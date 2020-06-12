Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Gladewater grad
Regarding “Gladewater senior walks with hair color unchanged; recording of Monday phone call shows principal ‘not going to force issue’ ” Saturday:
■
“Glad the freedom of individualism is still a thing in Texas.”
— Jo Black
“It’s so sad that you are showing her she shouldn’t have to follow the same rules as everyone else. I mean what are you gonna do when she gets a real job and they have a strict policy? Threaten to sue them if she gotta follow it?”
— Spring Barnett
“If she’s had it all year then why now? Nobody’s seen her all year? It’s ridiculous they are nitpicking!”
— Sandi Green — Netherland
“Just because they make a ‘rule,’ that does not mean that the rule is fair or just. Change happens when people disagree, and no, she won’t sue if her job has a ‘strict policy.’ Hopefully she will continue to challenge the status quo so that there are not stupid rules put in place by controlling excuses for humans.”
— Cheryl Williams
“Good grief! Don’t we have so much more to worry about than the color or hairstyle someone has? I never understood schools’ rules on hairstyle.”
— Kay Dotson McQueary
“Shame on Gladewater for trying to pull this crap. As an alumni, it’s so disheartening to attempt to deny this well-deserving child this opportunity. This shouldn’t have even been an issue to begin with. Glad they pulled their heads out and did the right thing.”
— Nicole McCoy Gilbert
“They made my daughter recolonization her hair. It was a battle and personally I believe their hair color should not be an issue. It’s their grades and behavior that matter. Way to go. You earned the right to walk. Congratulations, grad!”
— Eliza Calender
“Her hair did not prevent her from earning the grades to graduate and from what I heard she was an all-around good student. If the superintendent is focused on this small issue then Gladewater ISD is paying him way too much.”
— Darwin Pauley
Can’t go back
Regarding “Dolive: We can’t go back after what’s happened,” Saturday:
■
“Thanks for the mouthpiece for the Lord. It is so true: we cannot go back. Please look forward with peace and love in your hearts to continue to do the right thing each and every day. Be blessed and stay safe.
— Delores Lane
“We, as white people, have to be actively against racism. Just feeling it isn’t enough. We need to stand up. Thanks for this post. It is accurate.”
— Sandi Sach
Jucys fireworks
Regarding “Family funding Longview’s July Fourth fireworks hopes show provides ‘normalcy, joy’,” Thursday:
■
“So happy that they did this We need some JOY in our lives right now!”
— Terri Berg
“What great people! Thank you for the gift you have given our town.”
— Gai Bennett
“For the people who don’t like how they’re spending their own money (insert eye roll): Go get money out of your account and give it to the causes you see fit and are passionate about. Problem solved.”
— Amber Brooke
“Thank you for the smiles you’ve brought and will bring to the great event.”
— Avanelle Leslie
“Thank you for your generous donation! You are appreciated.”
— Anne Hugman
“Thank y’all. My family looks forward to this free show every year.”
— Michael McFadin
“Amazing. God is good. That’s why I love eating at Jucy’s, always a friendly atmosphere.”
— Stephaine Davis
Protesters’ voices
Regarding “Raising their voices: Longview protesters aim to fix history of racial injustice,” Sunday:
■
“What about the injustices that minorities commit against their own? Until that is fixed, nothing will succeed.”
— Russ Maness
“There is no such thing as white privilege. This is being taught by the liberal social studies on college campuses. It is part of the victim mentality that lets people blame others for their circumstances instead of taking responsibility for their own life.”
— Pamela Bielamowicz Trochim
“Pamela, you are wrong. I am a 72-year-old white man from Longview and I am covered in ‘white privilege.’ I have experienced ‘white privilege’ my entire life.”
— John Hornbeck
“Reading the comments on this post it is clear that many people have no understanding about racism and the history of black people in this country. There needs to be a national effort to educate people. Over and over people equate working their butt off for an accumulation of stuff as if that is all black people should be doing to overcome the hate directed at them because they are black. In case you don’t realize this, black people can work just as hard but have to do it for much less because they often face discrimination, are paid lower wages, can’t get loans to accumulate all those things, etc. The current protesting is not about working your butt off for stuff it is about police brutality and how unjust black people are treated by police officers causing many deaths.”
— Danielle Heard
“Thank you to all of the young caring people of all nationalities who have taken a stand for justice. We could not make a difference by ourselves but with your help, look at the progress and beautiful unity in just a few days. You are all beautiful and so much appreciated by more people than you could ever imagine.”
— Eddie Towles
“I can’t walk very far, but, I have driven by these people and waved. The first one that went to City Hall is the one I was able to attend. I’ll continue to drive by, honk and wave.”
— Janet McBride
“Last time I checked there is a really old piece of paper that says, and I quote, every citizen has the right to freedom of speech.”
— Ed Thomas
“As long as there is opportunity and political advantage in putting the races at each others’ throats, there will not be peace. Ever. Too many bad people have a vested interest in keeping the races apart.”
— Richard Juhl
“Looks like some people in Longview haven’t learned much over the years. All the racist posts I see here reminds me of when I grew up and lived there. I hope their kids grow up and put a stop to the generational racism.”
— Tifani Fluellen Lewis
“I live in a predominantly white neighborhood. My daughter gets pulled over coming from work monthly by the same white sheriff asking her what she’s doing here. He already knows she lives here because he has already run her plates every time he pulls her over. I tell her turn on your Onstar and record and I hop in my car to go to her letting him know I see him.”
— Debra Gray Pope