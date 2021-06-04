Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Gohmert, other Texas officials speak at QAnon-affiliated event,” Wednesday:
“SMH. William F. Buckley called it right 21 years ago when he predicted that populism would destroy conservativism and demagogues would replace quality leaders. RIP the Republican Party.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Wait? Q is still a thing? After all the failed events ... I thought everyone heard by now that it was all an elaborate game to troll Trumpers.”
— Sean Swanson
“Here’s the sad part, while it’s easy to dismiss Gohmert as a fool believing a fringe conspiracy theory (which was likely started by a dad son pair in Japan for increased traffic to their website 4chan, 8kun), Gohmert is no fool. He’s well educated, went to A&M and Baylor. He probably knows QAnon is absurd, and probably has inside intelligence on who Q is (it’s likely a random dad/son pair in Philippines/Japan, Jim and Ron Watkins). But he peddles this nonsense to his flock, who desperately want to believe this nonsense, in exchange for keeping his seat, or basically in exchange for political power. He’s playing ya’ll. He’s basically taking advantage of the gullibility of his own supporters to keep his position. To me that’s insulting to the very people that vote for him. East Texas deserves better than a man that would stoop low enough to use cheap political tricks and his own supporters gullibility against them for power.”
— Paul Hakim
“Funny it’s called a conspiracy theory when everything that they say keeps unfolding in front of your eyes don’t you think?”
— April Bechtold
“Longview News Journal this is a tabloid quality hit piece; please stop embarrassing the citizens of Longview by publishing this dumpster fire garbage with our good towns name associated with it OR rename your paper the “Liberal Tabloid” to restore a shred of integrity to your organization.”
— Daniel James Hardin
“Of course our idiot rep was there.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“Your false information is very dangerous. Someone needs to be held accountable for putting out misleading information.”
— Aaron Wright
“Guaranteed all the people claiming it’s fake and a lie are also Q followers. Just like Gohmert.”
— Lindsay Love
Regarding, “‘Problem Longview intersection targeted for traffic signal,” Wednesday:
“Hope the light goes in. Very dangerous intersection.”
— Loretta Neely Brelsford
“My daily route and this is needed badly!”
— Brittany Plaschke Hogg
“This is very much needed! I pass through this intersection daily.”
— Janis Swan
“Definitely needed!!! Lots of teenage drivers travel through that intersection. It is dangerous for seasoned drivers but especially those new drivers!! Thank you Longview!!”
— Sarah Smith Land
“Kinda pointless”
— Garrett Tipton
“This would be much more palatable if planners had managed to route the Dollar General traffic to McCann instead of making a separate light for that business. As a consolation, the city should at least reprogram the light at Dollar General — it is currently way too sensitive and quick to change for often completely unnecessary reasons (e.g. someone turning right and already being out of the intersection before the light turns anyway).”
— Ryan Pevey
“I think we all knew that was coming. I’d rather see a flashing red light on McCann and flashing yellow light on George Richey, if anything. Every additional stop they add on George Richey is counter to the travel time advantage.”
— Roger Maxwell
“It is very evident this signal is warranted. Anyone that travels McCann regularly during high traffic times has certainly experienced difficulty. Many citizens asked for this and our city, county and state officials have responded. Definitely a needed public safety improvement and we look forward to seeing this project completed.”
— Larry Baker
“I begged them to do this years ago!!! Very dangerous intersection!”
— April Isham
“I would agree this is needed as I go through there several times a week. My question is why does a red light setup cost $400,000?”
— Brandon Montgomery
Regarding, “Letter: Careful what you ask for,” Sunday:
“Poor Mr. Snow, unable to locate anyone out of over 81 million voters who expressed their disdain for an amoral con man in favor of a rational, pragmatic, honest candidate. You apparently didn‘t look very far. Instead of binge watching Fox Entertainment, OAN and Newsmax you should consider watching and reading professional news sources that have serious journalistic standards.”
— Tom Owens
“Biden is a joke!”
— Chuck Faraci Sr.
“You just found one. I am proud I voted for Biden/Harris. Our once great country will again be for the people.”
— Sandi Sach
“This is what happens when you get your information from an echo chamber. Your mask comment, that’s how science works. It evolves based on the information we currently have. They must have dropped that info from the Republican state science curriculum. The origins of Covid ... there is no high likelihood it escaped from a lab. It’s a possibility, just as it has always been because we don’t know the origins It’s a revisit of idea based on previously unknown information. Again, that’s how science works. Janet Yellen has stated from the beginning of her tenor that inflation would occur. Shocking! Schools aren’t teaching the U.S. is inherently bad. They’re not teaching the delusional Republican god chosen exceptional U.S. either. They’re teaching reality. The U.S. slaughter indigenous people. We endorsed and embraced slavery. We placed American Asians in internment camps. We experimented on U.S. military personnel. We shielded Nazi’s for our space race benefit ... just to name a few. Learn history or repeat it. If you are white and especially Christian, accept the fact that you are treated differently, and better than any other race because you wrote the laws to benefit yourselves. I for one am a proud voter of Biden/Harris. Add I’ll do it again if the situation arises. And I live in a Republican dominated state, While Mr. Snow is diverted by the Republican income tax shell game, your property tax is one of the highest in the country and they keep going higher and higher. Gas taxes keep going up and up. State energy taxes keep going up and up. Vehicle registrations go up and up. Instead of taxing you, they fee you. Tax is tax. They get it from you one way or the other, Mr. Snow.”
— Jo Black
Regarding, “Longview woman designs jewelry for Miss Universe contestant,” Sunday:
n
“What an inspirational story! It has touched me deeply!”
— Jackie Searcy
“Way to go honey. You have so many talents.”
— Carole Kessler
“Congratulations Theresa Guck. They sure are beautiful.”
— Aurelia Vargas Zuniga-Garcia
“Awesome!”
— Shelica Robinson Washington
“Wonderful!!!”
— Amanda Veasy