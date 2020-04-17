Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Improper meeting
Regarding “East Texas Advanced Academies board OKs partnership, but meeting not accessible to everyone,” Wednesday:
■
“I don’t have any kind of stake in Longview ISD but the whole operation with a temporary superintendent and these less-than-clear contracts and some board members kept in the dark, I would be concerned.”
— Keith Barber
“I’ve been paying LISD taxes for 20-plus years, and never have had a kid in the district. All mine were out of school when I moved here. I don’t mind paying the taxes because how important a education is, but I don’t like secrets and it seems there are a lot of secrets in LISD.”
— Ray Humphreys
“I feel like something has been very wrong at LISD for a long time.”
— Louise Lowder Combest
“Double-dipper crook in charge.”
— Chris Smith
Getting out the vote
Regarding “Ruling likely to expand Texas mail-in voting,” Wednesday:
■
“I’d prefer a system of making appointments and spreading out arrival at the polls. I think in-person voting is important to preserve. While mail-in should certainly be allowed where needed, I don’t believe it should be a default.”
— Amanda Ylitalo
“I don’t understand why people are against making it easier for people to exercise their democracy. This is a good development.”
— Cameron J. Phillips
“Mistake. Voter fraud will be will be widespread as in previous elections where ballots were found in garbage and the trunks of cars.”
— Tammy Reyna
“Excellent! The goal of any democracy should be to enfranchise as many voters as possible.”
— Blake Harris
“I remember voting with paper ballot for absentee, what is the difference? It was before they had such extended early voting.”
— Danielle Heard
“Good call. This isn’t 1970 or a New York “take a number deli counter.” Everything is virtual now. One step toward internet voting.”
— Matthew Nehrling
Sobol’s 85th anniversary
Regarding “Sobol Welding celebrates 85th year serving Gregg County,” Sunday:
■
“Mendy Rabicoff (hope I spelled his name correctly) is a person with an unlimited amount of information. He knows his business and treats his customers equally.”
— James Whiteside
“I first stepped into Sobol Welding Supply with my brother in 1979. Here it is 41 years later and I still enter that door. Mendy has ALWAYS treated me, as well as others, as if I am the biggest account he has. He, and Randall, and Dennis, and Marvin, and Robin, and Natalie ALWAYS are attentive to my needs and go the extra mile to help my welding operation succeed. I am proud to not only be a customer of theirs,but to be able to call each and every one of them a FRIEND. A lot of businesses could learn from Mendy’s business model, for it truly is a business model for many places to emulate. Thanks Mendy, I’m glad you’re a part of my team.”
— Shanna Rogers
“Such a great company in Longview.”
— Kelly Kinsey Overby