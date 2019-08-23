Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Jumped or pushed?
Regarding “Longview ISD lost quarter of its teachers after 2018-19 year,” Sunday:
■
“Maybe a full time (not part time) superintendent, doing what he is supposed to do, can help matters. I am sure a lot of decisions are delegated and not fully knowing what is actually going on is not worth the payment one is getting. Can’t see from Lake Cherokee.”
— Billy H. Roy
“Absolutely insulting, but sadly typical of my district.”
— Kellie Jo McMinn
“The problem with staff attrition starts at the top. Dr. Wilcox has always been hostile and intolerant to both parents and teachers. The feckless school board approves of his every whim and bows down to him. It’s past time for him to be ushered into full retirement.”
— Kirsten Cregar Nickel
“I left Longview High School this year and it had NOTHING to do with me not wanting to teach the way they deemed appropriate. Mr. Wilcox needs to spend more time on his campuses actually having conversations with his teachers. My immediate supervisor (an asst principal) did 19 walk-throughs in my classroom this past year but I received absolutely no feedback on ANY of her visits, even after I asked our principal for the documentation. By the way, I’ve been teaching 21 years. The problem at the high school is the assistant principals ... rude, disrespectful, condescending and in most cases, highly underqualified for their positions. ... My new district is like HEAVEN compared to LHS. Everyone is positive, happy, and eager to help and support the students and their co-workers. I wake up happy to go to work and leave work happy that I was there! Such a blessing! LHS could take a few lessons. ... “
— Dawn Johnston
“When teachers are not appreciated by students and administrators the turnover is expected. Lack of discipline is well known with LISD. Terminate Wilcox and regroup. Winning state championship is one thing. Ignoring what is obvious is another. No wonder those that can choose private schools for their kids.”
— Richard Crawford
“I also left this year, and it had nothing to do with trainings. I took advantage of every training I was offered and enjoyed it. The hostile work environment I mentioned in my exit interview was a direct result of administrative bullying. When an administrator regularly corrects teachers in front of students and berates them in front of coworkers, that is unacceptable and unprofessional. Teachers are reluctant and even scared to report such problems because of repercussions. When they do report them, nothing is done to improve the situation. I’m much happier where I am now and wish the best for my friends and former coworkers.”
— Tabitha Clynch
“They did not want to do the ‘extra work involved’? That’s easy to say coming from a part-time, semi-retired superintendent. How about Longview needs a full time superintendent? Why doesn’t he leave LISD since he isn’t taking on the extra work, since in his own words ‘ ... then Longview isn’t for you’.”
— Jimmy Ramsey
“My husband and I both sadly had to leave the high school due to lack of support, and due to disrespect from administrators. Not only were we talked down to, but were told (in front of students, no less) that we wouldn’t be offered a contract the next year (no reason given, of course). The discipline is a huge problem, and when the kids KNOW that they’ll automatically be given a passing grade if they simply show up for class, it’s no wonder why! All the upper level administration seems to care about is football and test scores so that they’ll get their state grants. The individual student, parent and teacher is clearly irrelevant to anyone with the smallest bit of power at LISD.”
— Megan Hopper
“What an insult to every teacher in the LISD. The superintendent needs to be at his office FULL time and visit with every campus. Most teachers did not make it their business to be trained in the Montessori way because they chose to teach in the traditional ways and I think it’s not fair to be labeled not willing to ‘change their ways.’ They changed their ways when all the testing they have to do was shoved down their throats. They changed their ways with all the discipline problems they have in their classrooms. So, Mr. Part Time Superintendent, change your ways. Either work full time or move on!”
— Colleen Cayard Kelly
Abbott’s response
Regarding “Abbott lays out response to El Paso shooting, won’t commit to special session,” Aug. 15:
■
“A committee of non-experts and Republicans. Already saying a crackdown on video games needed. No mention of white supremacists or domestic terrorism, and God forbid suggestions of background checks!”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“They did mention white supremacist terrorism. They called it domestic terrorism. LOL! Now, I’m not laughing at you but laughing at the FACT. Whatever they have to do via whitewashing, “churching” it up basically any way to make is sound and register as non-threatening. We are talking about “the majority” and they don’t want to make them upset. To serve the interest of only one side and make one happy at another’s expense is a consistent thing here in the U.S. since its beginning. ... “
— Dereka Heath
“His two-pronged plan? ‘Appoint ANOTHER task force to address domestic terrorism and a series of roundtable discussions similar to what he did after the May 2018 school shooting in Santa Fe. The task force is set to convene for the first time on Aug. 30.’ Well, won’t those two things save a lot of lives. A roundtable full of hot air and no action. What a crock.”
— Kathy Somer
“Task force of idiots. Pretty much sums up 90% of any political body. Why? Because they are not allowed to address any of the real issues head-on. One side or another would be up in arms and they would not get re-elected.”
— William Reising
“They misspelled ‘farce.’ “
— Mike Owings
“He’s gonna pass out thoughts and prayers vests to save you in the next shooting.”
— Caitlyn Coolsville Swann
“It was more like a pep rally than a town hall. Really was hoping for more substantial answers.”
— Mary Zorn