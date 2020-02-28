Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Wilcox’s secret
Regarding “At least one Longview ISD trustee did not know about Wilcox’s link to nonprofit,” Sunday:
“There is clearly a LOT of concern and disturbing facts and more questions raised almost daily. I would really like to see the full board host a town hall ASAP and before the new charter application is due on March 31. I would anticipate a long meeting.”
— Lauren Smith Land
“It seems to me that a district as large as LISD needs a full-time superintendent — and fewer assistants!”
— Ben Johnston
“The parents of LISD kids have told the board many times we want a full-time super, but the board couldn’t care less what the taxpayers of the district have to say. For some reason, they have dug in their heels in with Wilcox and will not hire a full time superintendent. Then the board sits there and wonders why teachers leave. Who would want to work in district with a super who thinks nothing of publicly bashing his employees?”
— Kirsten Cregar Nickel
“Is this the same superintendent who made LISD employees attend a seminar for some other product he sold?”
— Kim B. Stroman
“It is.”
— Wendy Snow Williams
“If they are going charter schools, which is funded by the state, then why am I paying school taxes?”
— Rick Smith
“Full disclosure of all business should be a given when you serve on a board. I don’t know anyone personally and I can’t believe anyone would ever serve and NOT make sure they were always open and up front with all business dealings. This superintendent is beyond his scope and the board has apparently allowed him there. It is always about the money, isn’t it? I spoke with a teacher last week who has had enough and is interviewing at a different school. She said she can’t get what has been promised for her classroom for the last 3 years because of the budget, and it’s textbooks! ‘I’m done and I can’t afford to teach in Longview any longer!’ When will this stop? The board is paying/allowing that pay to reassigned employees thousands to do absolutely nothing and relatives of employees that are overpaid to be employed and teachers don’t have what they need in a classroom. We all know it’s going on and no one is fixing the problem! How many teachers will continue to leave and how many classrooms will there be that have needs before the board does something? So many problems at Longview ISD.”
— Debby Beckham Williams
“Your accusations are baseless and insulting. I challenge you to prove a single solitary thing you just said . You won’t because you cannot. LISD is the best district in East Texas. I did not say the easiest. Economic demographics are what they are if your teacher source cannot hack it they are well one to move on. Not a single teacher at the top end of LISD Lift bonuses has left and they teach at the most difficult schools.”
— Judson A. Murray
“She is a Lift teacher and her leaving one of the most difficult schools will prove my point! I have three granddaughters in LISD on three campuses so I have plenty of experience and the fact that the board lost some of the finest teachers we had this past year proves they can’t hack it! Stop blaming the ‘economic demographics’ and act like other districts, spend money responsibly so that a charter doesn’t have to look over your shoulder. This teacher you call un-hackable is one of THE top teachers on the lowest campus and she isn’t in it for the money, I assure you that Jud Murray!”
— Debby Beckham WilliamsVirus preparationsRegarding “Hallsville ISD releases statement about plan in case coronavirus hits East Texas,” Wednesday:■
”Hopefully y’all have had your kids vaccinated for the flu. This is the real threat right now. This year the flu has taken more lives of children in a decade.”— Catherine Holland
”People can’t even follow good hygiene and standard precautions for the flu. Yeah, we are all doomed.”— Amanda Boze
”And then there are lemmings who think taking a supplement is a better solution than the flu shot.”
— Catherine Holland
Louie on lynching
Regarding “Gohmert one of four votes against making lynching a federal hate crime,” Wednesday:
“If this version had been in place during the James Bird trial, Lawrence Brewer and John King would still be alive and Shawn Berry would already be out of jail. Is that what you would want?”
— Dwain Cox
“You need the federal option in case the state involved doesn’t do the right thing sometimes. Gohmert professes to follow the Great Commandment, but his consistent actions prove he worships a selfish creed.”
— Stan O. Springerley
“Taken out of context. He’s such a nice man and has done a lot to help many.”
— Cindy Foster
“Cindy Foster please tell me how you take his actual vote out of context? For the love of all that’s Holy how do you? He serves only himself and the special interests. Please wake up.”
— Cristi Ames
“Absolutely terrible. Hank Gilbert, please beat him in November.”
— Justin Yaws
“Please God, don’t let this embarrassing congressman be reelected. Even the Republican Senate voted for this. Stupid man.”
— Sandi Sach
“No words.”
— Branden Johnson
Scholarships donation
Regarding “Businessman gives $630,000 for Kilgore College scholarships,” Wednesday:
■
“Way to go, Mike!”
— Mike Cassin
“Great man.”
— Robert Barbee
“Many Thanks to Mike and his late wife, Amy! Super folks and customers of ours years ago. I went to KC and so did both of our sons.”
— Shirley Davis
“How wonderful he is. He gets a GOLD star. Thank you sir for creating 40 student scholarships that will enable these students to realize their ambitions and goals in their lives.”
— Mary Ann Richardson McWhorter
“It’s awesome to know that such kindness and generosity exist right here in East Texas!”
— Gayle Johnson Gustin
Abortion ordinances
Regarding “ACLU files lawsuit against East Texas cities that passed anti-abortion ordinances,” Tuesday:
■
“GOOD, as they should. Freedom doesn’t just apply to things you deem are right.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
“I’m sorry abortion is wrong and murder. If you support it may God have mercy on your soul.”
— Barron Gill
“Indeed. But does that mean that I have to carry to term, love and raise the child that belongs to my father?”
— Quieraa Jones
“I would say no. That’s they hardest one to answer.”
— Barron Gill
“I think half of East Texans just realized the GOP just played them for big $$$ ... and at election time!”
— Teresa Garner
“Just get the people who talked you into it to pay the legal bills!”
— Wes Southern
“Where are all of those supporters now? Now that the attorney fees are due for all of their free speech, where are their wallets?”
— Teresa Garner
“They will have several pro-life groups that will gladly take this fight on at no cost to the taxpayers. It will probably go through several appeals and end up in the Supreme Court. It’s cases like these that should make conservatives proud that we have the new additions to the court that we do. Elections have consequences and Republicans can’t sit back, we have to make sure Trump is reelected to be able to keep a conservative court.”
— Jerry Wayne Gibbons II
“Did the city councils get that financial support for legal matters in writing?”
— Wes Southern
“Well, isn’t this exciting? Maybe they will sue Mark himself.”
— Anna Shore