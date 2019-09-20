Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
School incident
Regarding “CPS investigates incident at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy,” Monday:
“They don’t take care of kids in this school. Friday, my boy apparently fell in PE class and no teacher saw anything, or at least that’s what they say. The kids in his class told his homeroom teacher that he fell and he was crying, no one took him to the nurse or did anything. When he got on the truck he had a big ball in his head by his left ear.”
— Yaneth N Gomez
“The proof is in the pudding. Her arms are that proof! You don’t need an investigation to see a child was physically harmed in that teacher’s care! And definitely an adult hand! What happened to all the cameras in all the classrooms?”
— Felisha Simmering
“It’s a state law that cameras cannot be in any classrooms.”
— Hanna Strader
“That’s not true. The high school and LEAD have cameras in the classrooms, just not that school, I guess.”
— Sara Rachal
Residents walk away
Regarding “Longview nursing facility faces $21K fine after three residents with dementia leave locked unit,” Sunday:
“That’ll be me one day!”
— Donna Jones
“Confidential codes? Seems there are a lot of issues at play, but why does all of Longview need to know this in detail? How does it help the residents? It’s not like they can remember codes! Trust me!”
— Steve Shirey
“Kudos to their MD.”
— Branden Johnson
Paying the bills
Regarding “Church leaders clear $1.2M in medical debt for Gregg, 3 other counties,” Sept. 13:
“This is awesome.”
— Matt Schutz
“What a blessing!”
— Deniece Cearley
“Christianity has moved to the modern age. It has no limitation of denomination, location or branding. It is the Message of Christ we carry within us. These four pastors have the vision of the modern church without walls. The 12-plus pastors and many business leaders that attended along with 1,300 plus people IN THE ROOM last night were in on a very special BEGINNING of something brand new for East Texas. Everyone in the place could sense this was groundbreaking and a moment we would all mark in our lives. Nothing in my life will look exactly the same.”
— Jerry Wallace
“I was in the room.”
— Anthony C Dunn II
“What an awesome blessing!”
— Debra Kay Jaramillo Ingram
“This is priceless. What an amazing blessing. True Christians at work!”
— Sonya Washington-Fraire
“We are so blessed to be a part of this community and Pathway. United and Concur”
— Marci Jeffcoats
“That is great! Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus.”
— Karen Petty Bobo
“This sends a stronger message of God’s love than any message preached.”
— Laronda Cantrell Graves Angelo
Dress code
Regarding “Parents, community flock to Tatum ISD meeting to voice dress code concerns,” Monday:
“When people do not like the rules they should just take their child somewhere else to go to school. For some reason certain people have grown to believe that the rules do not apply to them but only to others. And when they are called out to obey the rules then they jump in and claim the racist card, which is pure bull, but it is their answer to everything. As in the rest of the United States, if you think you can please the blacks now you are sadly mistaken.”
— James Lawless
“Looks as if you missed school and the point.”
— Carylon L. Alexander
“Panola County was named after Choctaw and Chickasaw settlers and we have long hair as a cultural norm. I believe if anything was changed your folks did that.”
— Geoff Nitatohbi
“What is ‘normal hair’? ‘The African-American hair is different from normal hair.’ Their hair is normal for them. So is curly, straight, dark, blonde, brunette, etc. for caucasians. Why the school bothers with this instead of teaching and protecting their children is beyond me.”
— Sandi Sach
“I had the exact thought when I read that!”
— Heather Williams Westbrook
“When she said normal, for who? Herself? That comment itself is BS. My hair is normal!!!! It grows out of my head. Does that make her hair abnormal because it’s straight?”
— Sharon Holland-Marshall
“Jennifer Salasises, did you actually say this out loud? ‘We can be more culturally sensitive. The African-American hair is different from normal hair ... ‘ It is an outrageous statement which deserves an apology from you to your town. Who is it that established the standard of ‘normal hair’ in your understanding?”
— Visit the Texas Lake Country
“The length of their hair has nothing to do with their schooling. Should be their parents choice not yours or the schools. The 5th circuit court has already ruled on a similar case. Lawyer up and get paid folks, and the ignorant pinebillies pay for it.”
— Geoff Nitatohbi
“Let’s start by teaching our children how to be healthy and not be obese or overweight. That means a lot more than any haircut. Priorities are very important.”
— Pat Butter
“Why in 2019 are some people still bent on telling black people what to do with their hair? Why is our hair so offensive and dangerous that there have to be rules, laws, fights and discussions on what is acceptable to a certain group? Since the kidnapping of Africans we have been told that our natural hair that God blessed us with, our crowns are wrong and is unacceptable. Our creativity and style of head dress abnormal. The American Indian was treated the same way. When will there be concern for those with the bad comb-overs that can’t accept baldness? I find that choice to be distracting. I don’t care for the stiff hair net spray helmets I see out in public, but that’s a choice and their right to make it. We have all kinds of different cultural differences hair styles being one. These rules need to be adjusted and discussed revamped with a more inclusive diverse group making the adjustments. Born and raised in the Quarters, former TISD student and proud graduate. TISD was forced to integrate by court order my 2nd year of elementary. Here we are 40 years later with a 4 year olds hair style issue.”
— Engle Greenwood
Student dies
Regarding “Marshall high school senior killed in wreck,” Wednesday:
“So sorry for this family. A grief that will never end.”
— Kathy Somer
“So sorry for their loss. Prayers for the family.”
— Delilah Alexander
“So sorry for the loss, God bless the family.”
— Tony Henderson
Traffic signal
Regarding “Letter: Traffic signal needs work,” Thursday:
■
“Since moving to East Texas, I have found the traffic systems in East Texas were never designed to allow the traffic to flow. They just continue to add traffic lights and never sync them with neighboring lights. The lights downtown are comical.”
— Barbara Garrett
“The light at Gilmer Road and Blue Ridge keeps Blue Ridge traffic stopped for long periods of time when there is no traffic on Gilmer Road.”
— Joe Wilson