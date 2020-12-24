Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “A shot of hope: First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Longview,” Friday:
“God bless her! Such a role model.”
— Sheron Trawick Smith
“Way to go Melissa!”
— Martha Beaver
“Praise God from whom all blessings flow!!”
“You know somethings up when you got men in suits watching you get a shot.”
— Josh Jester
“Melissa is my daughter in law and I am very proud of her and all of the frontline workers for the work they have done since this pandemic began. Most people cannot begin to imagine what they have been through this year. Please continue to lift them up in your prayers as they struggle to help people and cope with so much illness and death every day!”
— Paula Hopkins Montgomery
“I wish the ones getting the vaccines would do live video updates on their side effects.”
— Casie Nichole
“Praise science.”
— Ala Fangleman
“May the odds be ever in your favor.”
— Alexie Hope
“Crazy thing is we could have had this months ago if we didn’t have a sadistic narcissistic president.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
Regarding, “New COVID-19 restrictions for Longview/Tyler area imminent as hospitalization rate stays above threshold,” Tuesday:
“ ‘This war is not over until everyone has been vaccinated.’ Let those words sink in. The government will continue to mandate our daily lives until they get full compliance from us. And before you say anything, I wear my mask and social distance and wash my hands and avoid crowds when possible.”
— Amy Perry Thompson
“Hospitals are maxed out, full, over capacity, and still, nobody takes precautions. Smh.”
— Kara Odom
“Every single store I went in in Longview earlier, 98% of people were masked up. That’s FAR from nobody.”
— Rhonda Reeves Nash
“That certainly hasn’t been my observation. Half of the people in Walmart, including employees, weren’t wearing masks. And a good portion of the ones wearing masks were wearing them wrong. Then, we wonder why it’s spreading.”
— Brook Davis
“If it’s like the metroplex, yes people wear masks when shopping, but large numbers don’t where them properly, don’t handling the masks correctly or are just wearing gaiters or bandanas that equate to zero protection. They then leave the retail store and go to the restaurant, the karaoke bar or club, the local rodeo, football game or other gathering, or to their family gathering that they just can’t skip and kick it— masks down, screaming and shouting, hugging and no social distancing. Smh. Just a bunch of silent killers.”
— Japheth Pace
“The majority of the people I know that have gotten COVID are the ones that are being strict about their precautions.”
— Tammie Beasley
“If people would wear the mask more than likely it would not have gone to this, we were doing great.”
— Rodrigo Castillo
“It is also flu season. Common cold season. Stomach bugs usually run rampant. But only covid testing from here on out. Lies, lies ... all lies”
— Rachel Davis
“As you know, the vast, VAST majority of COVID spread has nothing to do with small businesses, but instead private gatherings. Anyone could have predicted (and several did predict) that things would get worse during the holidays, not because more people visit the local candle store, but because there are more private gatherings. The cluster going on in california is one proof of this; despite months of lockdowns and restrictions, they are faring worse than east texas. All this is to say.... it’s bad right now. We are not only running out of places to put patients, we are running out of nurses and doctors to take care of them. The solution is not ‘close bars.’ The solution has 3 steps: 1) care about your health, 2) care about older people’s health, 3) avoid prolonged, indoor contact with people who are high risk for complications from this disease.”
— Jonathan Henderson
“I agree completely. The issues I have with these arbitrary lock down edicts are that they have no common sense basis, and in my opinion, have no constitutional basis. That 15 percent capacity could be lowered if every hospital in this region leased a local gym and designated it a Covid ward. Then their overall capacity would go up and covid patients as a percentage would go down. That has no basis in science. Not to mention the financial incentives these hospitals have to treat as many ‘Covid’ patients as possible. I have seen no verified scientific studies that masks do/or do not work. But I’m all for social distancing (I was before all this anyway). The virus is real, its serious, but most of what’s happening is about power and control, not mitigating this virus.
— JT Orms
Regarding, “Longview pharmacies, Diagnostic Clinic to get COVID-19 vaccines,” Sunday:
n
“Exactly who will be eligible for these? My friend who is a volunteer at Christus GSMC got a shot yesterday. A volunteer????”
— Kathy Somer
“Yes ... she volunteers in a Healthcare facility ! Thats why she was given one before you ... she is being exposed DIRECTLY with Covid people ! She deserves the vaccine first ... patience”
— Shari Gonzalez
“Please just remember that this vaccine will not keep you from getting it, it will lessen severity and it will not keep you from bringing it home. You still need to wear masks, wash hands and social distance. Also please make sure you get both doses of the vaccine 21 days apart.”
— Samantha Brown
“Sign me up. I’m tired of worrying about bringing covid home to my family”
— Aaron Medlin
“Yeah they took a few months to roll thus out, must be safe.... I’ll take my chances with covid!! Know several people that got it and nobody else in the house did!!”
— Bradley Sooter
“I’m not sure the shot stops you from spreading it. It sounds like you may still shed and be a carrier. Maybe someone has seen more accurate data can chime in.”
— Chris Parker
“How do us common folk get one?”
— James DeHart
“You don’t. You’re not important yet.”
— Michael Gunn
“They doing medical first but contact your pharmacy you might get lucky.”
— Debra Gray Pope