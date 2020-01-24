Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Principal honored
Regarding “Former Longview ISD principal to receive MLK Humanitarian Award,” Jan. 16:
■
“Well deserved! He was a wonderful principal. He truly appreciated his teachers and was in it to help all students. He created a family at South Ward that made everyone want to work together and do what was best for every student.”
— Stephanie Stockman Spivey
“Dr. Briley always placed the kids first — in every decision. He was one of the best principals I had the joy of working with in Longview ISD. Such a well deserved honor for a wonderful educator, mentor and human being! Congrats Dr. Briley!”
— Rhonda Bullard
“Dr. Briley is so deserving of this award! It was a pleasure to work with him. He loved the students and went the second mile for them. His faith was evident and he was a wonderful principal.”
— Sally Kemper
“Kudos. What an honoree. This man and his wife are staunch pillars in education.”
— Branden Johnson
Marching for MLK
Regarding “Livestream of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Memorial March in Longview,” Monday:
■
“I wish I could have been there. Too sick right now. Also wish I could have heard all the singing. MLK WAS A GREAT MAN WITH GREAT VISION FOR AMERICA.”
— Diane Dunn Sartor
“They have the ROTC, they’re chanting too.”
— Tami Haggerty
“Happy MLK Day, beautiful weather! On this beautiful day!”
— Terri Hancock
“Love my Longview, Texas, family. Happy MLK DAY”
— Faye Copeland
“We are marching Longview.”
— Faye Fuller Bridges
“Happy MLK Day. I was in Longview visiting my mom but had to return home due to an emergency. Everyone, hope your dreams come true.”
— Marcus Stinson
“Celebrating the Dream.”
— Barbara Fagan
“Unity is a wonderful thing.”
— Debbie Greer
“Wish I was marching.”
— Kathy Patricella
“Beautiful turnout. Happy MLK day!”
— Avanelle Leslie
Shooting on Scenic
Regarding “Longview police: One person shot with life-threatening injuries,” Wednesday:
■
“I’m glad me and my children were not at home. I stay directly in front of this complex . Prayers are going out.”
— Terri Thomas
“I lived in those same duplexes back in the late ‘80s. It was a rough ‘hood back then, too.”
— Paul Penuel
“Looks like Scenic Drive. They’ve been shooting since the early ‘90s when I lived over there.”
— Brad Laster
“No, that’s not normal anymore for Scenic. I’ve been back home three years and been right here. LPD keeps our neighborhood safe. We don’t have fancy houses over here but it’s safe to walk and for children to play. This isn’t the south side! Rooting for LPD to fix this problem soon.”
— Tiffany Gordon
Cass County hog hunt
Regarding “Cass County plans crackdown on hogs,” Tuesday:
■
“When I was young, there was a bounty on wolves in east Texas $5 for a left ear. That was in the ‘50s and still just $5. I wouldn’t waste my time and gas.”
— Pat McGraw
“More for me. I’ll call it ‘beer money’ and not ‘my day job’.”
— Marshall Tolleson
“$5 a tail they are not getting very serious. I remember when coyote were $25. At least that made it worthwhile. Five dollars won’t even pay for your ammo.”
— Buster Bell
“That’s the maximum the grant written would allow.”
— Jessie Rymel
“That’s not nearly enough to even get people interested. It will do nothing for population control. Like I said, they are not serious about controlling them.”
— Buster Bell
“What cartridge costs $5?”
— Robert Fory
“$1 for a decent round leaves me $4 for fixin’s after I put them suckers in the smoker for 18 hours and invite the kinfolk over. And that’s if I’m having an off night and only get one.”
— Marshall Tolleson
“Need some places in Cass County. Y’all holler if y’all want to make some money.”
— Joel Hardy
“That’s why hunters use semi auto and 30-round clips.”
— James Nelms
“Five dollars a hog, are you kidding? These hogs will continue to multiply.”
— Kelly Dartez
“Need this in Gregg County.”
— Jason Futch
‘Old-time Republican’
Regarding “Letter: Sometimes, tough decisions needed,” Thursday:
■
“When he says old time Republican, he doesn’t mean you were Republican for an old time. That’s a majority of the Republican Party. An old-time Republican valued the rule of law, fidelity to the Constitution, and a commitment to order, civility, and decency ... words coming from actual old time Republicans. Lincoln didn’t have a tough decision freeing the slaves. It was the decent thing to do. The tough decision was doing so despite the lack of support from the radicals. Answer me this: Is turning your back on individuals fleeing their land due to their personal safety a decent thing to do? Or is it just saving you some tax payments? That’s the new time Republican: It’s all about you. By definition of old-time Republicans, you, Abbott, and your dear leader are anything but.”
— Jo Black
Confederate heroes day
Regarding “Confederate Heroes Day ceremony in Longview honors ancestors’ ‘dedication’,” Saturday:
■
“I miss the MLK Day ceremonies in Longview from my 20 years there. I don’t miss the Confederate Heroes Day ceremonies in Longview from my 20 years there.”
— Vik Verma
“Can you imagine anyone dumb enough to believe the Civil War was about anything other than slavery? ‘My states rights!’ ”
— Chris Whiskin
“Since when do losers get celebrations? ‘YAY! We lost!’ ”
— Tommy Gober
“Chris Whiskin, what it shows is a lack of willingness to seek the truth. In fact, did you know that the USA was the only country in the world that literally went to bloodshed to so called ‘end slavery’? Other nations had given land, money, etc., to end it all. In fact, in the South, slavery was already an unpopular thing amongst the common folk. Only the most wealthy people had slaves and that was a very small percentage of the overall population. Slavery is abhorrent, I will agree. However, go read that book that I mentioned earlier, that is, if you have the courage to, and you will see that slavery was most certainly NOT the reason why the Civil War kicked off.”
— Hunter Bonner
“Slavery was a big part of state rights.”
— Michele Hicks
“@Vik Verma I have no problem celebrating both.”
— Travis Sowash
“This is a thing? Lived here since 2009 and didn’t even know they did that. I’m actually glad I didn’t know. This is ridiculous.”
— Kori Moon
“Talk about the ultimate participation trophy. YOU LOST!!! GET OVER IT!!!”
— Korehi Barnes
“Is it crazy that I feel unsafe passing through downtown while this is going on?”
— Christian Galvan