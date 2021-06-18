Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Gov. Abbott signs Rep. Shaefer’s permitless carry bill into law,” Thursday:
“Not sure I like this, always want my law enforcement officers to know what they are coming up to when they stop someone!”
— Steve Pirtle
“I don’t know the answer. I paid my money and earned a concealed carry license. I hope that I never have to use it, The first thing that they tell you is don’t shoot anyone! If you do, you had better have insurance to cover the court costs.”
— Ron Walden
“Good Bye Abbott, in 2022 you ain’t getting my vote.”
— Walter Allen Poorman
“Thank you Gov. Abbott.”
— Barbara Cloyd Moore
“Soooo ... My license is up for renewal ... I just don’t renew it?”
— Karsten Miller
“So now my question is for the ones that do have a license are they going to be held at a different standard legally than those without a license?”
— Casie Nichole
“No abortion, but hey everyone gets a gun! Hypocrisy. I already read enough about children being shot.”
— Crystal Duncan
“I wonder how many Black people will be shot while carrying a ‘legal’ gun?”
— Carlyn Short
“Just wait, we will see how a kid was shot by a old white man cause the kid was ‘suspicious’ gotta get out of Texas.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
Regarding, “MrBeast Burger now available in Longview,” Tuesday:
“I went to Buffalo Bell when they hosted Randy Santel (YouTube Competitive Eater). It’s seems like Mr. Kim is listening to his kids’ ideas and doing them! How cool is that!”
— Lucero Harris
“Is this considered a Ghost Kitchen, where waitstaff and kitchen staff are paid the same wage with double the work?”
— Ally Nelsen
“It is OK. Would eat them again.”
— Jeffery Wilson
“Its pretty mediocre at best. 6/10”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
Regarding, “Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll use crowdfunding for his plan to build a border wall,” Tuesday:
n
“Could he try this shenanigan with ERCOT?”
— Mandy Poland
“It’s not going to work, they building tunnels.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“Needs to be focused on ERCOT and not the wall.”
— Mary Zorn
“What a complete waste of money. Conservative indeed.”
— Ryan Nolan
“Are taxes not crowdfunding?”
— Amy Hertel
“I won’t be donating to this lost cause.”
— John Hornbeck
“Cool. Plenty of other things we could do with that money in Texas. I don’t see how this will help anyone here.”
— Cody Miller
“Wheels is going to get $$$ to line his pockets! Just like trump.”
— Janice Gates
“That’s not Crowd funding they’re just protesting against his stupid ideas that are Criminal and Unlawful Actions . Did Senate or Congress Both Approve and He’s not now or ever will a Felon be President.”
— Richard Stewart
“We have already watched a donation funded wall building project ... that turned out to be a fraud. Money went straight into individuals’ pockets. So, yes of course ... Abbott ... a great idea.”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“There are a lot of millionaires who are willing to donate.”
— Jeff Maglott
“Crowdfund a reliable energy grid.”
— Heath Hartzell
“Do it now.”
— Mike Edwards
Regarding, “Longview resident wins $3 million on scratch-off lottery ticket,” Tuesday:
n
“Congratulations to the winner!!! That’s awesome!!!”
— Lisa Phillips Todd
“Did he or she have to have the covid shot to claim it?”
— Don Liles
“In 97. I got 4 out of 6 numbers twice. Lol. I guess they said. That’s about as close as we gonna allow him to get to winning the big jackpot. Lol”
— John J Greezy Grif
“Without reading the article I bet I related. Lol I bet that person has all kind of family coming out of the woodwork now.”
— Deborah Alexander Metcalf
“Hey, they didn’t give my cousins name...”
— Kevin Wellman
“The most important line of the article “... whose name was not released ...” Smart move.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“I was told I wouldn’t get talked about in the newspaper.”
— Alvan Duckworth
“3 millionaires in 4 months in Longview on lottery ... Good deal ... Congratulations.”
— Terry Fowler
Regarding, “New Northeast Texas coalition aims to stop Marvin Nichols Reservoir project,” Sunday:
n
“They are planning/trying to take a LOT of private property for this. Even some small, unincorporated towns and the Mustang Creek Ranch are in the crosshairs. This may have worked a century ago when much of that area wasn’t developed, but there are a lot of homes, businesses, and farms that the government is threatening.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“I’m with these folks. That being said, I’m sure ole Greg A. will enact legislation to get his way with this project.”
— Kathy Somer
“’We don’t think it’s right that people with money can just come in and push people off their land ...’ So says a man whose ancestors pushed the Caddo all the way to Oklahoma.”
— Gary Krell
Regarding, “O’Rourke tells Longview crowd to fight for voting rights,” Sunday:
n
“Lolol, y’all being mad that he’s reaching out to people who are in his constituency is soooo funny. Imagine being mad because a politician came to talk with people in person. Seems like a very Texan thing to do.”
— Melisa Johnson
“If he said it, don’t believe that is for the good of Texans!”
— Tammy Roberts Tubbleville
“I didn’t read it? Is it about voter ID? The importance of voting in person? Voter fraud? These seem responsible, important and easy to support!”
— Catharine Sutherland Griffin
“Not every Texas is a republican and whether republican or democrat they’ve all lied at some point.”
— Michael Morales
“Why do people still have difficulty understanding we live in a Republic ...”
— Marc Haines
“Fight back. He is the problem.”
— Rick Jarrell
“Lol this guy ... I wouldn’t go see him if he was across the street ...”
— Belinda Wilson
“An Atheist Democratic.”
— Woody George
“Yes we resist democracy because we are a Republic. He doesn’t even know the proper terms. Ridiculous.”
— Cameron Strange
“Article said a man was arrested for basically his right to free speech. Surely the LPD had more to arrest him for? I’d like to know more of that story.”
— Wes Brumit
“He’s right ... we do need to fight for voters rights. We need to make sure only U.S citizens can vote in U.S. elections.”
— Tom Vick
“I really don’t want to live in his delusional democracy, I prefer our current republic.”
— Stewart Ray
“Voting rights are not being suppressed in any way, it’s all a big lie. You need to show an ID for almost everything. No ILLEGAL should vote at ALL. No vote harvesting, Beto is a DISGRACE.”
— Chris Palmer
“How many in this crowd? Any vote for him is a vote against freedom!”
— Tom Small
“Glad I didn’t have to sit through that rhetoric and lies.”
— Charles Seeley
“Robert Francis is an embarrassment to Texas.”
— KC Brown
“It was a wonderful, inspiring event focused on a relevant, critical topic. Proud of my daughter for leading the Pledge of Allegiance and learning about the democratic process in real time in a powerful way.”
— Lauren Smith Land
“All we need is harder to cheat easier to vote with voter identification. So everyone’s rights are protected, and no one gets disenfranchised.”
— Dewayne Wesley Cato
“The right view voting as an existential threat. Paul Weyrich, a Republican strategist and a co-founder of the Heritage Foundation: ‘How many of our Christians have what I call the ‘goo-goo syndrome’? Good government. They want everybody to vote. I don’t want everybody to vote. Elections are not won by a majority of people. They never have been from the beginning of our country, and they are not now. As a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.’ Governor Abbot and many others who saw their state as critical in the last election are implementing harsher laws. None of you commenting here represent the people, neither do you embody what the US is. Be gone.”
— Joshua Breedlove