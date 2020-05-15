Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Bishop’s conspiracy
Regarding “Tyler bishop signs appeal alleging coronavirus pandemic plot to create world government,” Wednesday:
■
“What a maroon.”
— Kim B. Stroman
“So a Catholic bishop has a problem with a one world government? Better not tell the pope.”
— Margaret Helene Rieden O’Connor
“Checking to see if this is the Babylon Bee.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“He can go.”
— John Howze IV
“You got to go big when you’re competing with Louie Gohmert for biggest embarrassment in East Texas.”
— Michael Hathoot
Discovery well
Regarding “ ‘It just made Longview’: Oil well discovery changed East Texas forever,” Sunday:
■
“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if during this economic downturn we could find another precious commodity resource that will sustain and turn this area’s economic situation back toward the more positive gains it has experienced for decades? Solar energy perhaps.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“Good picture. Oil helped East Texas get through the Depression, contributed to the war effort, and grew this area s population almost overnight. A lot of history in this photo.”
— Billy McBride
“Nice story but now is the time for Longview and Gregg County to look toward the future for diversity in the economy. Continuing to rely on the oil industry will continue to give limited choices for all in Gregg county.”
— Jerry Bagley Jr
“I agree. They need to think big. Expand access to higher education to help bring in larger companies with a larger payroll.”
— Larry Monks
“I agree 100%. The higher education in East Texas and specifically Longview is a horrible, sad joke. Marshall, Texas, has more choices than Longview. The Dollar General distribution center is nice but brings very few high paying jobs. Without solid robust higher education options in Gregg county, industries will not like this area.”
— Jerry Bagley Jr
“Tesla wants to leave California. Maybe some nice tax incentives to get them in the area with some of their operations? Time to start courting them.”
— Matthew Nehrling
Texas toll tops 1K
Regarding “Texas passes 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as Gregg County tries to stop spread in nursing homes,” Sunday:
■
“It is in the community and we are testing more and more. The positive case count will rise. It is to the point where that number means less and less. The important numbers now are the hospitalizations and deaths. If we can keep it out of the elderly care centers those numbers should subside. If not the numbers will spike.”
— Marty Duplissey
“What a reasonable statement. It would be nice if everyone would understand that.”
— Sam Carroll
OMG. Grim. Longview News-Journal you should be ashamed. That’s the definition of over-hyped.”
— Shannette Danny Leach
“1,000 deaths isn’t grim to you? Imagine the grief every single family member and friend of each of those 1,000 people is going through. And the number is only going to keep increasing. Yes, it’s grim. Be grateful you haven’t been affected yet. Have some empathy.”
— Alexis Segura
“We know by now these naysayers have no empathy for anyone’s else loss or safety. No point in even engaging them.”
— Chaz English
“If it was people you know that were dying, you’d probably feel a little more compassion. Sorry you’re so fortunate.”
— Sarah Brown Alford
“If some of those deaths were your family would they be grim? Rude comment. People are grieving.”
— Denise Schuldt Phipps
“Why should they be ashamed for reporting the news? That is literally their job.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“That’s not what I am saying. I am saying they are over blowing it. Where is the outcry for every other death? How many actually died because of Covid or just died and had Covid. All life is precious but to say grim, 29,000,000 people in Texas 1,000 die. That’s not grim.”
— Shannette Danny Leach
“What else has caused this much devastation in this amount of time? Tornadoes? The newspaper covered that. What else? The newspaper covers any catastrophe. Why do you want this one spared?”
— Charlotte Stewart
“Not what I am saying, you are reading into it. 5,000-plus a year die from DWI wrecks, no coverage. We can agree to disagree. 1,000 people out of 29,000,000?”
— Shannette Danny Leach
“They do report on DWI deaths and even trends, quite often: bit.ly/2T3UJdi “
— Matthew Nehrling
“1,126 deaths from November to January in Texas from the flu. Didn’t see an outpouring of horror from that. 48 kids died in North Texas from the flu this year. This is not grim. This is sad but far from grim.”
— Shannette Danny Leach
“I can assure you that there have been many, many, many newspaper write-ups of the 6,700 automobile deaths in Texas during the past 20 years. So, an average of fewer than 350 a year. COVID-19 has robbed more than 1,000 Texans of their lives already, the year isn’t up. How many who recover will have permanent disabilities from this?”
— Charlotte Stewart
Sisk sells
Regarding “After 30 years in Longview, Sisk sells Buick franchise to Peters Chevrolet,” Tuesday:
■
“Will miss the Sisk family business.”
— Anabel Campbell Martin
“I was wondering where they went. One day they were there the next day all gone. Does that mean i have to bring my car to Peters for service now? The people at Peters are rude.”
— Genia Marie Lombas
“I have bought many cars from Craig Sisk. I hate to see his control of a Buick dealership go away. Remember Buick tried to close the dealership down but loyal customers wrote letters that changed their direction. I was one of many who wrote letters to Buick on Craig’s behalf.”
— Mike Midkiff
“I love Peters Longview and Tyler!”
— Keli Talbert
“We shopped with Craig and after that never bought a car from anyone else. He put his customers first before and after the sale. I will not shop with Peters. I will be driving to Mount Pleasant. I wish Craig and Bubba the very best and all of the other staff that worked for Sisk the best of luck. Thanks Craig for all your years of service and most of all your friendship.”
— Linda Richards
“Oh no! They were a great dealership! It’s the only place I’ve ever purchased a car (actually several) without any hassle, last minute surprises or any of the other BS most car dealers put you through.”
— Chuck Conrad
“I would think if all local car dealerships are owned by one company, then competition with new, programmed, certified and used vehicles prices, and other services, dwindles. Although different makes and models, they can still coordinate add-ons, markups, dealer discounts, service prices, lenders, lot locations, customer service levels and more unless people are willing to expand search to out of town dealers or online third party apps.”
— Japheth Pace
“Always heard good things about Sisk! My parents traded with them for a while.”
— Stefanie Patterson
“Pegues-Hurst better watch out. Peters is trying to monopolize everything in Longview.”
— Brandon Flarity
“Craig is a fine person. I hope he continues to be involved in the dealership.”
— Joe Knox