blalock
“Hmmmm ... good thing my daughter and wife did not get that email!”
— Richard Holsomback