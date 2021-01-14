Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “COVID-19 hospitalizations in Longview/Tyler region above 15% for 30th straight day,” Thursday:
“Prayers for all.”
— Theresa Ascott
“I do wear a mask when i go out in public but i don’t listen to news. It will drive a person crazy.”
— Charlene Hanks
“Get outta here with this fear tactic political garbage.”
— Jeremy Varnado
“Maybe if we could all wear masks and stay home and not have family’s of 4 going out.”
— Karla Vanessa Lopez
Regarding, “COVID-19 cases in Gregg County jump by almost 200 since Friday,” Wednesday:
“It was the snow I told y’all not to eat it smh.”
— Robert A. Muse
“Hmmmm. Seems I read about a bunch of Longview folks who rode buses to DC to participate in the insurrection. Super Spreaders? Karma?”
— Melissa Laurent
“It is bad in Longview. And they are not telling the truth to the people. Not telling l guess is not a lie. js”
— Pauliament Morgan
“Is there any place in Longview that has a free covid test?”
— Penny Dillard Fulton
“Well when you don’t do anything about it what do you expect just saying.”
— Troyvonda Maldonado
“Wear a dang mask ... pretend you are someone else if it’s a big deal for you ... sunglasses ... hat ... mask ... easy peasy.”
— Kathy Hawn Mehringer
“The Mask Wearers getting sick ... imagine that!”
— Kimberly Hiltzman Flanagan
Regarding, “US will require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test,” Wednesday:
“You have to show vaccines to go to other countries, and have for years. So ... the US is so far behind everyone its ridiculous. Hence why it’s so easy to come here illegally from anywhere!”
— Rachel Davis
“Well gosh oh golly. Wonder if this shouldn’t have been done in say March 2020?”
— Kathy Somer
“Other places have been doing this like Alaska and such. We are always slow to the game.”
— Tony Butler
“Do you think it’s about time while the while world started this 9 months ago?????? As far as restrictions on behalf of it’s citizens the US is a joke!!!!”
— Debbie Adams
“Why is the US just now doing this? Other countries have required proof of a negative test for months.”
— Melissa Singleton Daniel
“So if I have a 5 day vacation in Cancun in June. I will have to be tested in Mexico before I can come back?”
— Saundra Vasquez
“I really like this photograph.”
— Nicholas Urban Cox
“Why didn’t we have to get a flu test all these years?”
— Michelle Stevenson
“Of course if you get a neg test and pass by someone contagious afterward, get the virus from them then the test is pretty useless.”
— Susan Turner
“The only way I see this to be effective is if they were rapid test done at the airport. But they aren’t reliable for asymptomatic people.”
— Tia Evans
“What about passengers just flying around the country!”
— James Halliburton
Regarding, “‘Hope on the horizon’: East Texans get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Longview,” Monday:
“People, just DO it!!!”
— Kathy Somer
“I just got signed up for mine.”
— Margi Cox Duran
“Praying this helps slow down if not stop this virus.”
— Robbye Humphrey
“No shot for me.”
— Marti Patten
“If you can’t sign up go to local pharmacies near close they don’t want to waste the shots.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“When will Longview have another one?”
— Amanda Aguirre Eaton
“When will there be another one?”
— Sammie Dears
“As Mimi said ‘Thank You President Trump’”
— Casey Beddingfield
Regarding, “Snow in Longview,” Facebook Live video Sunday:
“People not from here don’t understand why everyone is so excited. IF we get snow, it usually happens when we’re sleeping!”
— Margie Smith
“Hello be safe out their. It looks very Christmasy . That makes a pretty picture.”
— Sandra Cardona Gonzalez
“Hope they let the kids have a snow day tomorrow. They’ve been thru a lot this past year. They deserve it.”
— Chance Gilbert
“Its coming down good in Kilgore and around the Longview Airport.”
— Wendie Foor
“We have Snow Sticking in Gladewater!!!”
— Jessica Wilson
“Snow in Henderson.”
— Lizzie Carrizales
“My grandkids are loving this snow.”
— Kimisha Yeley
“Lots of snow in Wildwood!”
— Delia Carian
“Be safe Slow that Boat Down.”
— Grace Jackson
“Happy Sunday. Thanks for being out there for us.”
— Stephanie Carol Cook
“Pull that Hat Down over those Ears!”
— Grace Jackson
“It is sticking in North Longview off Gilmer Rd.”
— Lucy Dunnam
“We have big snowflakes here in Kilgore and accumulating fast.”
— Norma Taylor
“It hasn’t stuck more than 2 days that I remember in 38 years.”
— Lauren Looney
“I hope the roads don’t ice over. Tyler is a long drive from here.”
— Kevin Blakeley
“I love it as long as the streets stay safe to drive on.”
— Mary Tipton Shivers
“Enjoy it. Will not be back for years. Stay safe.”
— Mike Curtis
Regarding, “Family games prove popular at Longview shop during pandemic,” Sunday:
n
“This is a treasure of a place that brings great and honest fellowship to Longview’s citizens.”
— Daniel Cobb
“I went in there to get some gift cards for Christmas. Very awesome place.”
— Lindsay Love
“Thank you for this feature! Sounds like a fun place!”
— Amy Bishop
Regarding, “Longview animal shelter adopts out most animals in 2020,” Sunday:
n
“So awesome and it takes a village to make a difference.”
— Sherri Goodwin
“Is it REALLY Longview’s as long as the Harrison County part of Longview residents have to take their animals to Marshall?”
— Charlotte Stewart
“The employees have wonderful caring hearts and such love for the animals! They deserve many kudos for a tough job done so well!”
— Karen Wimmer Haas
“Incredible facility, incredible people!”
— Mark Ziegler
“Former Mayor Jay Dean hit a home run working with others to see this shelter come to fruition.”
— Murray Moore
“They are extremely picky on their adoptions so I’m surprised to hear this. You have to practically be a saint to be approved.”
— Criselda Marquez
“So happy to hear this. Congrats!”
— Amie Jorgenson
“The staff there does SUCH an amazing job!”
— Jayme Quick
“Wish they had this affordable way of adopting people babies.”
— Melba Hubbard
“Well thank you LNJ for a positive post.”
— Amy Smith
“This makes my heart happy.”
— Marissa Modisette
Regarding, “Longview Carter BloodCare now taking convalescent plasma donations,” Saturday:
n
“That’s my silver lining to getting this virus. TO HELP OTHERS.”
— Laura Rodriguez
“My husband is a faithful donor. I cannot right now.”
— Carole Kessler
“Good job!”
— Wesley Wells
“Thank you sir!”
— Melissa Stout
“Mr. Kenny is an amazing man.”
— Autumn Sloan Derrick