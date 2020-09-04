Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Longview resident wins $5 million on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket,” Wednesday:
■
“I’m glad they opted to remain anonymous. I can’t even imagine the phone ringing and knocks on their door if the word got out.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Wow how exciting to know someone in Longview won!!! Congrats!!!”
— Corinna Wynne
“Congrats wish I had that luck lol. But congratulations.”
— Daizey Fisher
“CONGRATULATIONS to the winner... That would be life changing”
— Jessica Raney
“Call me friend!!!!!!! Lolol.”
— Stephanie Ferrill Greene
“I hope it was someone who deserves it and spend it wisely congrats.”
— Heith Rogers
“I’m your long lost sister! Remember me. Lol”
— Diane Bailey
“Whoop!! Congratulations! Good for them staying anonymous! They would probably never have any peace otherwise.”
— Kendra Wexler
“Congratulations to your new found wealth. Enjoy it wisely.”
— Susan Barrow
“Melba Garcia — Please tell me this was Dad and I’m getting my lake house next week!”
— Marivel Garcia Correa
“About time somebody around here wins big.”
— Layo Layo
“It’s ME everyone lol. I’m texting to you live from Austin in my Bentley. No my Lexus lol. A man can dream can’t he lol. Congrats to another local person getting rich. lol.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“Early retirement!”
— Janice Chmelar McCullough
“Wish it had been me!!!”
— Brenda Estes
Regarding, “Construction begins on Longview Skate Park,” Wednesday:
■
”Yay I’m so excited there will be a place to take my nephews to & my son & husband. The Kilgore skate park we love but it’s so so so tiny. This is awesome Longview & all that have been putting this into production over the past several years.”
— Shelby Coody
“This is great! I know skateparks were a saving grace to some of the guys working on this project. I’m proud of the work they’ve put in to date, and the way they continue to pay it forward. No doubt many youth will benefit from this resource. I can’t wait to bring my own children!”
— Amber Israel Chafin
“When we go this momma will NOT be skating but you bet I will walk it for exercise while picking up any trash, ROCKS, sweeping leaves so my babies and hubby don’t break their ankles slipping.”
— Samantha Jackson Foster
“Wow. Years after I stopped skating. Really happy to see longview is finally bringing this to us.”
— Cody Miller
“So excited for my kids and everyone else that loves skateboarding ... we are all looking forward to it.”
— Jade Segura
“Bout to be some middle age men excited about this project and realize their ankles didnt keep up.”
— Joshua Allen Parker
“This is great news and a new chance of growth for the younger community here in Longview. I would like to also see another go kart place open up with possibly a bumper car place as well.
Sadly over the years Longview has lost some of the things kids and young adults had to enjoy around here and not everyone enjoys or plays tennis, football, basketball or baseball. This shows progress is being made. With our hike and bike trails, public pools, Tennis courts, heritage plaza, G-force indoor, bowling, skating rink and more... this is giving hope of possibly more to come to help children and young adults to find a new escape and enjoy a new hobby.
Looking forward to the future of this city.”
— David Sweat
Regarding, “Parental consent would be required for mass Longview ISD COVID-19 testing,” Sunday:
■
“Reading the comments here I can see why the pandemic won’t stop.”
— Jimmy Ramsey
“This is all about the MONEY!!!!”
— Gary Ray Baxter
“I bet the same ones so against it are against mask too.”
— Ron Boss Ward
“Follow the money. Someone stands to gain from the tests if they all of a sudden have more tests than anyone else can get.”
— Kara Guinn Curfman
“They trying to get shut down?”
— Dustin Russell
“Wilcox must be making a profit $$ from this, just like everything else he brings to LISD!”
— Dakota London
“Honest question, why would someone not consent if it helps keep them safe and costs nothing?”
— Joshua Poole
“Who can answer what happens when we don’t consent? I’m sorry but I get they want to be safe but this testing feels horrible My children only go to school and back home and I do not want it done.”
— Alexandra Brown
“You know, everyone says they will not do it ,they will not let them do it.. But we have let them do all of this to Us!!... No one has stood up for our rights!! so we probably deserve this!!
And I bet all of you that say you won’t have this happen, are the ones walking around with a mask on ! Take off your mask !! Stand up for Yourself & your kids!!”
— Kimberly Kiltzman Flanagan
“The fact that the community had to create the huge uproar before the “parents consent” became important in the first place is the real concern! Our consent should have been the top priority from the beginning....but I get the feeling that $$$ was the top priority in this scenario. As usual!”
— Adam Brown
“You would not be testing my child.”
— Lee N Diana Bobbitt
“Of course parent consent would be needed. I would hope that parents would have enough sense and dignity to not send their children to school sick.”
— Jader Brown
“I would love to know how they are getting all these tests when my sons Dr told me last week she is still on a waiting list to get any tests! How does the school get tests over her??!! Oh and you aren’t testing my child anyway!”
— Michelle Fette Rankin
“I hope Dr Wilcox is planning on enduring the test as well. We will not be consenting to this. When it comes down to it the money is what drives LISD. They won’t be kicking everyone out for not complying!!”
— Tiffoney Welch-Main
“Gonna be a long winter with all these anti-science people running around in the outbreak of a civil war. Stock up on popcorn.”
— HD Davis
“Why would a parent put a child through this without symptoms?!”
— Faith Ann Pearson
“What about the staff? Do they get a say? Will their jobs be threatened if they refuse? What is Wilcox’ connection to the company that they are partnering with?”
— Wendy Snow Williams
“So what happens if they do not consent? Especially when they are not showing symptoms, and even the CDC says, ‘no testing is required when not showing symptoms.’?”
— Hunter Bonner
“I can not imagine them trying to administer this test to special needs children. Also, can you imagine the time if would take to do this? More time away from learning.”
— Becky Rainey Butler
“You will NOT be getting this parents consent!!! Back off my child’s health and worry more about his education!! It’s my job to worry about his health!!”
— Carrie Bradshaw-Raney
“You will not be testing my child!!! I will do the right thing that any parent/human in general would do, if my kid is feverish, or showing any symptoms of being ill, I will keep my kid home!!! I’m not putting my kids through hell to have that mess done... I think it’s all about money!!!!”
— April Kelley
“I hope this doesn’t become the trend amongst East TX schools. Is there a riot we could start? Protest we can stage? Surly king Abbott can mandate this away.”
— Jordan Noelle Baze
“Maybe the employees should wear their masks correctly to helps stop the spread. I personally say this because I had to go to a campus and 2 individuals that work at the school were not wearing masks properly.”
— Tracy Brooks Dominguez