Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “‘Game changer’: Gap Inc. to build $140 million facility in Longview,” Thursday:
n
“That’s awesome Longview!!!”
— Victor Boyd
“Great news for Longview and the greater region, nice work ledco!”
— J Winston Forrester
“I hate to seem pessimistic but that’s good, IF IT PLANS TO STAY!!!”
— Dexter Thurmond
“Big news for Longview.”
— Randy Kennedy
“We would love to have a Gap store here!!!!”
— Amy Touchstone
Regarding, “Clearing snow issues of resources, say city of Longview, TxDOT,” Wednesday:
n
“The problem with all the elected officials is that once they get in office they are there only to draw a paycheck, not to help out, not to do what they were elected to do but just to draw a paycheck ... that’s it!”
— Donna Dean
“What a bunch of cry babies!! Even if the COL cleared the roads y’all would have still complained hell!!
I was happy to have power & running water the whole time!!
It’s over & get over it!!
Buy your own equipment for next time.”
— Colleen Molett
“Not $300,000 for an attachment. Let’s not put our first responders, medical professionals, plumbers, electricians, and grocery frontline at risk again.”
— Hayley Runnels
“The problem is they can’t go purchasing snow plows and removal equipment that’s just gonna sit and not be used. It’s a big investment. It doesn’t snow here enough or often enough. An actual snow plow truck is quite expensive and then it has to be sent out to a third party for the plow to be mounted.”
— Terry Cannon
“I love my city, but we dropped the ball here. Create a system to deal with this in the future and stop with the excuses. It’s not our style.”
— Kimberly Law
“We should be thankful that we had water and electricity. Most of Texas did not and some still do not.”
— Dorothy Khoury
“People take to social media to complain about everything, no need to address that.”
— Tra Autry
“Get better resources then.”
— Aaron Cody Wright
“I’m grateful for maintaining water and electricity throughout. Thankfully, I didn’t need to go anywhere at all for the 5-6 days we were snowed in.
I did notice on George Richey last night from Gilmer to 259 that all of the reflective lane markers are now in the middle of the center turn lane because of the snowplowing that was done along there.
Hopefully all of those get replaced/repaired.”
— Chad Richey
“Its an issue or resources. I hear more excuses, your resources didn’t change from day one to day 5 when you used a motor grader to scrape the already melted ice and screwed up the freshly laid asphalt. So now the question is is the city going to go down the same roads with street sweepers to clean up all the loose rocks or do we just deal with cracked windshields?”
— Shannon Lomax
“I think we all made it through just fine. This doesn’t happen often, and people can adjust by just staying home. Can’t say we weren’t warned.”
— Kathy Somer
“City of Gilmer did not clear the roads... small business owners did. I’m assuming Gilmer was better off because 1) more people have tractors or 2) more people wanted to help out ...”
— Madalyn O’Hara
“If it was salted BEFORE the weather hit, it would’ve been easier to keep up with.”
— Alicia Johnston
“It’s a sad situation, Texas is a nice state but I’m ready to go back to Florida.”
— David Coley
“A bunch of excuses while the citizens have photo and video evidence of the public having to help several city employees in their city trucks get unstuck while the higher ups sat at home in the heat not renting the equipment that could prevent a lot of what took place.
If they had cleared the roads utility crews could’ve gotten to those in dire need quickly and a lot of the problems we saw avoided.”
— David Sweat
“99% of the people complaining, refused to leave their house and drive in the conditions we experienced last week. Yet they expect someone else to get out and travel from their homes to work, in order to clear the roads??”
— Mike Bailey
“If it snowed like that all winter than every redneck would have a snow plow in his pickup.”
— Tim Roden
“Obviously they lacked experience and resources to handle this. I’ve lived in snowy states where this is normal like in Vermont, Colorado, and Utah. They prep before the storms and usually run around the clock clearing roads.”
— Robert B. Franklin
“The amount of armchair quarterbacks that come out of the woodworks after an event like this are astounding. All of you experts on heavy equipment operation, asphalt experts, rental gurus, and logistics savants should all go into consulting work and make a killing! I mean, you know better how to do it all than everyone else, right? Put your money where your mouth is.”
— Damon Weaver
“We had electricity and water. I Love Longview.”
— Sarah Monroe
Regarding, “Housing projects aim to ‘grow’ South Longview,” Sunday:
n
“Yes they are building those “ thangs” bc I wouldn’t call it a house, everywhere. And then they are overpriced and very small. You stand at the door you can see the whole inside of the house. Nope... I pass.”
— Ramonia Aka-Mona
“The houses that are going up, going up pretty fast, are not attractive. How do you get a say of what goes up on the southside and southeast side of Longview?”
— Tammie Johnson
“Its election year, Trump screwed up, Abbott too. Now elected republican officials scrambling to hold power. Lets throw a couple scraps to the Southside to make them look good.”
— Angel Baye
“It is hypocritical for the city to say they are revitalizing South Longview when they are using eminent domain to take away a long-term established family business for a parking lot and to extend a street.”
— Murray Moore
“So happy to see these cute new homes going up!”
— Phyllis Shaw
“As a resident of south Longview, I was so hopeful to see those initial houses being built on birdsong, then the hideous Ameritex ones starting popping up. Those are not revitalizing or life giving at all. They’re depressing and ridiculously overpriced.”
— Dana Martin Huber
“They don’t even have carports ... and it took all of maybe 45 -50,000 to build the house and they’re selling them for 145,000 ... and you’re absolutely right you can’t get a king-size bed in either of the bedrooms... they tried but they got to do a little better.”
— Tonya Roberts