Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Carlitos calls it quits
Regarding “Longtime owner of Carlitos’ Mexican Restaurant in Longview says it was time to retire,” Sunday:
■
“I hope he will pass his delicious recipes to someone. Everything on his menu was fantastic.”
— Joe Wilson
“Been eating at Carlito’s since it was downtown. Angeles always knew what I ordered. She knew my kids’ orders every time they came in for a visit. Gonna miss going to Carlito’s. Thanks and best wishes, Carlos and Angeles!”
— Steven Self
Who’s to blame
Regarding “Letter: Don’t blame Border Patrol, president,” Thursday:
■
“You are so right Cynthia.”
— Patrick Eugene Roberts
“I could not have said it better.”
— Chuck Faraci Sr.
“This crisis on the border is caused by Trump’s immigration policies. It wouldn’t have become this if he didn’t make it a priority to not allow southern immigrants into the U.S.”
— Sandi Sach
“They are not Immigrants, They are ILLEGAL ALIENS.”
— Michael Howell
“Wrong. They were being persecuted in their home countries and need asylum here. Would you walk those thousands of miles to help your family and to be safe? I had one grandfather who at 9 years old started walking toward the ships to come to America. He slept in haystacks at day and walked at night and had no money. He finally arrived at a ship coming here and was smuggled in by another family, all going steerage. I get these folks coming here. Before Trump, we were the land of milk and honey. Too bad it’s all gone downhill.”
— Sandi Sach
“The crisis you speak of is a manufactured crisis. Apprehensions at the border today are lower than in 2010, and three times lower than in 2000. Congress just approved (Democrats and Republicans) a humanitarian aid plan for migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The only crisis is how this administration is dealing with with it. This administration has refused to deal with the root cause. It would rather stoke the fears of his base for purely political reasons. Here’s some gee whiz information for you. Back in the ‘70s and ‘80s most immigrants came from Mexico. Then NAFTA occurred. It brought them decent jobs. Today, Mexicans don’t want to come here. That’s dealing with the root cause.”
— Jo Black
“Lotsa comments and not a ‘Christian’ one among them. Maybe ‘Jesus’ really is in Hawkins. He sure is not in Longview.”
— Hank Guichelaar
Lobo Aggie
Regarding “ET Football: Lobos’ King commits to Texas A&M,” Wednesday:
■
“Great article, Hayden. Thanks for all your coverage of Haynes King throughout his recruitment. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M got the quarterback they wanted, and all Aggies welcome Haynes to the Aggie family!”
— Tony Hooten
“Gig ‘em!”
— Eric Brown
“Congratulations Haynes. Can’t wait to see you on Saturdays.”
— Grant Dave
“Gig ‘Em!”
— Vik Verma