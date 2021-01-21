Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Joe Biden sworn in as 46th U.S. president,” Wednesday:
“Congratulations Biden/Harris. I was so incredibly proud watching them being sworn in. We are onto a better path and hopefully we can start the healing process for this country.”
— Samantha Brown
“Pray for the USA. We got someone in office who doesn’t know the difference from America and China. What a puppet.”
— Dakota Jennings
“The old gang is back.”
— Judy Baker Hall
“Whatever, in other news ... Betty White turns 99!”
— Elly Kelly
“Not my President.”
— Judy Staner
“The love and unity starts today.”
— Terry Wallace
“What a crisis.”
— Austin Presley
“Trump was the BEST. Please pray for this nation!”
— Krystal Celeste
“The days of the old white man running this country is over. This nation is brown and blended and we should all be proud of that!”
— Lisa Hovaldt
“The saddest day in history started today ...”
— Bubba-Jen Valadez
“Longview’s Brandon Maxwell had Lady Gaga looking amazing in her custom Schiaparelli gown.”
— Mary Zorn
“The worst day of my life. I hope everyone (Biden) supporters are ready for prostitution, baby killing, a puppet for Pelosi, Shummer, etc., one thing Trump did not do. He would tell it like it is. They are afraid of him. What other president did not take a paycheck!!”
— Carol Williams Ryder
“When can i expect my vaccine? I’m at risk now and still have to work????”
— Melanie Osborne Weeks
“If only they would have practiced unity and love for the last 4 years.”
— Belinda Tompkins
“Its time for healing and start loving one another.”
— Valencia Williams
“Sad day for our country.”
— Casie Nichole
“Can I throw up now?”
— Rebecca Durbin
“You’ll be missed trump.”
— Sean Landers
“Garth plays for every president.”
— Tricia Blu
“New President same God.”
— Robin McLemore
Regarding, “Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’,” Wednesday:
“Hallelujah!!!”
— Linda Williams Keebaugh
“Thank God!! Bye Trump.”
— Tiffany McCray
“Very sad day for our country. Lord help us.”
— Judy Alexader
“Judgment is about to go down Praise God! We will see the corrupt fall. Trump will be back leading this nation in a few days!”
— Michelle Bishop Bowlden
“The best president ever. Thank you for your service Sir. My president Mr Trump. God bless you and your family”
— Rebecca Wilson
“Goodbye and good riddance.”
— Vik Verma
“Good to see, though he’s still disrespecting the office by not attending the inauguration (first time in over 150 years). Seems emblematic of the ‘snowflake loser’ taunt he and his supporters like to use.”
— Stephen J Wright
“Proud to have called you my president Donald Trump. Thank you for your service to our country.”
— Andrea Dollahite
“Thank goodness ‘evil’ has left the building.”
— Colleen Cayard Kelly
“He’s gonna cry when he get in the plane.”
— Ursula Jackson
“When this country crashes and burns I will say I told all u Biden lovers so.”
— James Paul
“God Bless you & keep you safe. We love you.”
— Gailya Waller
“Thank you, President Trump you’re an awesome man, you did an awesome job of leading America. You’re the Best President ever.”
— Nina Williams
“Good riddance! Now we gotta harass Biden the same way we harassed trump. it’s time to remind politicians that they are PUBLIC SERVANTS”
— Alexander Eagan
Regarding, “‘Not a peaceful protest’: Documents detail charges against East Texans accused in Capitol riot,” Tuesday:
“Thank God these two are locked up. Good job FBI, get them off our streets!!!”
— Kay Dotson McQueary
“You love to see it.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“How long are we going to hear about this?!? The George Floyd riots and the two month long riots in Portland, OR last year didn’t receive nearly as much coverage. Biased media sponsored by the Dems. SMH”
— Darnell Gipson
“They deserve to be in jail.”
— Tricia Blu
Regarding, “Longview-area men at Capitol riot arrested, held on federal detainers,” Monday:
n
“Oh no!!!! I flipped out when I seen this this morning, Wonder what his wife thinks of this?”
— Tiffany Perhot
“Kamala will bail them out!!”
— Neil Martin
“Probably the Loop 281 parade leaders too.”
— Tan N Rod Call
“The Democrats should have had this kind of energy over the summer ... watching cities burn in those peaceful riots that took place.”
— Terry Wallace
“Look how they looking now.”
— Yolanda S Thompson
“Look like mental giants.”
— Gary Smith
“I’m so glad they found these two and arrested them!! Thank you!!!”
— Kay Dotson McQueary
“Let’s see. One is 30 and the other 33. Wonder how much they’ve paid in income taxes to support our nation? Sure didn’t mind tearing it up, did they?”
— Kathy Somer
“Play stupid games win stupid prizes isn’t that what they said?”
— Amber Pickle-Smith
“You people supporting what they did are part of the Problem. You Guys sound pathetic saying the Democrats are responsible for Everything when the Republicans have been in Control. You guys have some serious issues. Smh”
— Alicia Elias
“BLM is about police brutality (murder) and unequal rights and oppression. Attack on the Capitol was tantrums of ‘not getting their way’ Huge difference. Separate issues.”
— Trish Watson
“I’m wondering what these commenter’s goals are. I would ask that we stop and think before we comment.”
— Meredith Merritt
“Get those thugs.”
— Lovie Dovie
Regarding, “New Gladewater High School principal aims to help students’ dreams become reality,” Sunday:
n
“Congratulations Coach ... excuse me Principal Floyd!!”
— Phillip Walls
“Good things in store for Gladewater High School. Congratulations. Much success.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“Gladewater is lucky to have Derrick Floyd!! Congratulations.”
— Nichol Jackson Cook
“Congratulations!! Gladewater has been needing a good principal for a long time. Prayers to him.”
— Alicia Garza Gibson
“Good, get them out of this basic education and give them something they can look forward to.”
— RD Boydstun