Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Vaccine exemptions
Regarding “Vaccine exemption rates steadily rise in Longview-area school districts,” Sunday:
■
“People are really getting on the anti-vaccine train. This is so not cool.”
— Anabel Campbell Martin
“Vaccines cause adults, and every bad thing that’s ever happened has been the direct responsibility of one or more adults. I can see why someone would want to put a lid on that.”
— Caitlyn Coolsville Swann
“Steady rise in preventable diseases as well. Who would have thought?”
— Kevin Blakeley
Longview bus mess
Regarding “Parents to meet with Longview ISD trustees after working to locate 4-year-olds on bus,” Aug. 23:
■
“I’d like to know the details on this meeting because they lost my baby on Monday and had to get the LPD involved in order to locate her.”
— Mari Ortiz
“They were supposed to call us on Friday for time. They never called. Couldn’t reach anyone Friday. So Monday I guess we have to walk in there.”
— Rooster Stowe
“Mr. Stowe, I am very sorry no one from the district got back to you with a time. Maybe I can help. Who was supposed to be reaching out to you and setting up the meeting?”
— Elizabeth Alexander-Ross
“It’s not about a time. It’s about the fact no one could locate children. And then all of a sudden the district goes and tells the news a false report before knowing any truth. Sounds very much like someone’s trying to cover up their mistake.”
— Rooster Stowe
“I hope you get your meeting and I hope it is productive. Maybe even an apology. Not being able to locate your child is the worse feeling, and knowing that some are only trying to cover their behinds makes it so much worse!”
— Mari Ortiz
“The video shows them just letting the kids off the bus. They were expecting me. The father. A man. They let the kids off without identifying my wife or anyone. That could have been anyone there demanding the children.”
— Rooster Stowe
“Mr. Stowe, I was referring to your meeting time that I can possibly help you with because I work at the ESC. Nobody is trying to cover anything up. My account to the News-Journal is what I was told by transportation. I apologize if this upset your family even more, that was not my intention at all. I hate that you had to endure this and feel terrible that we let you down.”
— Elizabeth Alexander-Ross
“I sent you a message. My contact info will be in it. Please give me a call when you’re available or have someone call me that can reply back to when we can all meet.”
— Rooster Stowe
“OK, I can probably give you the play by play on what you will be told by the district: ‘It’s a new school year and we have new employees just learning what to do. We know we will have hiccups in the beginning of the school year, but things will get better from here on out, it’s a learning experience. Your child’s safety is our top priority.’ So I’m pretty sure that’s how that conversation will go if you can get anyone to return your calls, because you know that their claim to fame is that they have great communication with community.”
— Jason Bates
“LOTS of new employees, too! Right? Because, as Wilcox emphasized one too many times, all those that didn’t want to do any hard work left. SMH”
— Kit McKinney Coward
“I need the details on this meeting cause I have met with themm went several rounds and my kid was left at the playground and lost as well.”
— LaToya Harris Brown Brown
“A few years ago the bus driver dropped off my son a mile and half away from his bus stop! I was furious and could never get an apology or explanation from the district. Good thing he has GPS on his cell phone because the poor kid had ZERO clue where he was.”
— Shelbi Fowler Brewer
“Get em momma!!”
— Raylynn Wagner
“My son is now so scared of the bus. I’m not worrying about suing them. I want all these children safe.”
— Rooster Stowe
“I would like to know as well. They lost my daughter four days in a row.”
— Joseph Wayne Gable
“It’s the first week of school and some kids get home at 5 every day. Pick your kids up every day if you don’t like the bus. I don’t think you can get money out of the school.”
— Brian Cox
“No one wants money. I want parents to have the ability to locate their children. People work and rely on the bus. If a parent calls after their child’s bus is a hour and a half late and can’t get an answer to where her kid is located or if he’s even on the bus after being told ‘she just forgot to bring your kids home’ sounds like a issue. I pay taxes for these buses and for my child to be safe. And I’m told she forgot about my child. Not acceptable.”
— Rooster Stowe
“When my son was in school something like this happened. The kids (Pre-K boys) were dropped off on the opposite side of the building and wandered around in the rain clueless. Explanation: New driver. My granddaughter was put on a bus and has almost always been parent pickup. My sister panicked when she could not be located. They eventually turned the bus around and returned her to the school. Nothing was ever done.”
— Sharon Session
Withholding video
Regarding “Longview seeks to withhold body and dash cam videos from Aug. 7 fatal police shooting of teen,” Aug. 22:
■
“The public has a right to know what happened. But I also believe that until the Rangers have finished their investigation that releasing information may hinder their attempts to get the truth. The family and their attorney should be able to see the video.”
— Karla Britton