Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Longview’s Made-Rite Co. ending Dr Pepper product distribution” Monday:
“That’s okay with me. Nobody should be drinking soda in any form. That stuff destroys a body. Yes, I used to drink way too much of it. Now I will not go anywhere near it, but will always have to deal with soda related health issues.”
— Marti Patten
“That was one family that always gave back to the community. if you made a request, they had open arms and hands.”
— Ken Han
“Y’all’s drinks aren’t going anywhere. The only thing this affects is those of us who have husbands that work there that will now be without a job. So drink your dr. Pepper and pray for us please.”
— Ashlie Marie Fellers
“Watch...people will be hoarding DP.”
— Kelly Brown
“I can tell you it is true.
I am asking for prays for over 150 employees in 4 locations so they including myself don’t lose their job.”
— Eric Bartlett
“It is kinda funny and really sad to read these comments. People show their IQ when then do not read the article and post comments that are so off the Mark.
My thoughts and prayers are with everyone that will lose their jobs. We have been there, husband worked at Schlitz/Strohs.....they were all out of work but the beer was still out there. Same thing here. Different owners. They aren’t going to take away your diet Dr Pepper.chill.”
— Terry Kerns
“Sounds like someone just sold out people’s jobs to get rich.”
— Russell Miller
“A&W root beer makes the bests ice floats!!”
— Mark Anthony Wesley
“Time for them to leave Texas then.”
— Zack Wallace
“NOOOOOOO!!!”
— Robin Recenello Reaves
Regarding, “Longview-Kilgore Cable to offer 1-gigabit internet by end of 2021” Monday:
“Most likely won’t be competitive pricing to other areas of the country with gigabit speeds. Hopefully the fiber upgrades help with fixing issues of downtime for some.”
— Scott Backus
“Just remember folks a promise of speeds ‘up to’ 1GB also means absolutely nothing could change and they’d still be telling the truth.
Current speeds are nowhere near the upper limit of what is advertised but since it does say ‘up to’ when you sign on they don’t care what speeds you actually get. They already have your money and its not like there’s any real competition.”
— Steven Mick
“If they want to compete with Etex, they’d better do away with the data limit. I work in many different markets and don’t know any other cable company that still limits data.. I mean, everybody streams these days, a few hours of Netflix and you’ve used up 25% of your data cap.”
— Michael Bryan
“I wish yall would use that money to expand the three houses down my street so I can have internet!”
— Shanna Schluter
“The one one they have doesn’t even work...”
— Camilo Ernesto Guevara
“Some of y’all need to be happy you have bad internet. Some of us don’t have any. My phone is it and service is awful out in the woods. No streaming of anything.”
— Sandra Tucker
“It’d be great if the current service I had from them worked ...”
— Jennifer Thompson
“They will offer.... and then we will continue to call and ask for tech support.”
— Jaime Steingrubey
“They need to expand their service area.”
— Jenifer Cubine
“Instead of that maybe make it accessible to everyone. I live in a rural area and have no service what so ever. I need it to work from home but no one will even talk to me about bringing a line to my area even though there are more than enough people who need it.”
— Shawn Suzanne Young
“So this is where all the money is going too. Know wondering y’all been double charging every now and then.”
— Chris Collins
“Yeah with a data limit.”
— Cody Miller
“1 gig internet with a 1000 MB data cap so you will use all of your data within 5 days.”
— Greg Branch
“Of course they are because they know 5G hotspots are coming and the very second those are available we’ll all bail out on Longview Cable IMMEDIATELY.”
— Bob N Rachel
“Pay for a gig and get 1mb.”
— Texas Reardon
“They need competitors.”
— Sabrina Vega Baltazar
“Can we just do fiber to the house and skip the ‘if you go over some make believe data cap your bill will be $200, not $50.’”
— Wes Southern
“I had Cablelynx from ~2000 to 2011. I rarely got the advertised speed, it often slowed to dial-up speed in the evenings, and I thought that frequent buffering every few minutes was normal for Netflix. In 2012, I moved into a Suddenlink service area and it was like the clouds parted allowing me to bathe in the warmth of beautiful sunlight with the sounds of birds chirping and harps playing in the background. Not only was Suddenlink faster, but less expensive as well. I’m now on my 9th year with Suddenlink and currently pay $93/mo. for 400 Mbps unlimited internet that is always at or above that speed. Uptime is exceptional — I can’t remember the last time there was an outage. I thought $93/mo. was a lot until I learned that Cablelynx wants $500/mo. for 75 Mbps unlimited. Really? What a sick joke that is! Longview-Kilgore Cable has been an overpriced underperformer for decades. I can’t help but think this investment has something to do with the coming competition from Starlink. For those who have no other reasonable alternative to Cablelynx, I hope these upgrades are effective.”
— Roger Maxwell
Regarding, “Hundreds receive turkeys at law office giveaway in Longview” Saturday:
“Great group of people and I’m so glad to see them giving back to our great community.”
— Jacob Crawfish
“These are good down to earth guys. I’ve only seen advertisements and they are spot on like they would treat you like family. I would trust them with anything. Grandpa taught them well and they have never forgotten where they came from. Thanks for showing another side of your kind hearts guys. I think you are both #1.”
— Tammy Murray White
“It was a truly blessing I thank god for that smoked turkey law office love y’all.”
— Brendaj Carter
“I hope the people that really needed a turkey got one!”
— Elizabeth Edwards
“They had the right lane wrapped around to the 259.”
— Ken Han
“I was wondering what all the cars were lined up.”
— Susie Minor