Comments from readers at news-journal.com

No, not enough
Regarding “East Texas hospitals don’t voice equipment concerns heard across state,” Sunday:
“Bull. We may be good on ventilators at the current moment, but there are some doctors who’ve only been given one N95 mask and were told to reuse it until further notice. PPE is lacking all over for the medical community.”
— Nathan Brazell
“No, there is not enough, we are having to reuse our personally bought PPE (N95 masks and face shields) from local hardware stores due to lack of adequate supply.”
— Kevin Dawson
“LNJ, needs to do more research before they print this crap.”
— Payton Mccray
“My rant: Very low to ‘you can’t have an N95 mask because we don’t have enough.’ Now when your CRNA intubates they are at risk. Paint store begrudgingly sold a box of N95 to a CRNA but are ‘saving the rest for their painters.’ When was the last time a painter saved your life, sir. We didn’t have enough before this outbreak and don’t now. We wtopped elective surgery as not to use up PPE, that effects my job. How would you like to have a ‘slow growing cancer’ that can wait or a gallbladder attack but not bad enough for surgery at this time? So, to sum up, We DO NOT have enough PPE for this pandemic at this time.”
— Beckie Curry
“I am a health care provider at a local hospital and we absolutely DO NOT have enough PPE.”
— Rachel Hart Hagler
“Funny, because the nurses I know that work there say they have NO masks to wear at all. And not just this hospital either, there are several others that don’t have masks.”
— Donna Birdwell
“I have family and friends working without the proper PPE.”
— Denise Day
“You may want to talk to the actual doctors and nurses instead of some suit- and-tie pencil pusher to get the facts straight on this one.”
— Brad Laster
Clinic doctor exposed
Regarding “Diagnostic Clinic closes pediatric department after doctor exposed to person with coronavirus,” Monday:
“Clinics/offices should be doing outside screening like how Good Shepherd and Regional do. Asked the questions and put a mask and gloves on the patient, moved the patient to a secluded section made for COVID-19 and informed the physician so proper PPE could be obtained.”
— Brittany Nicole
“The doctor is being tested. She did not get it from a patient.”
— Leslie Barton Nance
“I feel bad for those families. Hopefully they have somewhere else to take their children for now. Hopefully the doctor and anyone who was exposed stay healthy.”
— Perla Nuñez
“God bless this nation and bring healing to this land. My prayer is for transparency like this from all the medical facilities in Longview. Tell the whole truth!”
— Justin Pippins
“Is the doctor contacting the families he saw and letting them know of his exposure?”
— Misti Bailey-Beall
“I just hope and pray that the patient and their family who exposed the doctor are/have been quarantined as well.”
— Heather Kelley-Thomas
“At this point we are all just as likely to be exposed to COVID-19 by getting gas or going to the store. People still seem to living normal lives, and aren’t doing what we are being asked to do by the mayor, the governor and the president. It puts the people that are essential employees who have no choice but to leave their homes on a daily basis at a higher risk because people are not doing what they are being asked. I don’t understand why people who don’t have to be out aren’t staying at home?”
— Kristina Daniels
Yes, it’s serious
Regarding “Editorial: Even if you don’t believe it, COVID-19 is deadly serious,” Sunday:
■
“This opinion piece is dead on target! How we get those that are ignoring the rules to pay attention is the $1,000 question. Perhaps when the first fine is invoked people who are sleeping will wake up and smell the coffee! Friends, this isn’t a joke or some political espionage scheme. Sadly, some people are playing politics with the issue. Pay attention to what the medical experts are saying. Obey the rules laid down my local officials. They are not playing a game. Stay safe, stay home and wash those hands!”
— Jim Lightfoot
“Pretty sad state we are in when the paper has to write such an article. But all news is fake. The state is deep. Everything that isn’t liked is a hoax. Thank you Fox News and Mr. President!”
— Jo Black
Essentially dangerous
Regarding “What is essential? Shelter-at-home order should be applied to businesses on case-by-case basis, city says,” Wednesday:
■
“Nope, I’ll stay home. Of course I’d love to go but not happening. These numbers are going up and will continue.”
— Misti Cunningham
“People should be smart enough to stay home. Let’s use common sense.”
— Keelie Johnson
“My parents would have loved to be able to go to the grand opening. They go to Ollies in Marshall, BUT they have common sense to stay home.”
— Nicole Starrett
“Helping the spread. Louisiana has 6,424 positive cases and we are how far from the most recent hotspot? Longview will be the next hotspot.”
— Donna Birdwell
Abbott’s ‘closed’ border
Regarding “Texas Gov. Abbott’s order to stop Louisiana traffic goes largely unenforced on first day,” Tuesday:
■
“Drove across the state line on I-20 this morning. Nothing.”
— Jo Black
“The only way they might could do it is to set up road blocks with the national guard there to enforce it. But you can’t follow people and check to make sure they are doing what they say they’re doing. Take a lesson from other countries and shut down the borders. Americans don’t like to be inconvenienced, well that’s too bad.”
— Jennifer Shiflet Taylor
“It’s not enforceable. They need to shut the borders down everywhere. The honor system doesn’t work.”
— Aaron Cody Wright
“My aunt told me all her friends that RV in Florida are heading to South Texas. This is why this keeps spreading. I guess they are running from the New Yorkers going to Florida? This is all a nightmare.”
— Kathy Quinlin Hardesty
“South Texas is the same, especially South Padre Island.”
— Jose Marquez
School’s out
Regarding “Abbott closes schools through May, extends social restrictions,” Tuesday:
■
“Pine Tree High School staff and teachers are doing a wonderful job helping us parents with the kids’ school work. One teacher even dropped off a packet to my job for my son and calling every couple of days. Hats off to #PINETREEISD”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“My kids are adapting to home school! Praying for the ones that may have a hard time due to this.”
— Maria Soledad
“What exactly does it mean for the kids?”
— Kathy Benson Byrd
“A long spring break or summer. It depends on how you look at it.”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“Might need to be May 4, 2022.”
—Al Dman