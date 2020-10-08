Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Police: One arrested after pair raced at more than 90 mph in Longview,” Wednesday:
■
“They should open Fisher Rd at night for racing like we used to do back in the day ha”
— Rachelle Coco
“If only there was a place to go. Closest track i know of is in Lufkin. But most like to go from a roll.”
— Steven Thorne
“The funny thing is, half of y’all commenting probably just hear open headers and think “oH gOd tHoSe kIdS rAcInG aGaIn” okay karen, not every loud exhaust you hear is someone racing just because they downshifted.”
— Alexie Hope
“A drag strip, drift track/race track would be awesome hopefully somebody builds one or opens one up.”
— Manuel Alaniz Jr.
“Back in my day we didn’t have no middle median and things got wild it ain’t like it used to be.”
— John Moore
“Just 90? People go faster than that on 80. C’mon Longview do better.”
— Devin Watlington
“90? I was doing 105 on my way to work.”
— Trystan Peeler
“If only the communities, cities, and complainers came together to make a area for this stuff.
You know like a area to race, drift, burn out, and well other fun stuff.
Something local ... like Hallsville had.”
— Chris Henson
“We hear racing almost every single night. Scares me because that is someone’s child.”
— Carole Kessler
“Really? This makes the news? People go faster than 90 mph everyday.”
— Channing Thompson
“Glad nobody was hurt. What a shame.”
— Amber Worley
“Again, I have said before the racing starts at 9 pm most every Friday night and Saturday nights and does not end until almost Midnight on Loop and Bill Owens Parkway, why haven’t the LPD have some one posted in those roads? There have been deaths on that corner of Hawkins and Bill Owens I am sure from racing!!”
— Shanna Spence
“They do the same down Fourth Street by my house. Wish they would catch all of them.”
— Janice Chmelar McCullough
Regarding, “Biden adviser Collier talks COVID-19, presidential debate,” Wednesday:
■
“Trust me, we are not all Trumpers in TX.”
— Michelle Khan
“He can’t answer the question on whether he will pack the court.”
— Hunter Bonner
“Wait, he has actual policies? That wasn’t the impression i have gotten. My impression is he is an empty paper sack with a mask on.”
— William Ruegg
“I wonder why the Democrats aren’t experiencing a massive surge in COVID cases ...
Oh right, they’re smart enough to wear masks and not grope all over each other at rallies.”
— Michael Hathoot
Regarding, “Gohmert explains why Trump left hospital to thank supporters,” Monday:
■
“Narcissists”
— Angela Laury
“It is better to be at home than have many days in a hospital you can become more sick from infection.”
— Pamela Daniel
“Murderous trash. I never though the end of America would be so stupid.”
— Jamie Maldonado
“Praying for you. Take care of yourself.”
— Gailya Waller
“Not sure why people have a problem with this.”
— Diane Edge
“That’s why he went to a rally and a fundraising dinner in New Jersey AFTER he knew he had been exposed to COVID ... because he only thinks about Donald.”
— Michael Hathoot
Regarding, “Updated state data show increase in local schools’ COVID-19 cases,” Friday:
■
“I bet we see increases in stomach viruses, strep, and the flu too.
We are all going to get it eventually. We slowed it down, our deaths aren’t even on par with other years so far when there isn’t a pandemic.
Take precautions, stay home if you are sick (for any reason), and make sure you are practicing good hygiene. That will stop a lot of the spread.”
— Tammie Beasley
“We all better panic. I’ve got kids in 3 different schools and I only received a notification about one 9th grader having corona in pine tree.”
— Jill Story
“But its not unexpected right?”
— Amanda Ylitalo
“I swore the president said children are the stoppers of the virus.”
— Alison Cruz
Regarding, “Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus,” Friday:
■
“Fake news. Hes just saying this so he doesn’t have to embarrass himself on TV again.”
— Alison Cruz
“Should’ve worn a mask.”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“Wow ... how low will you people go. Pathetic excuse for humans. I’ll say a prayer for your hateful, deceitful hearts. So, so sad what we’ve come too in this country.”
— Barron Gill
“Whatever your politics, whatever your party or candidate, wherever you stand on one issue or the next, if you care about the United States of America and want it to flourish, then I think we can all agree that now is the time to put partisanship aside and summon thoughts and prayers for Vice President Biden and his family that he was not needlessly and recklessly exposed to the virus at the debate on Tuesday night.”
— Michael Hathoot
“The maturity level of folks laughing at this just shows how much these folks really need Jesus in their lives!! You all really disappoint me! I would never laugh at ANYONE being sick or getting this virus!”
— Janey Watson Jempty
“It’s his fault really. He wouldn’t have gotten it if he hadn’t tested.”
— Ricky Spanish
“Some people think they know it all about this virus. They make rude comments about him having to eat his words. He was exposed to it cause a person close to them had it. But people who wore masks faithfully still got it mask wearing made it worse.”
— Sue Vest
“What happened to the Hydroxychloroquine therapy he took? So, it doesn’t work?”
— JJ Ramos
“Hopefully God will forgive those of you for your hate filled hearts.”
— Linda K. Carr
“For the first time Trump has done something POSITIVE !!”
— Peter Spiris
“He will not get ill. Too orange.”
— Michael L. Gentsch
“And just like most of the folks that have tested positive, they will be just fine.”
— Dana Reese
“Praying for you both.”
— Gailya Walker
“Haters gonna hate.”
— Bugh Ford
“As trump said ‘it is what it is’ “
— Sade Banks
“The left spent the entire week demanding Trump condemn hate and then instantly flipped to hoping he and his wife die.”
— Michael Baird
“Anyone with a lick of human decency would not be laughing at anyone getting this virus. God have mercy.”
— Nita Andrews Gee
“He’ll pull through! He’s super healthy and he’s a big strong man, in fact every time l look at him it makes me wish l was a woman.”
— Charlie Anthony