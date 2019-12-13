Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Parents arrested
Regarding “Report of filthy living conditions leads to arrest of Gladewater parents,” Tuesday:
“Wow. She had the child at home? These people need serious mental evaluations!”
— Sheila Tucker
“Living in conditions like that, I’m surprised the baby is not sick.”
— Rose Owens Lanicek
“OMG. Nasty. Why in the world would anyone choose to live like that? Poor baby girl!”
— Cindy Sheppard
“Praying this precious child has a loving support system in the days to come.”
— Carol Lee
Divine Catering
Regarding “Military contracts, food truck bookings lure Hawkins to close restaurant,” Sunday:
“Yet another Longview Food Truck Ordinance Success Story! Well done, Kevin!”
— Hank Guichelaar
“Love your family’s food. Congratulations on your success!”
— Michelle Jackson Henry
“What a blessing! Congratulations.”
— Courtney Morgan
“I miss this food so much.”
— Heidi Raines
Gilbert steps away
Regarding “ ‘Best profession on this planet’: White Oak ISD superintendent enters final weeks before retirement,” Sunday:
“Great educator, and coach. But an even better person. I am glad to know Coach Gilbert. Spring Hill and White Oak were lucky to have him and his family in their district. Good Luck in retirement and have fun! God Bless.”
— Billy H. Roy
“Agree with everything you said. One of the all time best.”
— Gary Lawrence
“I’ve only known Mr. Gilbert a few years, but consider him a great asset to the community as well as the school. I know him as a Christian role model for every child that has walked through the school’s doors. Mike, enjoy your well deserved retirement.”
— Jerry Cavel
“I’ve know Mike for over 30 years. I met him when we both were in Texarkana. An outstanding man that I am so glad I became friends with for many years. A great role model for all of the thousands he came in contact through his 39 year career. A very well deserved retirement.”
— Mike Burks
“I am VERY proud to be a teacher at White Oak! It really IS a great place to work! Thanks Mr. Gilbert for your leadership!”
— Becky Hewitt Canter
“Congratulations, Mr. Gilbert on your retirement. We are looking forward to many more successful years for White Oak ISD and hopefully we can finally start a SOCCER program for these kids!”
— Les Milligan
Ordinance effort
Regarding “Supporters urge Carthage officials to adopt anti-abortion ordinance,” Tuesday:
“Abortions aren’t even performed there. I don’t understand small towns doing this.”
— Lyndsay Miller
“The article explains their purpose quite well.”
— Stephanie Holmes
“Yeah, to outlaw abortions in a town where people don’t know how to think. Much like Gilmer. No matter who it hurts, they feel they must protect a fetus over a living human being. Makes zero sense at all.”
— Aaron Medlin
“A fetus is just a stage of human development. It is a living human being.”
— Brook Davis
“But there are no abortion clinics in East Texas. I do not understand the purpose.”
— Adrienne Wade
Career education
Regarding “New position at Spring Hill aims to better prepare for college and workforce,” Monday:
“I’m so glad to see this position added. Our students are in great need for one-on-one guidance. We have no one who guides our kids right now. If they are not top of the class students they fall between the crack and are left to figure it out on their own. Thank you, Dr. Guidry, for getting this position hired. You have been an enormous asset to our district in the short time you’ve been here.”
— Linda K. Carr
“Such a joy to open the paper today and see your smiling face! Congratulations! You will make a big difference in helping so many students.”
— Linda Kennedy
“That’s great! Finding a rewarding career and being aware of all that is out there is tough! Schools have to do all that they can. Especially in East Texas, because we just don’t have the same exposure as people living in other areas.”
— Timothy Ballenger
“Great idea. Also needed are training in home and family living and home economics. You know, school of common sense.”
— Linda Head Voyles
“Love this! Let’s connect our Boys & Girls Club kiddos!”
— Chad L Patterson
“What a waste of money. There are already way too many superintendents on the payroll in every school district. The students need to be taught useful information and have supportive parents. They do NOT need to be brainwashed with all the progressive feel good garbage they get now.”
— Marti Patten
“I would rather see shop and home economics reinstated.”
— Leslye Rene Albright
“Just another big salary going to a top administrator. Here’s a thought: Why doesn’t the LNJ follow his accomplishments for a year and report back to us?”
— Kathy Somer
Closing the ICU
Regarding “Marshall hospital now without intensive care unit,” Saturday:
■
“They have an emergency room. They can stabilize and send them to Longview or Shreveport. It takes a lot to run an ICU, it’s not just the hospital. They need to have the physicians. It is hard to recruit critical care physicians to small areas.”
— Mandie Rogers Norrell
“Yet just 22 miles away they have multiple ICU’s! There is absolutely ZERO reason for an ICU in a town the size of Marshall. Be thankful you still have a hospital because the vast majority of towns this size do not.”
— Scott W. Miles
“Gilmer comes to mind!”
— Fonda Ledger
“I disagree. I do think 100% the city of Marshall is large enough for a working hospital. We also have small surrounding communities that will have longer than 22 miles to a hospital. Sad times. All about money and not about taking care of the sick.”
— Sheila Harber Watson
“They still have a hospital. Just not an ICU. Many patients in the ICU are followed by different specialists. It makes economic sense to have these patients closer to where these specialists are located.”
— David Kinzel
“Really all that is left there is the ER. They don’t deliver babies there anymore, either. Most any test that is needed they send folks to Longview. Most of the doctors that had offices in the hospital and professional building have moved their offices to Longview due to little services left at the Marshall hospital. No babies are born in Harrison County any more. The ER seems more like a clinic now.”
— Sheila Harber Watson
“Sorry, with Christus it’s all about the money not a very good hospital anyway.”
— Debra Gray Pope