Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Quilt questions
Regarding “Longview presentation shows how quilts served as ‘Morse code’ for slaves seeking freedom,” Saturday:
“This idea has been debunked by serious historians. 1. The quilts would have had to be out all the time, as one could never know when a runaway would be coming by. Neighbors would begin to wonder why a quilt was out all the time. 2. Enslaved people would have had to know about the codes. What is the old saying? Two people can keep a secret if one of them is dead. Imagine a mother, husband, father facing his loved ones being sold away, and would they not be willing to reveal the secret to keep their loved ones close? 3. In the book THE UNDERGROUND RR by William Still, secretary to the Philadelphia Anti Saver society, there are records of over 800 people escaping slavery. None of them mention using a quilt as a map. Tubmann makes no reference to use of quilts in her many trips to bring family members to freedom. 4. There were songs, the most famous being “Follow the Drinking Gourd that are alleged to be from the period to help enslaved people escape along the Ohio River. I am the former manager of the Baltimore Civil War museum.”
— Paul O’Neil
“In No. 3 of your points, you have probably answered your own question, that was posed in your point No. 2, which asks how the quilt codes could have remained secret. Think about it.”
— Diane Gaffney
“I asked a quilt historian about this and her answer was: So far, historians have not discovered mention of quilts being used for communication for underground railroad travelers in the recorded histories of former slaves. That’s not to say its completely impossible, it just hasn’t been verified in an actual firsthand former slave’s account.There are other factors in debunking this theory. Quilt making is an extremely time consuming task, it could take years to make one quilt. ‘Stops’ on the underground railroad were people’s homes or businesses, for their own safety, people did not want to call undue attention by bounty hunters, sheriffs, or even nosy neighbors, to have a quilt hung up outside at night time or in bad weather would certainly create unwanted scrutiny from outsiders, specifically, people would inquire if there was illness in the family. It’s not an impossible idea, but also not likely.”
— Andrea Bodmer-Ciavarella
“This is insane. My great grandmother HUNG OUT QUILTS on the Mississippi River in Wisconsin! Their house was a stop. Tell me my ancestry is lie”
— Gina Marie Jorgensen
“When I visited Louisa May Alcott’s house in Concord, Massachusetts, in 1999, I asked the guide about the patterns in the quilts, of which there were a lot. She said the family were sympathizers of the underground railroad and would hang the quilts out to show runaways which way to go.”
— Kate Smith
“It seems like y’all over overthinking this. There was one scholar who refuted this as a UNIVERSAL practice. That doesn’t mean that it never happened in any capacity. Why is it so far-fetched to believe that someone wouldn’t hang out a quilt for ‘cleaning’ as a signal? Use the one with the star on it to signal one thing and then the one with the blue to mean something else? And maybe it’s to signal to a passerby on the road or someone within the community?”
— Lisa Bee
Boomtown Theatre
Regarding “Kilgore’s East Texas Oil Museum sets ribbon-cutting for updated theater,” Sunday:
“I hope it still shakes at the end. Still get a kick out of that at 46 years old. I love taking my kids and grandkids now.”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“Yes! I love the shake too!”
— Jennifer Atchley
“My grandmother ran that theater every Tuesday afternoon for as long as I can remember as a docent. I used to love going. I’m pretty sure my sister and I watched that movie from every seat.”
— Stacey Brumfield Materne
“I have taken my kids, grandkids and my mother and dad there. We all enjoyed it!”
— Karren Cline
Drug charge sentence
Regarding “Upshur County jury sentences Smith County woman to 99 years in prison on drug charges,” Jan. 23:
“That’s crazy. Murderers don’t get that long, or child molesters.”
— Jordan Shaffer
“Yep. The justice system is completely out of control with these sentences.”
— Mike Uhlir
“That’s their answer to all charges. 99 years. People can be rehabilitated. No, I don’t know her. It’s just something I see a lot of out of Upshur County.”
— Alicia Elias
“Obviously she can’t be, with four felony convictions and on parole, obviously she did not want to change for the better, so she needs to be in prison.”
— Regina Westbrook
“Wow, for 99 years? Yeah, right. Hell, murderers don’t even get that. The justice system and the law isn’t designed to rehabilitate.”
— Brittanny Gordon
“Read the article. Four previous felony convictions, violating parole six ways from Sunday when this arrest happened, and was obviously selling by the amount and packaging of what they found on her. She’s had plenty of chances. It was just silly to refuse the 20 years.”
— Stephanie Holmes
“She had four felony convictions and was on parole at the time of this arrest. She declined the offer of 20 and let a jury decide her time. Kind of did it to herself.”
— Helen Robbins Cogburn
Charter secrecy
Regarding “Longview ISD to enter negotiations with possible charter partners,” Wednesday:
“Double dipper strikes again.”
— Chris Smith
“What a cluster.”
— Josh Douglas
Ministerial Alliance
Regarding “Brown to take over as president of Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance,” Saturday:
“Way to go young man. We are blessed in the area to have you. Praying that God will keep His hand on you.”
— Shawn McVay Norris
“LaDarian Brown you are an amazing, career-minded no one stands in your way guy! Congratulations on your success.”
— Margaret Fenet Wright
“Great article, so proud of you LaDarian.”
— Patti Mack
“Way to go Officer Brown.”
— Kristen Wilson Sanchez
“Congratulations pastor.”
— Annette Sharp-Bonner
Median access
Regarding “Median cut at former Holiday Inn site on Estes Parkway to be studied,” Tuesday:
“Difficulty of access due to median ... hmmm. Yup. that’s Longview. There once was a time you could turn in anywhere you needed with No U-Turn Signs every 100 feet and red light. Now you have to make a u-turn everywhere, and simple passage through a signal light in the turn lane is ridiculous. Seems there could be no in between just all or nothing.”
— Andy Williams
“I’ve almost had a wreck several times making a u-turn at the light because of that damn median. I hate that median on Estes.”
— Amanda Waybright
“Y’all should look into that same BS out on Loop 281 median between MCcann and Gilmer road.”
— D Scott Moughon