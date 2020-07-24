Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Unnoticed, unpreserved — 1940s concrete houses built by LeTourneau still standing,” Wednesday:
“My house was built in 1940 the concrete porch that was poured then doesn’t even have a chip in it or crack. Back then concrete wasn’t the cheap stuff made now.”
— Mikie Lee Sipes
“So many memories at this house. This was my friend’s grandmother’s house.”
— Brandi Sisk
“The ‘big idea’ in building materials now is mycelium brick AKA mushrooms. It’s renewable, biodegradable, and inexpensive. They’re probably experimenting with it at the university.”
— John Farmer
“Interesting. Never knew Mr. LeTourneau also dabbled in construction along with his other pursuits.”
— Marti Patten
“R G was a genius before his time. The LeTourneau college has a small museum in his honor.”
— Patrick Thompson
“It would be a great project for LETU students to restore these, and apply to the Texas Historical Commission for a historical marker for them. These are definitely of historical value.”
— Brian Bunt
“I know people who lived in one of these houses for the last few years, up until just this year. Honestly, they’re not really great to live in. The concrete makes it a struggle to deal with moisture and mold issues.”
— Heather Pilcher
“He was a visionary, I hope they are studied/ documented, before they are demolished.”
— Robert Fory
“Needs to be fixed up not demolished.”
— Naomi Davidson
“Looks like it is way beyond the time to demolish it and make the neighborhood better.”
— Jerry Bagley Jr
“Lived in a town full of those houses (overseas). Those things were built with a crazy amount of rebar and concrete. Not surprised they are still standing.”
— Joy Hopping
“The original first one built (across the street from the one pictured) belonged to my grandparents. It was a concrete two bedroom house. My grandfather worked for RG Letourneau for many years. My grandmother lived in that home until 2008.”
— Jeff N Christina McAuley
“Perfect to remodel and landscape.”
— Dee Kindle
Regarding, “Longview doctor: Confidence in how to treat COVID-19 grows, but unknowns remain,” Sunday:
“Thank you so much Dr. Donty for all you do! You are so a wonderful person and doctor.”
— Connie Craig Dorman
“The scary part isn’t as much the upper respiratory for me (though that’s deadly enough) as it is the blood thickening, clot throwing strokes and heart attacks it’s causing in otherwise young and healthy people and various organ failures, issues, and life altering health problems it can cause even months later. Its terrifying! This virus is horrifying. I can’t believe anyone is likening it to a flu. Flu does NOT do this. I’ve HAD four different strains of flu. Thank you, doctor, for giving us an update and factual evidence.”
— Talia Gamble
“This is a very informative news article sans fear mongering...”
— Amy McCarty
“Great article and a great doctor. If only people would believe it.”
— Janet McBride
“Covid been here longer than March!! Yall just didnt test people it until then... my son missed his entire year of pre k. Was hospitalized due to a “severe respiratory infection” that we are just now finding out was covid 19 through blood cultures.”
— Bridget Bradley
Regarding, “Gregg County adds 40 COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries as mayor urges masks,” Friday:
“Keep your people safe Dr. Mack. Doing the work of angels is never appreciated.”
— Amanda Ylitalo
“I really wish people would not be so rude and comply ... He is trying his best no one really knows about this but please keep your rude comments to yourself .. This makes me sad.”
— Brooke Gillentine
“Suggesting and encouraging isn’t enough. Wearing masks should be enforceable.”
— Sandi Sach
Regarding, “Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day,” Tuesday:
“I’d be happy if they would just open both entrances!”
— Kitty Smith
“Good. Folks can be off for the holiday like it should be!”
— Colleen Molett
“They should have never been open in the first place on Thanksgiving. They are so greedy.”
— Donna Williams Sanders
“Who needs to be shopping on Thanksgiving anyway? And looking for bargains on Black Friday? Stupid. How much money would you have saved by staying home?”
— Jan Peterka
“Many years ago when my children moved out and all my family moved out of state and I was single, I loved to work on a holiday. It beat being alone or having someone to feel sorry for me and have me over.”
— Karleen Bryan
“Perfect. Great time to enjoy family and give thanks.”
— Linda Head Voyles
“Doesn’t matter to me. I’ve been avoiding Walmart for years...”
— Matt Beal
“People should be enjoying time with their loved ones making memories instead of shopping and making other ones work so they can’t be with their loved ones. This is a great decision!”
— Jason Cope
“I wonder if other retailers that open on Thanksgiving will follow suit.”
— David Starr
“Getting back to family values. I love it!”
— Tina Hall Nobles
“After all the great sales this year Walmart is gonna be giving out more turkey than Nino Brown baby!!!”
— Jeff Heath
“So can hospitals close? What about police, EMS, firemen can they all have the day off? What about nursing homes, can they all close and the employees be with their families? What about the jails and prisons, can those employees have that day off?”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“Very glad to read this! Let’s keep that going even after COVID!”
— Suzanne Brown Tuma
“They know the coronavirus will mysteriously disappear 20 days prior.”
— Chase Garcia
“Good for them they ALL deserve to be off with their families.”
— Deyavor Harnage
“Why is this even making news???!!! It should have always been that this way!!!”
— Steve Ades
Regarding, “Longview Teen Court renames scholarship for longtime bailiff,” Tuesday:
“How wonderful is this!!!!!! Wonderful tribute to a wonderful man and his family!”
— Jennifer Reynolds
“I miss him! Great man.”
— Cheryl McNulty
“What a tribute to such a good man?”
— Leslie Weisinger Paull
“Such an honorable servant whose dedicated service and loyalty will forever be cherished!”
— ShaLonda Wilcott Adams