Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Regarding, “High-speed train between Dallas and Houston gets federal approval,” Monday:
“There are a lot of farmers and ranchers highly against this. Its been nothing more than a money pit everywhere else. I feel for the families that are having their families lands ripped from their hands.”
— Kimberly Bolyer Rangel
“Have been reading about this for almost 20 years, they originally wanted to make a big loop with DFW, Waco, Austin San Antonio and Houston and come back through East Texas somewhere. Glad to see this happening though.”
— Carlin Freeman
“Soooo, how long have they been fixing, tearing down, and redoing I-35?
Now they’re gonna get this happening while imposing imminent domain on private property?
OK”
— Robert Harvey
“Super. Now people can flee Dallas at high speed.”
— Tommy Gober
“Because that’s what Dallas and Houston need is more construction.”
— Marissa Thompson
“I wish they would build one from here to Dallas too.”
— Justin Wilson
“Finally!!!!?”
— Charlotte Boudreaux
“The future of travel, that is basically already here, is fully autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles (personal and commercial). It’d be smarter for our state to put that investment in our currently existing road infrastructure. Plus, isn’t Telsa building a manufacturing plant here?”
— Charles Beavis
Regarding, “Proposed code would require sidewalks for new Longview residential subdivisions,” Sunday:
“So much money wasted. The city of Marshall spent money putting wheelchair accessible ramps at street crossings that lead to nowhere. No sidewalk on either side of the street.
Stop spending our money just so you can maintain the tax base. Give us a break instead.”
— Mike Kyle
“This is for NEW SUBDIVISIONS! Not existing roads. If I invest 300,000 on a new subdivision home, I don’t want anybody ,even neighbors habitually walking in front of my new house.”
— Juan Carlos
“In other words, developers will be required to submit sidewalk drawings along with developmental plans. The city is not paying for it, the developer trying to improve the city is.”
— Luis Enrique Castanon
“I don’t think most neighborhoods will benefit from adding sidewalks, but the major roads in town need them for sure.
There’s a group of kids walking home from Forest Park between the school and alpine who would really benefit from a sidewalk on 259!”
— Heidi Tryon
“Time to go back and start building sidewalks all over town, not just new developments. Bike lanes also.”
— Jerry Bagley Jr.
“And who’s going to keep them up? Half of the ones that were put years ago aren’t being maintained.”
— Patricia Sherwood Swan
“I can see where you need sidewalks on major roadways i.e George Richey and Judson Road but neighborhood can do without.”
— Ken Han
“How about we work on taking down the line of trees that prohibits the yielding population from seeing oncoming traffic (on the ramp to get on north bound hwy 259 from the loop 281 in front of Hyundai of Longview)”
— Madeleine Wisenbaker Crow
“I came from the city where there are sidewalks everywhere! After moving here and seeing basically none and hearing of how many people get hit by cars ... It’s stupid. I couldn’t even take my kid for walks.”
— Kristen Rogers
“I would be happy with curbs on our dead end street.”
— Debbie Stone Matte
“Also wish there was a turn lane or even lights on the strip of 4th between Walmart/Sams shopping and the Lowe’s side.”
— Cheré De-Ann Hall
“Our loop from Gilmer Rd to Fourth St needs sidewalks ... McCann Rd & Judson Rd also.”
— Michael Bryan
“Please put them on the south side where they are necessity.”
— Brenda Thompson Arce
“Most of the existing town needs sidewalks.”
— Kaitlyn Ann
“Sidewalks are needed all over the city! The city of Longview has to be one of the biggest towns with no sidewalks, or close to it. We need them on the Loop (desperately circling LHS), 4th St, Judson, McCann, Fairmont, definitely any high traffic road and ones that people walk down to get to the jogging trails.”
— Mallory Hill Dodd
“Just moved to the area, and I am so shocked that there aren’t sidewalks anywhere. It’s crazy!”
— Sarah Paige Walker
“Shouldn’t that be left up to the property owners?”
— Ricky Lee Foster
Regarding, “Starbucks project breaks ground at busy Longview intersection,” Saturday:
“Interesting that the local government sings ... shop local!”
— Michael Byron Lewis
“I HATE Starbucks! Avoid it like the plague!”
— Eric Harer
“Y’all need to try the Coffee Mill on Gilmer road their coffee is incredible!!!!”
— Troyvonda Maldonado
“The one by petco is ridiculous you always almost get hit because of the lines and people drive crazy thru there to get in line.”
— Wendi Kinard-English
“Last thing we need is another Starbucks.”
— Dustin Welch
“I love Grizzly and Starbucks !!! Can’t wait for this Starbucks!!”
— Lucero GC
“Silver Grizzly or Coffee Mill have so much more flavor and better prices than Starbucks.”
— Eric Forrest
“Evergreen coffee and coffee mill is where all the good stuff is.”
— Wendi Kinard-English
“Can’t wait for all the car wrecks ... ”
— Liz Garner Chambliss
“Why do they have to put these at the most busiest intersections like the one on the loop if they have a line you can’t get into the parking lot of Petco or by target that’s hard to get into and out of I see more wrecks at those locations wish they would give this more consideration.”
— Sarah Cooper
“Oh man, I missed it. I was too busy enjoying real coffee at Silver Grizzly!”
— Josh Douglas
“I don’t have a problem with Starbucks... But I think that intersection is too busy to add a Starbucks.
I have a loved one that works at a business there. This will make every day’s commute for them even more dangerous.
I also miss the late night waffles and liver and onions at the Waffle Shoppe too ... So I might be a little biased.
With how many 2nd and 3rd shift workers we have in this town, we really need more late night (like 12 to 2am) and 24 hour dine-in options. Things that aren’t fast food junk.”
— Brittany N Houser
“Have any of y’all ever spent time in the Dallas suburbs? There’s at least two Starbucks at every busy intersection. Spur 63 and Marshall can handle it.”
— Rob Carpenter
“Think I’ll stick to Evergreen Coffee . Support small business! Not overpriced burnt coffee! An added plus is they serve boba Tea!”
— Chris Requena
“We need a Starbucks in the Spring Hill area!!”
— Ashley Killingsworth
“Longview needs a second target, not another Starbucks.”
— Alexandra Michelle Mackey
“Should have reopened the Waffle shop instead.”
— Bob Sanders
“Evergreen Coffee, off of Gilmer Road near WhatABurger/Wendy’s. Coffee Mill Gilmer Rd at Loop. Good hometown businesses in the Pine Tree area that have a good product.”
— Billy McBride