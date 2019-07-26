Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Gambling bust
Regarding “Police: Raid on gambling business in Lakeport followed undercover probe,” Tuesday:
■
“Was this place a secret? I’ve never even so much as pulled in the parking lot and I knew it was a game room.”
— Kaylee Fleming
“They knew it was there but I’m sure they paid Lakeport police good.”
— Susan Dehoff
“They did not pay the Lakeport police anything whatsoever. Why would Lakeport be there helping raid the building?”
— Heather Goettle Vaughn
“They made plenty of money the months they were open. Don’t tell me Lakeport police didn’t know what was going on in there and don’t tell me Lakeport police didn’t know Gregg County doesn’t allow them so that side money was nice while they were getting it.”
— Susan Dehoff
“I was wondering what would cause this place to go from vacant to even the grassy areas covered up with vehicles trying to get somewhere near it. Wow.”
— Shanna Rogers
“What about Upshur County? Or can you buy your way out of trouble? Cause I saw a super busy one the other day.”
— Tee Allen
“They are all over Upshur County. Apparently they just turn a blind eye and let them continue on. I know of two that have caught fire, one was up and running the next day. The other one was rebuilt and back in business. There are at least three on 271 alone.”
— Melissa Carroll
Parkland ordinance
Regarding “Longview parks board OKs parkland ordinance,” Monday:
■
“Scott Caron quote: ‘The community asked for it ... My job is to bring these items forward, If City Council doesn’t do it, it doesn’t bother me.’ I feel very confident that NO ONE in the community asked for this ordinance. Mr. Caron comes from another state to take the job of parks director, seems he is the one bringing forward these ordinances and ideas. This ordinance will do nothing but hurt development efforts within the city of Longview. And with the city of Longview now being $390 million in DEBT under Mayor Mack’s leadership, we cannot afford any of Mr. Caron’s ‘ideas’ that affect development any further.”
— Tommy Finklea
“What a ridiculously anti-Texas ordinance. For a state that touts liberty and conservatism, the local governments and other bureaucratic organizations sure love power-hungry moves like this. Surely the City Council won’t even consider this absurd measure.”
— Jeremiah Weekley
Sanctuary for unborn
Regarding “Longview pastor takes ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’ pitch to Gilmer; mayor wants to look at ‘legal ramifications’,” Tuesday:
■
“The eyes of the woman sitting behind him said it all. I would never have had an abortion, and that choice should left up to the woman and no one else. How about those people feeling compelled to stop women from having an abortion adopt those babies and raise them? The number of children in foster care continues to rise due to abuse and neglect. How many of you anti abortionists are certified foster homes? A woman should have a choice. Abortion should not be used as birth control and for those women who say no one talked to them and told them not to have the abortion, did you talk to anyone before engaging in an activity that would cause you to get pregnant? Take responsibility. You make a choice and now you have regrets. In my opinion it’s a woman’s choice and no one else’s, unless you ready to take the child and raise it. Please mind your own business.”
— Debra Boyd-Jones
“What about husbands or boyfriends that wanted the child but had no say? Their child was killed in the abortion because she didn’t want it. It’s very sad but giving all the power to one person isn’t right. When both choose to have sex both should get a say, Right? Or do men not have rights anymore? My point is this is not a clear cut issue, and it deserves time and attention.”
— Randy Rumfield
“Randy Rumfield, when two individuals disagree on this issue the woman prevails. She is the one who gets pregnant.”
— Bill Peckat
“Mark, continue what you are doing. You have covered the angles and even got prepared to open your own home to the kids if they were unwanted. You even gathered together groups of people who would take those babies in. You sir are an inspiration. To anyone reading this, if we call ourselves Christian, fully aware that it is God almighty who forms us in the womb, sanctified human life, and gives us that life, then we have the divine responsibility to stand for that life and protect it no matter the cost. Jesus said that it is better for a millstone to be hung around a person’s neck and for them to be thrown in the sea than for that person to hurt one of these babies. It is our duty and calling to protect life and this could be a large step in doing just that.”
— Jonathan Newman
“The issue isn’t religious dogma. The issue is the legality of such an ordinance. It cannot pass legal muster.”
— Bill Peckat
“I’ve known this guy since kindergarten and I’ve been friends with him all my life. He’s a great person and friend. And I commend him for standing up for what he believes.”
— Matt Baker
“He’s had his 15 minutes of fame, a broken record at this point.”
— Kaylon Centres
“Let’s put it to the public to vote! Longview WILL NOT APPROVE BECOMING A SANCTUARY CITY!”
— Debbie McAlister
“What actual substantive difference would this symbolic gesture make? Actions are more important than words. One can preach one thing, then do another. One of the problems with society in general is they believe symbolic actions have as much meaning as physical action.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“It’s my understanding that it has no legal bearing just rather a ‘statement’ in support of the right to life by the community. Also there is no Planned Parenthood/abortion center in Gilmer that I am aware of. Neither in Longview. Closest one I believe is Tyler, although that Planned Parenthood center does not provide abortion services.”
— Karen Harris Jackson
“I guess I’m confused by the ‘sanctuary city’ wording. Curious what they intend to actually DO to promote right to life other than promote antiabortion.”
— Jordyn Noelle Baze
Skatepark plans
Regarding “Skatepark earmarked for possible $40,000 match from city,” Monday:
■
“Tyler has two skate parks. Little old Kilgore has one. Longview is finally doing something for the skaters. Finally. And thank you to the powers that be.”
— Tom Peterson
“And what are the funds for helping the homeless, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, womens shelter and Job Core? This money could be utilized in a much more productive way.”
— Brittany L Eppes