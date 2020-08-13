Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “More Longview-area parents opting for in-person over virtual learning,” Sunday:
■
“Yes it is a tough decision to make at the local level for a National Pandemic. We live in the richest country in the world and have have no national leadership ...”
— Dionne Morrison McCauley
“Bless Hallsville and all of their teachers for staying strong a teaching our children in school!!”
— Ralph Swan
“Because most parents probably work. Not all of us have the luxury to stay home.”
— Christy Cox
“I see some comments stating ‘well parents have to work.’
While that is true who is watching the kids now while you work? How would it be any different then now?”
— Kori Moon
“A delayed education can be remedied. A very ill child with lingering after effects or if someone dies, it can’t.”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“Mine are going back! Parents have to work to make a living, not to mention some kids need socialization and making a teacher teach classroom and virtual c’mon now”
— Courtney Chianne
“What about skipping the whole process and homeschooling. LISD ebooks are terrible.”
— Marti Patten
“Not mine.”
— RD Boydstun
“Some of us have to work for a living and don’t have the ability to homeschool our children, but the way some people talk on this post I guess being homeless due to not working and keeping our kids home instead (not that we will have a roof if we choose not to work) is the better alternative. Shut up and grow up. This is reality for so many of us.”
— Marissa Thompson
“That’s because parents want to day drink again.”
— Joey Bateman
“I have to send my kid to school so I can go to work at the hospital to take care of YOUR loved ones.”
— Leslie Pruitt
“I feel sad that anyone would have to make this decision. I couldn’t imagine. I hope all goes well for whatever your choice may be. I just wish there were more alternatives for parents.”
— Crystal Duncan
“I feel bad for the teachers and their families. Wow, we will see a serious spike soon. Yikes! These people not realizing how bad this can get for the kids. I would never!”
— April Pipkin
“Some of us have kids that the virus would kill!”
— Sabrina Orona
“How dare they send their kids to school and risk contracting an illness with a 99.7% chance of survivability?!”
— Cody Sharene
Regarding, “Downtown Longview businesses work to get through pandemic struggles,” Wednesday:
■
“I wish they were open today, I would be heading up now. But it is sad how chains with so-so quality have lines out the door while local businesses which are amazing are neglected. Please try to choose local first.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Best food in Longview.”
— Erick Sailor
“I cannot support any business that doesnt put their employees and customers first. The owner doesn’t believe in wearing masks. I wouldn’t feel safe there.”
— Alison Cruz
“The food here is amazing, but their hours of operation are terrible. They may need to be open more if they want to increase traffic.”
— Julia Chapman
“Best burger in town!!!!! Have loved this place for many many years!!!”
— Paula Dollison
“Sounds like a great place to grab lunch! Maybe the word “bar” in the name is scaring people away due to the governor’s (and others) comments about bars?”
— Mary Barr Price
“Love this place!!”
— Wade PaulBunyan Prine
“The burgers are great!”
— Amelia Arrington-Bishop
Regarding, “Three Henderson ISD students, one staff member test positive for COVID-19,” Wednesday:
■
“It’s almost as if we should have had some kind of plan other than weak suggestions and conspiracy theories. If only we’d known months ahead and had a President and governor who also heard about this months ahead.”
— Jamie Maldonado
“Here we go!!”
— Tia Evans
“To early to open up anyways. What did you expect ... Smh”
— Stacy Williams
“And school just started!!”
— G Elaine Watson
“And this just in to the news desk ... water is wet and it seems that the pope is Catholic.”
— Chad Murphy
“Not sure what people expect schools to do. Most students/parents had at least two options. We know the virus didn’t disappear. In person instruction isn’t perfect, but kids need it. Some of the parents who have had their kids in sports all summer, going to splash pads and water parks, going shopping, are the ones complaining the loudest about their kids going to school. Keep them home if you’re really afraid of school. But remember that choice means you get to help teach them with virtual lessons. Or keep them home and don’t teach them, but don’t blame the school system when your kid can’t read, write or do math. Quit blaming someone else! Some of you are enjoying this extended vacation a bit too much, and the start of school has obviously upset your status quo.
And for those who are blaming this virus on our president, please explain to the rest of the class how YOU would handle this pandemic differently.”
— Cindy Vickery Dorgan
“Well, I would like to know something like this. Some people have health conditions, and have to work. People really mad, because they letting us know.”
— April Pipkin
“Keep them in school. They’ll be just fine.”
— JR Johanna Hodges
“Of course there are going to be positive cases, they’re walking around everywhere you go! Why must you always report all of the negatives??? Let’s talk about the thousands of cases that have had it, and are doing well!”
— Danielll Utley
“This is the third school in less then a week.”
— Jessie Ann Jordan
“So? Your point being?”
— Aimee Akin
“I cant believe any parent, especially socially freaked out ones, is sending their children to school.”
— Christy Chisum
“This is at least the second news source that has reported the school COVID cases. Thanks for the play by play to keep fear and worry throughout us all. Have to keep that propaganda going don’t ya.”
— Ashton Leake
“Again, they will be just fine.”
— Barron Gill
“This is why my kids are going to be doing there classes at home online.”
— Rachel Streefkerk
“Herd immunity people.”
— Kelly Graner
“I guess kids don’t get colds, the numerous strains of flu and hundreds of different viruses anymore — Just COVID”
— Maximus Meridius
“KEEP KIDS AT HOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
— Gary Ray Baxter