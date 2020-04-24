Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Edging toward opening
Regarding “Abbott hints at next announcement on openings,” Wednesday:
“This is a good idea. Reopen with some safeguards in place, and I believe it will be as safe, if not safer, than Walmart.”
— Valerie Ault
“If a state ‘opens’ businesses and employees afraid of getting sick choose not to go to work, they are not eligible for unemployment benefits any longer. When businesses were shut down, they were eligible.”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“The ‘essential’ workers have been busting their asses at work and putting themselves at risk every time they go to work. I have no empathy for somebody who might lose their unemployment because they are afraid of getting sick.”
— Krista M Holt
“The same people thinking it’s too soon to open are the same ones that go to a packed Walmart and Lowe’s every week thinking it’s somehow safe.”
— Kevin Blakeley
“Sorry guys. COVID-19 seen its shadow. Six more weeks of quarantine.”
— Eva Brandon Cecil
“How about the quarantine protesters waive their right to any ICU care and ventilators? Their willful ignorance shouldn’t further crowd the hospitals. Instead, I’d recommend a healthy dose of thoughts and prayers for them, and if they die it was all part of god’s plan.”
— Talia Gamble
“Spanish flu all over again.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
“I hope this decision will have a scientific basis. I’m not criticizing him necessarily but I am wary of politicians not listening to medical experts.”
— Cameron J. Phillips
“He needs to be real quiet and still! We are NOT ready! If school has to be out we need to stay closed.”
— Jennita LaGrone Carter
“Really hope this does not give a false sense that everything is good. I am sure it’s a ‘let’s open things up and see if the numbers go up.’ If an uptick, then I am sure things will shut back down. Trial and error. Just hope people don’t suffer. Not sure leadership really knows what the answer is.”
— Randy Mobbs
“With all due respect to the governor and his team, let the decision be science- and medically driven and let each county and local officials make the decision. Another two weeks is worth lives over the economy. Yes it took a major blow but will recover.”
— Richard Pearson
Truck plunge
Regarding “Tractor-trailer lands in creek after crash on I-20 south of Longview,” Wednesday:
“Sad, sad, sad. Prayers to his family. I know he was a blessing to us to be working during this time to bring us goods we need.”
— Corona Get Away Martin
“Prayers for the family of the truck driver just trying to make a living. God be with them.”
— Ashley Elizabeth Buster
“Prayers for this gentleman’s family and all truck drivers keeping the supply chain moving.”
— Barbie Haynes
It’s no game
Regarding “Letter: For many, quarantine is not a game,” Thursday:
“Here lies the problem. Other than people who have exhibited symptoms and therefore got tested, which is a very small percentage of the overall population, we don’t know who has it, who had it, and who hasn’t had it. We know Trump’s claim that there are plenty of tests is a lie because if it were true, quite simply we would know these answers. So how can anyone make sound decisions on opening the country when we have no clue of the extent of this pandemic — unless, of course, you agree with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s bizarre idea that there are ‘more important things than living.’ ... Our leader should have taken necessary steps months ago. ... You are in quarantine still because our leader isn’t leading. He’s waiting for other people to do his job.”
— Jo Black
“Stephen, I agree with you. We all have a destiny and I would rather go on with life than to waste it. To me this is a way for many governors and other politicians to control our every action. If the people in government were not getting a paycheck, then maybe they would understand. There are things for that can be done such as social distancing and use of a mask for some people. Printing more money isn’t the answer, going back to work is!”
— Chuck Faraci Sr.
Home schooling
Regarding “Parents struggling with helping students complete schoolwork during COVID-19 closures,” Wednesday:
“I relate completely to the mom working with her autistic child at middle school! My son is in special education at the same middle school and it’s been a horrible fight to do any work with him. I also work in health care so I’m not able to be around him a lot right now either. And we DO NOT want to be responsible for our kids not passing the grades. I know I’m not a teacher at all. It’s very stressful and heartbreaking for me as a mom.”
— Jacklyn Boyce
“Me too with my 8 year old. Too much, and I’m not qualified.”
— Michael Mcandrews
“My son attends Pine Tree High School and has autism. He is doing his schoolwork just fine and keeping up with the tasks he is being assigned. The communication between all of his teachers and special education department is amazing. It took us a little to adjust but once we got it down he is doing fine. Parents are having to step it up and become not only a parent but a teacher, an aid and to learn how to Google, so of the hard ones. Pine Tree is doing an amazing job.”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“Laurie Turman-dehoff, I’m glad you have it that easy but some parents who have a child on the spectrum don’t have it that easy.”
— Heather McGee
“You can’t speak for everyone as everyone’s household and learning style is different. The parent might have a learning disability. Some people it takes more, there are people with jobs, other children, financial issues and family issues that contribute to the way we handle things.”
— Jennita LaGrone Carter
“My son is autistic and gets super excitable when he is struggling, super upset and even angry. He still finishes his homework without a screaming match or excess tears. This is a parent problem, not a school or autism problem. Learn to deal with your child’s disorder instead of inviting the opportunity for poor behavior learned by the parent.”
— Brandy Rutledge
“Autism looks different in children, and their reactions can be especially unique in frustrating times like this. We’re all looking for solutions, but every struggle is different here. It’s great that your child is adapting well, but that doesn’t mean every child will.”
— Jasmine Liedtke
“I am a teacher at Pine Tree Middle School. If any parent or student needs help or has questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out! I check my email every day of the school week and I try my best to answer every one in a timely manner. If I missed someone’s by accident please do not think it was malicious. The vast majority of my student’s parents have been so understanding and engaged and I thank each and every one for all they do as moms and dads. These are unprecedented times and we all have our unique struggles, teacher families included. I understand. I humbly ask your continued patience and persistence as we, even in the madness, build something special together.”
— Caleb Epnett