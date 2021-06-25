Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “New organization plans Friday event, strives to create ‘safe space’ for LGBTQ+ community,” Tuesday:
n
“Fantastic news!”
— Rachel Ellsworth
“Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas, which is Longview’s largest manufacturer, is sponsoring Friday night’s festivities.
“We’re very excited to be partnered with Eastman,” Veasy said.
“To have such a reputable company in our area endorse the Pride event is a huge step in the LGBT community.’”
— Michael Bryan
“So excited about this!!”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“Think I’ll pass.”
— Gayle White Johnson
Regarding, “Other voices: Abbott’s border wall promise a political waste of tax money,” Tuesday:
n
“What you stated was is true, but our federal government is not listening to us. I support doing something and if it means continuing to build the wall, than so be it.”
— Chuck Faraci Sr.
“Build the WALL.”
— Michael Howell
“As we say in yiddish “aroisgevorfene gelt” ... What a waste of money. We need to worry about our power, not a stupid fence that will do nothing.”
— Sandi Sach
Regarding, “Freedom riders: Longview parade, celebration mark Juneteenth,” Saturday:
n
“Beautiful young lady with a heart of gold!!!! So proud to know her. Congratulations!”
— Farrah Nichole Photography
“This is fantastic. The next federal holiday should be Election Day.”
— John Hornbeck
“Longview has been having a parade for years on June 19. And ...?”
— Lisa Bryant Prater
“So ... do we get holiday pay if we worked if we didn’t get to participate in the festivities?”
— Amber Brown
“Does that mean we get Monday off?”
— Kaci Schoolcraft Sanders
Regarding, “Sixth Street Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview to reopen Wednesday,” Monday:
n
“That’s great. Just went by there earlier today and wondered when you would be back open.”
— Cathy Wade
“Great news it’s a great place to dine and all your customers love you on and upwards Shannon.”
— Edward Ashcroft
“My favorite Bodacious! Had them cater our wedding rehearsal dinner. Delicious!”
— Nathan Brazell
“We missed it being open! REALLY looking forward to the reopening. Can hardly wait!”
— Biz Prochazka McDaniel
Regarding, “Abbott vetoes funding for Legislature and staff as punishment for Democrats’ walkout,” June 18:
n
“Bye Abbott 2022 take Patrick with you.”
— Walter Allen Poorman
“When will he be voted out?!”
— Evelyn Nowlin
“Is he only, not paying staffers for the Democrats? Staff needs to sue Abbott!!”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“This man is not a leader, he is a toddler throwing a tantrum.”
— Alison Cruz
“It’s everyone’s fault . Therefore a Republican determines Democrat funding? No.”
— Richard Stewart
“’Let’s see ... the Republicans were mad at me for the shutdown and mask mandates. The Democrats don’t like my partisan ways. How else can I tick off ALL the rest of the legislature? Aha! I know!’”
— Tommy Gober
Regarding, “Downtown Longview oyster bar opens,” June 18:
n
“Will they do the smoked oysters like Jonny Case’s use to do? Right? Those were good. Char-Grilled sounds good to though.”
— Jason Beard
“Do you have things for people who hate oysters? I love them but my daughter doesn’t. We go to lunch together nearly every week but she won’t touch an oyster.”
— Patricia Sherwood Swan
Regarding, “Texas measure that would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned now law,” June 17:
n
“I foresee lots of coat hanger abortions.”
— Sandi Sach
“Love this.”
— Casie Nichole
“So now we pass bills “in case” something happens? This is what we’re doing with our tax dollars? Lol. Good luck getting Roe v. Wade overturned anyway.”
— Amanda Hamilton
“I wish I were young enough to challenge this.”
— Charlotte Stewart
“Abortion needs to be gone!”
— Teresa Renae Zimmerman
“These comments from Liberal Longview bout to get interesting.”
— Michael Mckey
“Thankfully I’ve never needed an abortion, but I can use my common sense to know it is necessary and the best option in many cases. First off, rape. If a woman gets pregnant from rape, she should have the right to an abortion if she so chooses it. She already lost consent to the sex, she shouldn’t further lose consent to having a child IF she doesn’t want it. Some women can go through with it and that’s fine but not all can handle that. Then think about how many poor people you’ve seen who have five or six kids, that they can’t afford to take care of... Abortion would have been a better option than that. We take away abortion, that’s just going to increase problems like that. Pro lifers always like to scream adoption yet must not know a damn thing about it. It’s already overflowing with kids and many end up aging out and not getting adopted. Ending abortion is just going to lead to more unwanted babies in the world. I for one don’t want that. Especially when abortion can be as simple as taking some meds. Pro lifers like to say how would I feel had I been aborted ... Um I would be fine with it since I wouldn’t even know it happened to me lol life isn’t even that great y’all. Have you seen the world lately? I swear you pro lifers don’t think about anything deeper than the surface and assume so much that you can’t even fathom another person’s perspective. If you don’t like abortions, don’t get one. Don’t take another woman’s right to it away when they may really need it.”
— Tiffany Duel
“Awesome.”
— Caleb Epnett
“So I guess the state is going to add funding adoptions ... because what’s the plan for the UNWANTED children ...
“Mother who does want the child won’t keep em... We have those now even though they can get an abortion ... soooo ... the numbers will increase ... “Anyway ... just my 2 cent.”
— Sabrina BornJews
“Key word: ‘if’
“He can threaten all day long, but nothing will happen unless someone wants to challenge it.
“Until then: Longview residents, we still have Shreveport.”
— Bryan Wolfbane
“You don’t actually think this will stop the wealthy & their pet politicians from getting abortions, do you?
“The only folks who this will affect are folks who can’t afford to fly to Mexico or NY to take care of their little “problem”. Once again people who can least afford children will be forced to have them whether they can take care of them or not.”
— Michael Dalesson