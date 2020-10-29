Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “COVID-19 pandemic forces cancellation of Longview Christmas parade” Wednesday:
“So we would all be outside, as well as the people in the parade, explain this to me again?”
— Hunter Bonner
“Just do it anyway! Carthage went against it and is doing theirs.”
— Michael Ann Bobo
“But its safe for children and teachers to be in school ... a confined space?! Seems contradictory to me ...”
— Deyavor Harnage
“We do have to live our life if people want to do the Christmas parade and not worry about the covid-19 I think they should do ones the ones are worried about covid-19 stay at home.”
— Sleepy J Fitzpatrick Jr.
“Longview Symphony is planning a very special, virtual event for Christmas so everyone can celebrate with family but not miss the wonderful live music. Stay tuned.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Good. I value my family’s life over some local low rent parade. There will be other parades. I only have one mom.”
— Sailor Smith
“We need to have it. We need to stand in downtown Longview and celebrate outside our long standing tradition.”
— Susan Warren
“I just got over COVID and I’ll be the first to admit it isn’t a joke but I will also be the first to say we can’t stop living our lives either. That doesn’t mean go licking table tops and eating used tissues but proceed with caution and live. Like we do with anything else.”
— John F. Jones
“Seriously but tons and tons of people can go to Walmart of all places and not be 6 ft apart.”
— Amber Patterson
“Ah well that’s fine. There is always next year.”
— Rhiannon Harber
“Great we’re in a pandemic.”
— Detiny Rayy
“Way to ruin the Christmas spirit already.”
— Montie Reed Jr.
“One of my best friends husband just died from COVID Just imagine yourself losing your husband of over 30 years.”
— Martha M Humphrey
“Dangit. These poor kiddos.”
— Amanda Walker Parker
Regarding, “Trump tweets about stolen East Texas signs” Tuesday:
“They stole the signs and placed them neatly in a tree for better views of them. OK. He must be all out of real things to tweet about.”
— Shauntell White
“From what I have seen both sides have had signs stolen.”
— Dianna Byrd Bryant
“Saw a few of them today. They are way up there.”
— Joe Knox
“My dad’s Trump sign was stolen.”
— Pamela Cline
“I told y’all this was happening.”
— LeAndria Jordan
“I have seen some on houses in Longview. Like the roof.”
— Carole Kessler
“This made the news?”
— René Dillard
Regarding, “Kilgore veteran appreciates neighborly gesture as stolen Biden sign replaced anonymously” Tuesday:
“You have good neighbors looking out for each other. That’s what we need in this country!”
— Teresa Cage Beasley
“It doesn’t matter what it is, people need to keep their stinking paws off of other people’s property. They need to quit taking from others.”
— Lisa Moore Hemus
“I don’t support Biden, but stealing that guy’s sign was — what’s a good word for it? — DEPLORABLE. Don’t live down to the Left’s pejorative for us, please. Replacing his sign was the decent thing to do. Bravo!”
— Frank Grainger
“I’m definitely not a Biden supporter but people need to keep their darn hands off of other people’s property!”
— Tina Hunt Pannell
“Stealing political signs is serious. I once got cussed out by a local school board member because he thought I was his opponents son and was responsible for stealing his signs. I was only about 17 and he was a grown man and he came real close to teaching me how to become one that day. So don’t steal signs! I promise you it is all fun and games until someone steals a sign.”
— Wesley Breitenberg
“Never understood why people feel the need to tell everyone who they are voting for.”
— Carlin Freeman
“Well, the Biden supporters have been stealing Trump signs, so this illegal activity runs both ways. He shouldn’t have had his sign stolen and it is a kind gesture to have replaced it, but newsworthy?”
— Diane Edge
“Regardless of who you support no one should have their sign stolen it’s nice to see the community coming together.”
— Christi Johnson
“One of my neighbors had his Biden sign stolen a few times. He finally put it in his window. I wonder if people realize that damaging or stealing political signs is a crime in Texas (beyond traditional vandalism charges).”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Have some neighbors down the street from me that have put Trump signs out several times and they have been spray painted black. I guess that’s not news worthy???”
— Paula Fielder Schroeder
Regarding, “Longview City Council OKs $23,8M construction contract for new police department” Friday:
“GREAT!!! At least it’s not another PARK!!!”
— Tolla McNeely
“I didn’t vote for this bond. $24 million is too much. It’s less expensive to build up than out. They could use part of the money to remodel/upgrade, add floors to the existing building instead a 7 acre lot. You can still have the state of the art equipment and the room you need. The rest of the money can go to the needs in the community.”
— Angela Laury
“I’m glad we’re doing something for the police. They need and deserve it. That said, I’m about sick to death of the City of Longview using construction, consulting, and other similar services from out of town vendors. If we want Longview, and its economy, to grow and succeed, shouldn’t those jobs and dollars spent stay with local companies?”
— Bob N Rachel
“Great for police but how about we use local contractors for local work. What a shame.”
— Brian Daugbjerg
“I voted No on the bond. Simply because I didn’t want to see the city increase it’s debt obligations and pass the cost on to taxpayers, but I will compliment the city council at least on the fact that the bid was for $24 million and not the $33M that was in the bond proposal. They might be looking to shift the extra $$$ to another project, but for the time being, this is a welcome reprieve from all the spending they typically approve.”
— Wes Brumit
“This is long overdue! The design looks great!”
— Kimberly Blalack Fourman
“So many people hating on this! Longview police department deserves this!! They’ve been in that old building for way to long!”
— Krista Harrod
“Imagine if we invested into educating people like we invest into policing people.”
— Lakey Hinson