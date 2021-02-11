Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Mavs owner Cuban stops playing national anthem at home games,” Wednesday:
“Well he can stop his team from taking a knee, but he can’t stop visiting teams. He doesn’t want people to take a knee, so he just isn’t giving them the opportunity to do so, may not agree 100% but I see where he is coming from.”
— Kristina Daniels
“Hope it hits his pocketbook deep!!! I’m so sick of this anti-American cancel culture.
If you don’t like it here, there’s an exit to the north and south or across two oceans to the east and west if you choose!”
— Dana Dickson Hufstetler
“It falls in line with everyone’s “keep your politics out of sports” mantra. Good work Mark.”
— Joshua Breedlove
“The National Anthem isn’t politics. It is for ALL Americans.”
— Carol Christine Cauthen
“I wish everyone would honestly. That’s extra and I be ready for the game to start anyway.”
— Shauntell White
“It’s patriotic not political. I am a proud patriot thru and thru. Move the team out of Texas to California or China.”
— John Morgan
“Good. Exactly what does the National Anthem and a sports game have in common?? Asking for a friend.”
— Kathy Somer
“Hope he finds out what NBA stands for no basketball allowed!!!”
— Jimmy Cornelius
“I’m not going to their games!!!!!”
— Gina Carstens
“Must be fun to be woke. smh”
— Brian White
“Stop watching pro sports and stop buying their merchandise.”
— Jerry Bagley Jr
“So what? Singing a song has zero to do with patriotism, y’all are going to have to find something else to pretend to be outraged over.”
— Michael Dalesson
“I think it’s more different than anything. I mean we’ve always had the anthem played before sporting events in the US. Kudos to Mark for being a trailblazer but it’s a weird feeling for me. It’s been tradition but it’s gonna be interesting to see if more teams follow suit.”
— Jordan Puckett
Regarding, “East Texas ammo shortage part of national problem,” Wednesday:
“Hoarding of ammunition causes shortages ... just like the toilet paper fiasco.”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“It is like the panic of the Obama presidency. A Democrat gets elected, “They comin’ fer the guns, derp”. Stupidity at its finest.”
— Crystal Duncan
“Block sales to anyone who has purchased over 100 rds in the last 6 months
This will fix the entire problem!”
— Deb Bennett
“People buying then selling on GunBroker for a profit. Many retailers and their employees are doing the same.”
— Kevin Blakeley
“They can’t get our guns so go after the next best thing.”
— Penny Elaine Fink
Regarding, “East Texas home to second-largest white oak tree in the state,” Tuesday:
“We have a few big ones on our property in Boxwood Community outside of Diana.”
— Denise Burks
“Yes it’s right behind my house.”
— Sharron Carroll Miller
“I didn’t know that.”
— Gailya Waller
“The need to measure the height of mine. Where is the location of the tree in this conversation ?”
— Cindy Lindsay
Regarding, “Longview ISD hires two former East Texas superintendents; vaccine day possible for educators,” Monday:
“Congrats Mr. Wink.”
— Jessica Jones
“Two exceptional leaders added to LISD today!”
— Jodie Hilburn
“Yea Mr. Wink!”
— Briana Stratton
“Too bad neither of these former superintendents will be replacing the current double dipper who’s only best interest is his own.”
— Wendy Snow Williams
“Longview ISD got the best of the best. Our school board made a HUGE mistake.
Congratulations Dr. Guidry. You deserve the best. That’s what you give.”
— Linda K. Carr
“WOW!! LISD just got an awesome duo! Congrats Wayne Guidry! You are going to be a true asset and blessing to this district!”
— Angela Florczykowski
“Longview ISD is very fortunate to hire Dr. Wayne Guidry! Many at Spring Hill will Truly miss him. Great man and awesome leader.”
— Becky Guidry Ruddell
“Congrats John Wink and Wink family!!!”
— Lesley Anne
“Maybe Wilcox is getting ready to step down. We need new people that are honest and care.”
— Carole Kessler
Regarding, “Black History Month: Longview ISD trustees wage battle for student equality,” Sunday:
“I wouldn’t want my tax money going to any school that’s success rate is low. If children score higher and get into a more successful school then I rather my ISD taxes going to that school. You can show a horse water but you can’t make him drink. Same goes with education.”
— Chayce Stowe
“As long as they are up to the challenge of showing good results after working with the students I applaud their efforts.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“Truth Of The Featured Trustees Words Acknowledged, by the foolish chantings of those opposing them.”
— Faith Yah Israel
Regarding, “Latest round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Gregg County hub filled,” Friday:
“Any time there’s a vaccination clinic, people will no-show. Get on a cancellation list if you can.”
— Candace James Shumate
“I scheduled an appointment for my husband this Sunday. I put all his information in, phone number, email, etc. ; But, I never received a confirmation before it kicked me off. No way of following up to see if he’s actually got an appointment. Anyone know if I can call somewhere??”
— Cyndy Simpkins Hugghins
“I was able to schedule an appointment for me and my daughter with no problems.”
— Stephanie Johnson
“I kept getting kicked off. Started over 5 times, set my appt. time 3 times, but no confirmation.”
— Glenda Jones
“Found the online sign up to be awkward and never got a confirmation. Tried several times.”
— Cyndy Peek Bassham
“I got on without any problem and was able to sign up my neighbor who is 84. You click on the bubble in right hand corner that says I’m Christy! Answer the questions then it took me right to the sign up. I just had to keep picking new time slots till I got an open one.”
— Teresa Sharp George
“I made appt., but got no confirmation so don’t know if I have an appointment.”
— Linda K. Carr
“I got my appointment!! YAY for me!”
— Carlyn Short
“Website kept freezing up on me. I qualified but what do you do when the sign up won’t work.”
— Debbie Stewart Lake
“I’ve tried 2 weeks and cant get signed up anywhere.”
— Jeannie Jeffress Sims