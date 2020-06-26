Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Masks, desk spacing, open windows: TEA releases guidelines for 2020-21 school year,” Wednesday:
Here is my two cents: 1. Two shifts to reduce the student ratio; 2. Require face shield mask; 3. Lunches in the classroom; and 4. Everybody helps cleans 5 minutes before bell rings. There are just so many factors. I have a second-grader, and we are worried for his learning process this coming year.”
— Jorge Cardenas
“They realize most schools don’t have windows that open right?”
— Sandy Reeves
“You are so right. Look at Pine Tree Junior High — there are no windows. Schools that were built in the past, what 15 years, have no windows.”
— Laurie Turman-Dehoff
“And we are talking about Texas in August with windows open. Are they crazy?”
— Wendy King
“Do the people that work at TEA even live in Texas? I don’t think there is a single area that would be able to open windows, at least not until mid-November. maybe. Maybe by Halloween, if they’re lucky.”
— Susan Livsey
“Obviously, guidelines were written by someone who has never spent any time in a public school.”
— Hugh Lewis II
“With as many students per class, that desk spacing is going to be impossible. Open windows? Doesn’t that defeat the procedures for keeping a school safe from those that come to do harm? Goodness, imagine the stress on students trying to learn in this environment. Or trying to breathe through masks several hours a day.”
— D-lynn Stoker
“Hearing impaired students who rely on facial expressions and lip reading won’t be able to understand anyone with masks.”
— Patricia Berkley
Regarding, “Attendees at Longview Juneteenth event want holiday taught in school,” Saturday:
“I don’t remember learning about it in school, but I remember my friends telling me about it and then asking my dad who explained the history behind it. Nothing wrong with more historical education about relevant matters.”
— Dainelle Taylor
“We definitely teach it... We connect it with the Emancipation Proclamation, Reconstruction and today’s culture and the importance of knowing cultural history. I’ve been teaching here for over 20 years. I will say I’m from Illinois and it was NOT taught in my history classes there.”
— Kimberly Law
“The 19th of June was celebrated each year as I was growing up. In my schools it was never mentioned. Maybe since today it is being embraced positively, our kids will be able to learn about the black culture without feeling embarrassed and uncomfortable. It takes a very well informed teacher to conduct these lessons.”
— Betty Hearn
“I believe they should include the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 in history books. It’s an essential part of black history. The black community had their own subdivision that thrived on black business and consumers until racism tore it apart, costing thousands of innocent lives. You’ll find reports that say 36 casualties were reported, but that was only a speck of the lives lost that day. The saddest part, is that they never rebuilt to their former greatness. There’s now a highway in its place.”
— Oscar Contreras
Regarding, “Longview, Gregg County officials say no plans to mandate masks to curb COVID-19 spread,” June 18:
“Let free will prevail! want to, fine, ya don’t, fine ... put people back to work and stop worrying on ‘the flu’ 99% SURVIVAL RATE!!”
— Cecil Brasher
“Not much math background, huh? If you compare the recovered cases with the ones who died, you get around 10%. In other words, of people who have had the virus, 90% get better, but 10% die.”
— Melissa Karthauser
“You wear a mask to protect OTHERS in case you’re infected and don’t know it yet. It’s a selfless act. I should really stop being surprised by how selfish some people are.”
— Drew Corbitt
“If I fire my gun into the air there’s less than 1% chance of hitting someone. Let freedom prevail.”
— Robert Fory
“This is not the flu.”
— April Pipkin
“Well, that is my opinion of it. People locked up in their houses scared to go out.... it is time to let people do what they choose and have some normality....20 mill out of work, since March ... 160 million delinquent payments on mortgages, car notes, etc. People need to return to work, this is ridiculous.”
— Cecil Brasher
“How will people work dead or sick? We will never be normal. You can’t get back to our old reality in the middle of a pandemic.”
— April Pipkin
“The governor won’t mandate masks, leaving it to counties to deal with. Most counties and cities won’t mandate them, leaving it to businesses. So an ignorant, combative person who doesn’t want to wear a mask has his/her target: owners and employees in local businesses. Why can’t government at some level grow a spine and require masks in order to curb the spread as well as show some support for business owners? Hasn’t the virus taken a big enough toll on businesses already? Lots of us are staying home because the situation is clearly not safe enough. Imagine how much revenue has been lost needlessly because someone in authority lacks the chutzpah to just say, ‘No mask, no entry.’ “
— Chris Leonard Wheeler
“From what I’ve seen out and about in a few different areas, businesses are hopping. And like you don’t want to go into a store where masks aren’t required. Some don’t want to go in a store where they are required. So I would guess that kinda evens out.”
— Belinda Wilson
“People have literally been protesting in massive groups, and we haven’t had mass death from it. I still don’t even know anyone with covid. I’m not worried about it anymore. I think it is being used as a scare tactic, it’s not nearly as serious as they are trying to make us think.”
— Tiffany Deuel
“If you need to signal everyone that you are virtuousness by wearing a useless at best face mask you might as well give it up. If you really had virtue you wouldn’t be trying to force it on others.”
— Cheryl Carver
“We do not need a bunch of nannies mandating people to wear mask. Already have too much of a police type state as it is. This is an individual choice. If you want to see who some of the nannies are, just read over the comments, and you will meet them. Scary folks.”
— Ronnie Van Humphries
“I personally don’t like wearing the masks, but wouldn’t mind putting one on when near high risk people. What boils my blood is seeing them littered around town. Pick up after yourself, ya filthy animals!”
— DeAnna Marie