Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Regarding, “Longview video game store sees hope in holidays sales” Wednesday:
“Recently purchased some things from them. The guys were very helpful and friendly. I didn’t want to leave because I enjoyed the conversation so much. I will definitely return there and will try to do all of my business with them. Top notch guys.”
— Daniel Noland
“Need to check this place out. Looking for some used games that my 4yr old can play.”
— Julie Marie
“If y’all haven’t been to Games 2 Go you are missing out! Best game store in Longview.”
— Nicole Starrett
“These two guys are the greatest. Will go above and beyond to help anyone.”
— Joel Edward Saenz
“This is the ONLY place in Longview that I recommend going to. I had questions about game systems and instead of trying to sell me the most expensive thing they had, they told me what I needed saving probably hundreds. This place knows their games and products. They definitely take care of their customers. LOCAL OWNED as well!!”
— John Miller
“These guys are the best. Don’t waste your money at Mall Wart or Worst Buy. Shop local.”
— Matthew Nehrling
Regarding, “Longview hospitals could get limited supply of first-round COVID-19 vaccine in state” Monday:
“This is no story on the arrival. If the healthcare workers are first in line, no one needs to know. Could cause a panic for those workers who will be overlooked the first round.”
— Ken Han
“And pretty much all 975 doses at both hospitals will go to everyone working there first (as it should).”
— Scott Backus
“In before the crazy trump supporters start telling people not to take the vaccine cause it has microchips in it.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
“Thank God!!!”
— Evelyn Nowlin
Regarding, “COVID-19 regional hospitalization rate hovers near threshold but unclear in Longview” Saturday:
“My hairdresser told me her nurse friend at Good Shepherd said it was full of COVID patients. Third hand news, but still.”
— Sailor Smith
“Thank you, Longview Regional for your transparency as to the number/percentage of COVID patients being treated. As a retired RN, and now frequent healthcare consumer, I’ve followed these numbers since March. It’s been a puzzle to me as to how or why Longview hospitals have largely been unable or unwilling to tell us how many COVID patients are being treated. We see information from the three Tyler hospitals daily. It is NOT a violation of privacy laws to provide this vital public health information.”
— Mary Barr Price
“When will the hospital employees be tested? They are requiring all nursing home employees to be tested twice a week. But nobody in the hospitals have ever been tested or mandated to have a test weekly.”
— Shawanna Anderson
“Because people going to hospital across from mall.”
— Debra Gray Pope
Regarding, “Owl be home for Christmas: Longview animal facility treats, releases wounded owl” Saturday:
“Love this photo of Santa and the Owl!”
— Deborah DeRouen
“Thankful he is ok. now. Good picture of him with Santa.”
— Gailya Waller
“With those eyes, owls take the long view.”
— Sun Tortise
“This can be the year of the OWL, & not the Tiger.”
— Leslie Neely
“Beautiful photo of Santa and the amazing Owl.”
— Anna Esposito
Regarding, “House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level” Friday:
“Legalization keeps people out of our county jails (lots of $$$ saved and used for better things), allows for new business opportunities, and provides medical opportunities for people. Decriminalization should be the bare minimum. It just makes moral and economic sense, regardless of where you find yourself on your political beliefs.”
— Tyler Russell
“It had tri-partisan support with Democrat, Republican, and Libertarian congressional members supporting the bill.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“The Republican-controlled Senate won’t pass it because the prisons they have turned over to private industry won’t be able to make money off of government funds without prisoners.”
— Kathy Somer
“Ya’ll think this is a big win but they will jail more people over taxes then they ever did over growing it.”
— Leeland Bogs
“It’s about time. It’s a plant - God’s gift to the earth.”
— Kathy Somer
“I was gonna go get a job, but I got HIGH!!!!!”
— Tolla McNeely
“They are so evil.”
— Imogene Stewart
“Been saying it for years legalize it and take the power from the cartels.”
— Karsten Miller
“So many ppl trying to find a way to stay legally high these days it’s a sad world we live in!!!! What about the poor child that have to be parented by these ppl??!”
— Tolla McNeely
“It needs to be illegal everywhere. It alters your mind. And you become not yourself.
Beer, weed, meth. It’s all the same. IT NEEDS TO BE ILLEGAL!!”
— Adam Archer
“Some of yall mad because of this, but y’all take more chemical over the counter pills than anyone cares to admit. Sit down and hush. (Side note ... I am a Christian, non-smoker in ministry and I still believe this stuff is better than that crud you buy OTC or your doc gives you).”
— Ginger L Lovelady
“now legalize it here in Texas.”
— Sandra Lawning
Regarding, “Gregg County judge warns of possible new virus-related restrictions” Friday:
“A glimmer of hope dipped below threshold focus on the good I know there are millions praying for our country and praying for you I hope you have a wonderful evening.”
— Nancy Stringer
“People walking around in The Academy without masks ... We don’t care if you catch it... but by you not wearing a mask shows your level of inconsiderateness for others! This is happening all over Longview !!”
— Fester Mijo
“Let’s just do it already! We don’t need to hit a threshold. We need to prevent hitting that!”
— Criselda Marquez
“I’m a healthcare worker ( CNA) and it’s hard seeing these residents fighting for they life, smh, I travel so I go to different facilities and just last month I worked at a hospice place where they had 6 Covid patients on one hall and before I even clocked out that morning it was 4 people that died before my 8hr shift was over, smh, this virus need to go away.”
— Nicole Pawek
“I wear a mask, social distance, wash my hands, and believe in Science. What gets me the most about this whole thing, is why are stores, restaurants, bars, parks, movies, etc. forced to close or reduce capacity, but yet schools and the mega churches get to stay open? Are the people who go to church and school immune? Do they stay at home and only go to church/school? #dumbanddumber”
— Lisa Elliott
“This virus is never going away just like the flu is never going away! We need to learn to live with it like the flu and stop living in fear!”
— Robbie Walters
“Don’t know how serious this virus is until you loose a loved one. May God have mercy on us all!”
— Evelyn Nowlin
“This has been hinted upon for quite some time now. I am noticing more distancing being practiced. Not sure about the hand washing. Some are still not wearing masks either but I’m glad I’m adhering to the guidelines. I’m just as tired as everyone else but I want to see these numbers dwindle at some point so I’m doing my part.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“Why is it only bars getting shut down? I don’t really go to bars, but I know a lot of bartenders, and a shut down would destroy their lives. Pretty sure more people go to church, school, etc. 51% of sales being alcohol does not change anything.”
— Ashley Morris“Nobody wants your mandates. Look around, people want to live their lives without your constant interruptions. If Covid or any other illness disrupts your life, it’s unfortunate but that’s the consequence of living. It’s unfortunate for all the people who have died and their loved ones. Yet death is inevitable, save someone from Covid today only for them to die from Cancer, overdose, old age, and any other circumstance that causes death tomorrow. Tough words but it’s true.”
— Edward Johnson Jr.
“And who is going to enforce it? Restrictions without teeth.”
— Kevin Blakeley
“Adding capacity is kinda defeating the purpose.”
— Jennifer Thompson