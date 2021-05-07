Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Permitless carry of handguns in Texas almost law after Senate OKs bill,” Wednesday:
“If passed I’m sure it’s the Democrats idea to find excuses to heavily drop on why guns should be banned from this action.”
— Salvador Vences
“Great news!!!!! I love my state! I think this bill should require a class though. Or at least hopefully people will take a class of some sort to learn a little.”
— Alan Lindsay
“Now crime will go down because anybody can be armed ... gotta show everyone respect out of fear someone could just go bonkers. Just saying.”
— Johnny Thornley
“It gonna be super easy for someone to think you’re a bad guy. The point of this law is population control. Too many people in Texas.”
— Bryan Wolfbane
“It’s confusing when you back the blue and blue lives matter but then also support permit-less carry. Cognitive dissonance, can’t compute, make it make sense.”
— Paul Hakim
“Not like there’s any ammo for all the handguns everyone will be carrying.”
— Ryan Gadberry
“And this is how the ‘Wild West’ reemerged.”
— Brandon Norris
“Smh. This state is run by idiots.”
— Agustin Zuniga
“Everyone screamed the sky was falling when Texas allowed Open Carry, nothing happened, never was thousands of people running around with open carry guns.While I support this, I know it won’t last. 10 years from now it’ll be gone along with most of our Rights. To many urban Yanks and WAY too many dan Californians moving to Texas and taking over, and its already too late to stop it. This is just a last hooray for real Texas and real Texans.”
— Michael Pepper
Regarding, “Iconic Bodacious on Mobberly temporarily closes as pitmaster departs to open new BBQ joint,” Wednesday:
“My husband and I LIVED on their Sloppy Joes when we were first married. Always so good and made for a fun time!!”
— Hannah Stone Johnson
“Omg. He’s the best.”
— Rick Jarrell
“Yes!!! Not a fan of the original and dying for good BBQ in Longview.”
— Rae-Ann Hanson
“Tried some Sunbird tacos at Red Dirt this weekend in Tyler ... Delish!”
— Jennifer Smallwood
“I’ll try him, but for my money....Carter’s is still the best in town ... East Texas really.”
— HB Butcher
“Heck this one has always been a hit and miss when they were open. Good when open just never when that would be.”
— Randy Mobbs
“Try Bigz BBQ in Diana. Ribs are the best.”
— Maria Sloan
“ICONIC to say the least.”
— René Dillard
“And that’s how you know your job needs you.”
— Dylan Kade
Regarding, “Facebook board upholds Trump ban, just not indefinitely,” Wednesday:
“Awww cant stand a bit of ridicule huh. Gosh ya’ll have become weak minded thin skinned and everything offends you. You poor babies let me get you a binky and a diaper.”
— Amy Tobias
“Inb4 the cry baby trump supporters come in here crying about ‘MuH FirSt AmEnDmEnT’”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
“I’m just here to laugh at the folks who actually believe the First Amendment has anything to do with a private company banning a loud mouth from it’s platform.”
— Michael Dalesson
“Fantastic.”
— John Hornbeck
“Everyone applauding this: You’re next!”
— Ronald Shipp
”It’s really stupid of them to do this. If he is reelected or someone like Cruz or DeSantis is then the DOJ will go after them for anti-trust. If They don’t see this coming they are insane. And before you attack me about Trump posting just remember that they allow the ayatollah of Iran to call for the destruction of Israel and its people as well as other terrorist organizations to post.”
— Keith Kirbow
“Hahahahaha. Ban him! He’s dangerous.”
— Aaron Medlin
“Dangerous precedent.”
— Diane Edge
“It’s OK he has his own blog he posts on daily.”
— Jessica Davis
“This is a total disgrace ! I don’t care if it’s republican or Democrat.”
— Juanita Tucker
“Facebook and Twitter blur the line between private business and public speaking space. Does Big Social Media’s unprecedented power mean that they’re potentially undermining the first amendment?”
— Nic Trent
Regarding, “Fleet selected as lone finalist for Spring Hill ISD superintendent,” Wednesday:
n
“Congrats!!!!”
— Frank Dykes
“So happy for Mrs. Penny!”
— CBS19 Reagan Roy
“Fantastic person for the job! Congratulations Penny!”
— Amelia Arrington-Bishop
“So happy for you Penny! Your mom would be so proud!”
— Jane Miller Thompson
“Congratulations, Penny!”
— Becky Keebaugh Balboa
Regarding, “New Longview development, ‘The Crossing at Main and Main,’ attracts restaurants, retailers,” Friday:
n
“’And a brewery’ ... got my attention right away.”
— Don Walworth
“Any non-chain restaurant also serving healthy fresh cooked food including breakfast would be great (please no more tacos burgers and fried stuff).”
— Charleen Worsham
“Longview is way behind, Tyler is way ahead of us.”
— Reshia Willis
“We need a Torchy’s and an H-E-B Plus!!”
— Samantha Holland
“Hey guys this is awesome!”
“Whole heartedly feel Longview needs an HEB. They are not just a great grocery store, they also do a great job of supporting local events and non profits.”
— Tony Haufler
“Would like a H E B. Grocer here.”
— Judy Broadway Appleby
“People do not forget about the restaurants and retail that has always been here for us.”
— Joe Legrand
“I would jump for joy for a HEB, Chuy’s & like a cool family friendly outdoor eatery music venue type joint, life complete! Neat development though gentlemen, keep up the good work!”
— J Winstson Forrester
“Please, if there’s anyone that needs to be contacted ... whoever is in charge of development at H-E-B needs first dibs.”
— Kris Burger
“A grand slam like in Tyler.”
— Denisse Nickoles
“We need an HEB or new Kroger in Longview. We are way behind the times on this.”
— Shari Watson
“It’s already way over budget. Maybe next year.”
— Heath Hartzell
“We need an In n Out, HEB, some big corporate restaurants, Super Krogers, clean up and put places on Southside of Longview, put places on I20 to attract people in Longview can be a wonderful place.”
— Reshia Willis
“PLEASE be a park and walk type development. The Target area was a big opportunity for this but missed the mark. Look at The Streets of Indian Lake in Hendersonville, TN; and Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland, MS.”
— Daphne Fritz Stewart
“Hi, quick question: Will there be a Christmas store? Asking for a friend...”
— Santa Flavious
“Food Truck Park!!!!”
— Pierre Hicks