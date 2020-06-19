Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.
Hoping for change
Regarding “In wake of Floyd’s death, Longview black leaders hopeful, but see systemic racism in community,” Sunday:
“A difference is being realized in many different areas across the United States. To state that the difference has been MADE will take a considerable amount of more time. We didn’t get to this point in one night or in one century. It’s taken a lot of innocent people’s blood, sweat and tears risking their lives and trying to bring a change. What we are seeing now is an extension of that change. It has to continue.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“Good article and I love that sign: ‘Hate Does Not Make America Great!!’ “
— Danielle Heard
“Racism only exists because people keep holding on to it. We will never get out of this never-ending merry go round until certain political parties, the news outlets, and leaders stop this insanity.”
— Naomi Davidson
“They can use it just like they are now. It will never go away. No one will ever be happy. will always want more, look around. If I was to voice my opinion I would be called racist but it has nothing to do with race, it’s a fact that people will continue to stir up anything and everything.”
— Traci Duncan Francis
“When we, the black community, start admitting our faults and start owning our choices/actions/behaviors, then and only then can we start to see change for the better. It’s time to show the world, through our actions, we aren’t broken. Start by NOT placing our future generation at a disadvantage by raising them in a single parent home. Learn the value of a committed relationship and family. Reap those benefits. Stop allowing Democrats to yoke us through false promises and incentives (ie handouts) that promote broken families and government reliance, inhibiting success through financial independence. It’s time we stop blaming others. It’s time we take the initiative and make self sacrifices. These short term sacrifices will pay dividends in the long run. Stop promoting rappers and athletes as role models and start promoting Jesus. Stop giving so much of your money to corporations (Nike or NFL for example) and try dropping some in the collection plate at church, and watch your blessings multiply.”
— DeMarcius Cox
“If you are so offended by these peaceful protests, you need to take a step back and really ask yourself why. When you see a familiar face on the national news gunned down by police you may feel differently about people exercising their right to peacefully protest. If it was your friend, son, father, brother, you know you would be doing whatever you could to get justice.”
— Hillary Thacker
”I’m not going to say anything negative about either side. Stop breathing life into this. The media and politics are driving their own agendas and ‘divide and conquer’ is how they will win.”
— Angela Seals
“So tell me then what law discriminates against African Americans in 2020? You leftists don’t want them to be equal because you feel emboldened by making them the victims.”
— Preston Hemmen
“When you have never experienced racism? You wouldn’t understand. Racism can easily be seen on a daily basis.”
— Marie Crayton
Time for honesty
Regarding “Editorial: No one wants to erase history, they want it to be told truthfully,” Sunday:
“Those Confederate monuments should stay up. Next to each we put up new ones. These new ones will remind everyone that the south lost the war! For example, here is a statue of Robert E. Lee, astride his horse, looking like the conquering hero. Next to it a monument celebrating Lee’s surrender to U.S. Grant after Appomattox.”
— Pierre Bezukhov
“These statues should be in history museums, etc., not on state or county property. Too bad our textbooks for Texas students don’t tell the real truth about slavery. To have a Confederate soldier at the courthouse, where many people of color are mistreated, is just wrong. ... We need to get over the Confederacy. It lost! We all need to speak up, not be silent. If we don’t speak up against systematic racial profiling we are indeed complicit.”
— Sandi Sach
”My aim is to rub into the faces of these Confederate supporters the shame and humiliation of defeat, and to prove once and for all that they were on the wrong side of history.”
— Pierre Bezukhov
“So if you don’t support destroying artwork and public property, you have to be an ‘ol racist Confederate lover. Life is a little more complex than that.”
— Cherry Warr
“Timelines exist that show how this statue was built during a flurry of Confederate monuments that landed during a period of attempted civil rights advancements and the creation of the NAACP. It was an act of white supremacist intimidation.”
— Jamie Maldonado
“Definitions: ‘mon·u·ment: a statue, building, or other structure erected to commemorate a famous or notable person or event.’ ‘com·mem·o·rate: recall and show respect for (someone or something).; celebrate (an event, a person, or a situation) by doing or building something.’ By definition the statutes were erected to celebrate and show respect. Why would we celebrate and show respect for men that fought to keep other humans enslaved? It’s time to show our Black community respect by removal, which says that we no longer celebrate these figures.”
— Laura Rook Newsom
“I think we all remember quite vividly Hitler and his Nazis without erecting statues to memorialize them. Statues are traditionally erected to honor someone. The old ‘erasing history’ isn’t applicable here. Teach about that era accurately in the history books. Husbands and wives were separated, children separated from parents, to be sold like cattle to the highest bidder. Slave females had sex with and bore children of their owners. Yes, we should remember our history, not celebrate it.”
— Violet Melton
“Those worried about erasing history by taking down the monument should take the time to actually learn that history. These are NOT memorials to the fallen. They are symbols of oppression. Please read this article: tinyurl.com/y7pwfcen “
— Erik Dunham
“As a black man the statues don’t bother me, it’s the whitewashing of history that romanticizes these figures. They were traitors who fought for a country made up of states that seceded because they realized their power over the national government had been broken (don’t forget the South didn’t start to secede until after their plan of denying Lincoln the presidency by refusing to put him on the ballot failed)”
— Brion Ware
“Thank you, LNJ, for giving voice to reason even though many among your readership clearly don’t want to look truthfully at the matter. Taking down statues does not remove history. As one commenter noted, he/she had walked past the statue at the courthouse and never given it a thought. (I do wonder if your average black citizen of the county could say the same?) The history of the South needs to be taught truthfully/fully. I was certainly taught a very whitewashed version of it, and so were my children. I bet you dollars-to-donuts that my grandkids are also getting a skewed sense of the actual history. How about this: if a municipality wants to keep its statues glorifying Confederate ‘heroes,’ replace the plaques on them with accurate information, told in a balanced way. And then, in the same space with every Confederate statue, erect a statue of an enslaved person whose story is ALSO fairly and accurately described on its plaque. If you want statues to be a way to teach history, go for it — but tell ALL of the story.”
— Chris Leonard Wheeler
”There are actually some good discussions on this thread. If you can, take the emotion out and read. What you don’t know or agree with, research it. Let’s all work to communicate better over topics that are near and dear to us.”
{span class=”print_trim”}— Tim Capps