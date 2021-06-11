Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Abbott signs bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination,” Tuesday:
“Republicans: I can’t believe the government interferes so much with the economy! Free the market! Also Republicans: I support the government trying to close businesses that protect public health in a way that makes me uncomfortable.”
— Curtis Wise
“I thought medical records are personal and yet y’all wanting employers to have access to them.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“But we don’t punish schools for denying kids an education for all the rest of the vaccines. Why are we like this???????”
— Tia Evans
“For travel means I can understand being required to show it. A lot of foreign countries, you have to get shots to go there anyway.”
— David Achterhof
“It’s a private business. Talk about government overreach.”
— Krista M Holt
“I mean you don’t have to and have never had to show proof of any of your shot record!! Other than when starting school!”
— Ashly Davis Garrett
“GOOD! If you want to take the vaccine, by all means TAKE IT, but don’t require it!!! If you wanna be controlled like that move to another state!”
— Michelle Fette Rankin
“I can tell by the comments that most people don’t read the article. It’s really about the cruise line industry and business that accept state money.”
— Shanda Ready
“I see Abbott still denies science.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“OK little liberals if your scared wear a mask! The masks work right??”
— Anthony Garrett
“I hope the cruise lines stay away then.”
— Karen Schmaltz Kaufmann
“Is he trying to go down as the worst governor in Texas history? How is this his call? This goes against everything Texas stands for. So much for those foundational principles, Greg.”
— Emily Francher Mobley
“I guess the governor isn’t a fan of the free market.”
— Taylor Weaver
“I got my shots, but this was a free country if you want the shot get it and if you don’t want it don’t get it. People should not be punished because they didn’t get it. That is COMMUNIST!!!”
— Billy Robertson
“He needs to permanently end this crazy mask mess.”
— Stacy McMahan
“It’s called hippa law. A patient has the right to privacy with their medical information. They can allow or not allow any entity the information with written consent. Businesses do not need to know an individuals medical information. Think about it would you want others to know if you had aids or herpes ? No? Yeah it would be along the same lines.”
— Lisa Jewell Neely Gibson
Regarding, “Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Longview; prize unclaimed,” Monday:
“Glad it was in east Texas,congrats to whom ever won.”
— Maria Fuller
“It probably got thrown away by mistake ... Hopefully not!”
— Tera Poppy
“I haven’t been to Longview in years and I never buy lottery tickets but I’m pretty sure it’s mine.”
— Barbara Irvin
“Its going to have to be claimed at some point. No way they gonna let all that money go back to the state. Not in times like the ones we’ve just experienced.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“I wouldn’t tell a soul if i won.”
— Abraham Acevedo
“Sometimes people but tickets and just throw em to the side not believing they could win. Ive done this several times lol ill do better now.”
— Nella Ainertak
“Even though it isn’t one of the huge winners, they probably are getting financial and legal issues in order before claiming it. I hope they don’t reveal themselves or they would never stop being harassed.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Blessings!!! Best of luck to whomever the winner is.”
— Zuniga Tish
Regarding letter to the editor, “Unanswered questions,” Sunday:
“Typically Mr. Green has failed to do any research before writing a letter to the editior in this instance concerning the Mueller Investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election on behalf of Donald Trump. The Steele Dossier did not motivate the investigation. Instead it was a conversation between Trump campaign official, George Papadopoulos, and the Australian ambassador to the UK, Alexander Downer, in which Papadopoulos revealed that Russia had political dirt on Hilary Clinton. Downer subsequently alerted the FBI which prompted the initiation of a counter intelligence probe of Russia’s involvement in the campaign. Despite documented contacts with Donald Trump Jr and Russian officials in which he expressed he would welcome any information that could be provided, Mueller concluded that no charges could be filed because it could not be proven that Junior was aware that he was breaking the law. Mueller further determined that obstruction of the investigation by the Trump administration had occurred but since a sitting president could not be indicted, no formal charges could be filed.”
— Tom Owens
“Typical ... Tom Owens is obviously a seasoned politician or lawyer as he was able to spin stories to fit his narrative. While some of what he said is true, most of it is false. Certain events took place with certain persons in attendance however, NO ONE has come forward as a first person witness to anything said. Everything has been hearsay. As far as the trumped up dossier, it very much was the fuel that fed the Anti-Trumpers with enough to dangle in front of thier ignorant, ill-informed, hate-filled audience. The Lamestream media provided the wind to blow the story into the out of control wildfire it became ... until the truth was able to douse the flames!”
— James Vetrone
Regarding, “COVID-19 vaccination rates in Gregg, surrounding counties lag behind state,” Sunday:
“The politicization of taking the vaccine has been one of the dumbest things to come out of this.”
— Tyler Russell
“I mean what do you expect from a town full of republicans who still think trump will be back in office this august.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
“’Unfounded’?... try reading Faci’s emails then ask yourself is this a man you can trust? Additionally, Vaccine is not FDA approved so choice to take an experimental vaccine (technically gene therapy) should not be taken lightly.”
— Daniel James Harding