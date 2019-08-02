Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Officer-involved shooting
Regarding “Officers shoot suspect in Longview death; Texas Rangers investigating,” Monday:
“Take note of his smile.”
— Steven Scalia
“Seems to me like Longview police need more range time, and or target practice. If you feel threatened enough to squeeze that trigger he should be dead.”
— Michael Lucy
“Have you ever had any reality based training? Shooting at a paper target isn’t the same as a fire fight.”
— Princess Lucy
“I have many friends and family members in law enforcement, so I’m not bashing, just stating the obvious. Have you ever heard the saying dead men don’t dont sue?
— Michael Kelly
Pancho’s bites the dust
Regarding “Former Pancho’s Mexican Buffet building on Texas 31 demolished,” Tuesday:
“It’s about time. When so many buildings are empty for so long, they need to come down.”
— Sharon Jeremy Cotham
“I moved here 22 years ago and it was already shut down then.”
— Becky Perkins Whitenack
“This particular Pancho’s has so many memories for our family. Flauta’s during my pregnancy is something I will never forget. Recently we drove to Mesquite and ate at the Pancho’s there and it was just like I remembered. Delicious!”
— Mendy Coker
“Place was always packed. Lines were always long, but no one left because of it. They each waited their turns to get in. People came from all directions to eat there, which means it was good food and they had wonderful staff who were always ready and happy to be of assistance. Not many places where you can say all that!”
— Lisa Moore Hemus
“That was also back when people had a little more general respect for one another. The food was quality over quantity. And the cooks took a lil more pride in what they served. It’s a crazy loss and there are a couple more places around that happened to close too. It’s sad.”
— James Young
“Absolutely. Makes me wonder why it ceased to exist.”
— Shelia Pea
“This is actually good. Now maybe I won’t think about how much I miss it every time I pass.”
— Tracy Allen
“Rebuild Pancho’s! That was where we went ‘out to eat’ as a kid.”
— Justin Roland
“I’m with you. I loved raising the flag. I know it was an eyesore, but going to miss that building.”
— Cheri Hayes
“A new Pancho’s would be AMAZING!”
— Pamela Cline
“OMG, yes, raise the flag. Sopapilla!”
— Ashlee N Stephen Walters
“Mom used to take me and my brothers there every year on our birthdays in the early ‘80s. Fond memories of that place as a child.”
— Brett Head
“So glad! I don’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings. This eyesore needed to be repaired or demolished decades ago. Too bad someone didn’t continue the memories, like Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steakhouse on the other end of Hwy 80 in Longview.”
— Curtis Dean
“Cace’s Kitchen is open on High Street. They have some of the favorites from the restaurant and new things as well. You place your order and take it home to eat.”
— Kathy Upton
Faith-based sentence
Regarding “Longview woman ordered into faith-based program,” Tuesday:
“Good common sense on the judge’s part. She has a chance to turn her life around on a different path with God. God is willing if she is. Thank you Graciously Broken Ministry for leading these women to Him.”
— Diane Whaley
“Praying that her life will be made new through the love of Jesus. Thank you Judge Charles.”
— Karen Petty Bobo
“I’d choose prison. I will NOT be forced to attend a faith based anything that is not of MY faith. I will not have Chiristianity shoved down my throat, this should not be happening.”
— Tori Parker
“I would choose God over being sent to prison any day!”
— Latricia Wright Cowart
“To each their own. I refuse to be brainwashed.”
— Tori Parker
“I pray she chooses life. A different life. A life with hope. Graciously Broken is an amazing opportunity. She will find a whole community of people who will care and want to see her flourish. I am proud to be part of that community.”
— Josanne Altman Lim
“Amen.”
— Yuvonna Johnson
A new buzzword
Regarding “Letter: Eliminating marauders,” Thursday:
■
“I suspect Lewis Brown just wanted to us a new word for him, “marauders,” in a sentence. His post doesn’t make sense.”
— Sandi Sach
“Marauders = raiders. The new buzzword for undocumented immigrant in some circles. At first I thought Lewis simply had a ‘typo’ and meant murderers, but having seen similar statements recently online, I suspect he is advocating killing undocumented immigrants (marauders = raiders) which is disgusting. I’m surprised this one slipped past the editor.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Hello, FBI? You might want to put this guy on your watch list.”
— Jo Black
SANE program returns
Regarding “Christus program ends added hardship for sexual assault survivors,” Wednesday:
■
“Thankful this is here. Way to go Christus!”
— Melanie Davis Wright
“Amazing news for survivors!”
— Chelsea King
“Shannon, I know you’ve been working in the background on this! Kudos.”
— Carol Cook Lucas
“So proud of our Aunt Kim Allen!”
— Stacy Woods
Spring Hill ISD budget
Regarding “Spring Hill ISD mulls $5,650 extra for teachers in 2019-20,” Monday:
■
“What about the bus drivers and monitors?”
— Shelly Hosak
“How will they pay for those raises? Teachers and school employees in general deserve more money. But it has to come from somewhere.”
— Candace James Shumate
“Appraisal district trick: Lower the tax rate and raise appraised values just enough to show a slight tax decrease. Next year raise rates and values together for a double whammy.”
— Chris Smith
“Wonderful. Lower, not higher, taxes help all middle class Americans.”
— Pamela Oney
“Our teachers at SHISD deserve it.”
— Lacey Chapman
“Congrats teachers!”
— Kelly Brown
“Our teachers deserve it!”
— Jennifer Smith
Blood shortage
Regarding “ ‘Crisis level’ shortage of blood across Longview, state’,” Monday:
■
“Why let it get so critically low before asking for donations? Surely there is some kind of count kept?”
— Sheila Howard Murphy Hall
“They’ve been saying this and asking for quite a long time. This isn’t new.”
— Leslie LeCompte
“Can you donate pregnant?”
— Andreak’ka Bradley
“No.”
— Erin Stock Barnes
“Andreak’ka Bradley, you need all that blood for labor and delivery, boo.”
— Kambry Cox
“I want to help the people.”
— Andreak’ka Bradley
“OK, and you’re gonna be needing help yourself.”
— Kambry CoxBalloon fans!
Regarding “Crowd-pleasing special shape balloons go up around town early Friday,” July 24:
■
“LOVE special shapes day! It has become a tradition for my daughter and I to take my grandbabies all over Longview to look at them! #GTBR #weluvit”
— Beth Anderson Cochran
“The shapes balloons flying overhead was always my favorite part of the balloon festival.”
— Marti Patten
“Got some great pictures with the pirate!”
— Martha Summers Whisenhunt
“Going to try to to to get the pirate balloon location for breakfast.”
— Holly Tomlinson Haddad
“I wish l was there to see them. Maybe next year.”
— Georgia Ziegenfuss
“Angela Florczykowski, I thought of you when I saw this. Since you were asking about the fun balloons.”
— Ashley Freeman
“It’s a morning of excitement!”
— Gwendolyn Garrison Tomlin